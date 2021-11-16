School buses will operate at full capacity as well
Education4 hours ago
Employees of multinational companies can now avail of the scheme; here are some key details
Visa and Immigration in UAE2 hours ago
The vehicle is fitted with high-performing sensors and 14 cameras that can detect pedestrian crossings and traffic signals
Transport2 hours ago
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Denis Manturov discussed issues of mutual concern
Aviation1 hour ago
Boeing signs Dh33 billion deal with India’s low-cost carrier Akasa Air
Aviation3 hours ago
Leaders to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss how to respond to surge in new infections
coronavirus33 minutes ago
The board had earlier stated that term 1 exams would be given in multiple-choice mode, while term 2 would be in subjective format
Education2 hours ago
It’s the biggest order that the US aviation giant has grabbed in the first three days of the airshow
Aviation3 hours ago
The concert will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre
Entertainment3 hours ago
Three others drive away luxury vehicles
UAE4 hours ago
USA and Namibia to host ICC World Cup event for the first time
Cricket4 hours ago
The goal is to enable employees to travel to and from the Emirate throughout the year
Government6 hours ago
Employers cannot extend the six-month probation period
Government11 hours ago
All you need to know about part-time jobs under new UAE labour law.
Jobs13 hours ago
The golden retriever accidentally inhaled a tree bark
UAE1 day ago
Students unable to appear exams due to international, national sports events or Covid-19 can take it up later
Education3 days ago
Dubai-based airline will work with regulators to secure approvals for experimental type certification
Aviation9 hours ago
Kuwaiti carrier will double its current fleet size to 35 aircraft by 2026
Aviation7 hours ago
CEO Faisal Al Bannai said the conglomerate completed 20 major sales deal in the past 18 months
Tech1 day ago
Contract involves the supply of its Thunder and Desert Sting range of precision-guided munitions
Aviation1 day ago
The event will flag off in Ras Al Khaimah at 8am and continue until 8pm
UAE1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai Garden Glow, the world's largest unique theme park, will kick start its seventh season on the first of November with many more new concepts and attractions of glow-in-dark garden.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
From shopping and dining, to entertainment, discover what's on offer at Al Ghurair Centre - one of Dubai’s leading retail and tourist destinations
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
The UAE's recent reforms are in tune with the post-pandemic times 'that are a changing'
Opinion2 minutes ago
Prices for industrial metals have already seen a major post-pandemic rally
Opinion7 minutes ago
The city has a rich street culture, a thriving arts scene and the central business district is crowded at all times
Opinion11 minutes ago
Lebanon is suffering a financial and economic meltdown which the World Bank has labelled as one of the deepest depressions of modern history
coronavirus25 minutes ago
The bank said it continues to enjoy “a high asset quality and other robust metrics that remain healthy as a result of strict adherence to maintaining a disciplined and focused approach to lending, recovery and funding”
Finance26 minutes ago
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum says International cooperation is critical for the global aviation sector to return to pre-pandemic levels; Dubai Airshow 2021 is expected to see many companies announcing deals for aircraft, services, infrastructure and defence worth billions of dollars
Aviation32 minutes ago
Leaders to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss how to respond to surge in new infections
coronavirus33 minutes ago
Couple named Ashley and Quentin got engaged during the ‘One Night Only’ event
Entertainment1 day ago
Residents can avail of the offer from November 21 to December 31
Transport1 day ago
The world’s greatest show, Expo 2020 Dubai, has seen 3.5 million visits up to mid-Nov since it kicked off on Oct 1.
Economy1 day ago
The new regulations will relate to different work categories, including part-time and condensed working hours, among others
Government1 day ago
No Indian players included in the list
Cricket1 day ago
Under the terms of the agreement, the vaccine maker will not receive royalties on sales in low-income countries
coronavirus5 hours ago
The new cases were detected through 365,608 additional tests.
coronavirus3 hours ago
Sara Duterte-Carpio to run on the same ticket as presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr
Asia5 hours ago
From November 11th to December 4th users in the UAE can benefit from 25% discount on HUAWEI Care Products for the new HUAWEI nova 9 and more.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
The South African political commentator, stand-up comedian-turned-author and TV host interacted with fans at the event
UAE3 days ago
148 countries, more than 12,000 exhibitors take part in biennial five-day mega-event
Events2 days ago
The 31-year-old attacked a female officer at a station, saying she wanted to work with the force
Crime2 days ago
Indian Air Force's Sarang, Tejas and Suryakiran groups will return to the country
Events4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 11 hours ago
HONOR returns with the best phone for vlogging in 2021
Going vegan or vegetarian has become mainstream in Britain, as new coverts join the momentum to switch to a plant-based diet
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The martial art form has witnessed a rapid evolution in the UAE, riding on the back of fitness and health benefits, flattening age and gender gaps.
Long Reads3 weeks ago
There’s nothing quite like the movies when it comes to asking The One to be your better half
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Marriages may be made in heaven, but wedding proposals are finding feet in Dubai, with its easy access to venues, planners and conveniences
Long Reads3 weeks ago
The two subjects have been at loggerheads, but perhaps it’s time for the twain to “meet”
Long Reads4 days ago
Over 230 historic sites in various stages of degeneration across the UK were saved this year
Long Reads4 days ago
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Long Reads1 week ago
Being an anonymous ‘voice’ for another writer or Getting someone else to become your writing alter ego has its share of challenges and perks
Long Reads1 week ago
Since the beginning of 2021, bitcoin has remained the undisputed top crypto-asset on the market cap chart with its total price range in October being "
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Global Village launches photography contest to highlight UAE’s inclusive spirit
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
is one of the top fashion brands that is making affordable custom suits by combining the latest technologies with the art of tailoring. Its suit-making process marries two elements: artificial intelligence algorithms and the art of old-school tailoring. The result is the ability to provide gorgeous, custom suits perfectly tailored to the customer’s specifications, and most importantly, are affordable.
PARTNER CONTENT 11 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Lengthy invoicing processes causing cash flow problems are a concern for businesses. Creative Zone, the UAE's largest business advisory firm that has helped over 45,000 entrepreneurs, is more familiar with this problem than others.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Survival expert currently on screen in the wild with Bollywood's Ajay Devgn
Local Events3 hours ago
She talks about teaming up with Saif Ali Khan, shooting in Abu Dhabi, and completing 25 years in the industry.
Movies8 hours ago
When these playing cards came along, there was a ripple of excitement in our sandy Karama playground.
Life and Living12 hours ago
The young actors discussed working with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, and taking on some iconic roles.
Movies6 hours ago
Home theatre vs movie theatre: which one do you prefer?
1 week ago
Abdulrazak Gurnah spoke about his Nobel Prize win, the inspiration for his writing and how he got his start at the Sharjah International Book Fair
Books1 week ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 week ago
When dreams take flight: Emirati female pilots Mahra bin Hammad and Dana Al Mazmi on the journey that led them to carry out air missions for Dubai Police
UAE1 week ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
3 weeks ago
Carving his own success story, as documented in his new book Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico
Books1 week ago
Relish the cuisine’s richness and colours
Food1 week ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words1 week ago
Meet Dominic Nowell-Barnes, the man behind The Giving Movement
Fashion1 week ago
Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to welcome over 370 new exhibitors this year, in addition to the major local and global players in aerospace, defence, and space, which have been part of the Airshow’s previous editions.
Business4 days ago
Etihad and Microsoft have also committed to jointly identifying opportunities for collaboration to achieve both organisations’ sustainability goals.
Business6 days ago
Dubai-based airline will work with regulators to secure approvals for experimental type certification
Aviation9 hours ago
Kuwaiti carrier will double its current fleet size to 35 aircraft by 2026
Aviation7 hours ago
CEO Faisal Al Bannai said the conglomerate completed 20 major sales deal in the past 18 months
Tech1 day ago
Contract involves the supply of its Thunder and Desert Sting range of precision-guided munitions
Aviation1 day ago
Meanwhile, the dollar index rose by 0.08 per cent to 94.03.
Markets6 days ago
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $1,827.05 per ounce by 9.10 am UAE time
Markets6 days ago
The company paid an interim dividend for the first six months of 2021 of Dh1.285 billion in October 2021
Business1 week ago
Prolific striker Ali Mabkhout scored the game's only goal in the 85th minute from a penalty
Football3 hours ago
We can go where there is a strong fan base and world-class facilities, the NBA executive said
Sports2 hours ago
India and New Zealand will be squaring off in a three-match T20I series, beginning on Wednesday in Jaipur
Cricket4 hours ago
An independent report found the Pakistan-born player was a victim of 'racial harassment and bullying'
Cricket4 hours ago
Only the top two teams from each group will qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar
Football21 hours ago
The victory gave Djokovic an early lead at the top of the Green Group in round-robin play
Tennis20 hours ago
Rizwan made a miraculous recovery last week after two days in hospital to turn in a headline-grabbing performance
Cricket20 hours ago
The victory gave Djokovic an early lead at the top of the Green Group in round-robin play
Tennis20 hours ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE4 weeks ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus4 weeks ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
UAE Places1 month ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos1 month ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE2 weeks ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE2 weeks ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE2 weeks ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th2 weeks ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th2 weeks ago
