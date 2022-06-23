Enjoy our faster App experience
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 Review

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 Review

When one screen won't do the job, Asus treats us by giving another one in a powerful portable package.

The world is your oyster with Etihad Guest

The world is your oyster with Etihad Guest

Etihad Guest is a thoughtful travel and lifestyle brand, allowing residents and guests to earn and spend miles - the most rewarding loyalty currency in the UAE - everywhere, every day

HONOR Magic4 Pro Review

A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR

The ties that bind

The ties that bind

In 2021-22, the UAE was India’s third-largest goods trading partner after the USA and China. This trade relationship has been strong over the years.

Getting a gong: A royal honour

Getting a gong: A royal honour

Britain’s honours system with ancient origins has many categories, the most coveted and known being Knighthood, OBE, CBE and MBE. But there are also rows, refusals and demands that the ‘E’ that stands for Empire in the titles be replaced with Excellence

The OTT phenomenon of the 'dark side' of teens

The OTT phenomenon of the 'dark side' of teens

When we look at adolescents in 'gritty thrillers' that topline streaming and TV shows, they give deviant grown ups a run for their money — in the name of 'adulting': violent, scheming, lying, blackmailing, sexualised, manipulative — and even murderous. How far removed is this from reality?

GETEX Summer is here

GETEX Summer is here

The event intends to provide guidance and facilitate students in getting college admission for UG and PG study options in the new academic year, starting from September 2022

Videos
KT Quick Chat with the spiritual leader, Sadhguru

KT Quick Chat with the spiritual leader, Sadhguru

As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together

KT explains: End of Umrah season

KT explains: End of Umrah season

The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims

What is a Dürüm and why is it so popular?

What is a Dürüm and why is it so popular?

For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 21.27 INR
1 AED 55.96 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,730.78 AED
24K222.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex