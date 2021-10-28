Last month, the Russian government announced that it has allocated more than $60 million to produce a rocket and spaceship for tourist flights by 2024
UAE5 minutes ago
Participants in the study will receive three vaccinations, each two weeks apart and will be closely monitored for side effects and immune response
Health5 hours ago
The world fair offers a platform to explore new partnership opportunities between participating nations, the Dubai Ruler said.
Expo 202010 minutes ago
Charles has spent most of his life campaigning on environmental issues
Europe5 hours ago
The AI-equipped lunar rover named Rashid will be sent to the moon next year with the aid of ispace’s Lunar Lander
UAE7 minutes ago
Deal permits poorer countries to gain access to generic versions of US drugmaker's anti-viral medication molnupiravir
coronavirus6 minutes ago
Diwali celebrations to begin on November 4
Expo 202010 hours ago
Last month, the Russian government announced that it has allocated more than $60 million to produce a rocket and spaceship for tourist flights by 2024
UAE5 minutes ago
The MBZ-SAT will be the most advanced commercial satellite in the region for high-resolution imagery.
Government13 hours ago
Work out at Expo Fitness Village, padel tennis makes its debut
UAE12 hours ago
During Pakistan's term as chair of Abu Dhabi Dialogue, the country will focus on legal migration and universal skill development
UAE10 hours ago
Students must present a medical report, evidence of the circumstances, and other relevant documents
Education14 hours ago
Emirate to become one of the first cities to do so
UAE6 hours ago
Officers to be stationed on internal roads, key highways leading to attraction to facilitate access
UAE8 hours ago
UAE Minister lauds Kingdom for bold and long-term strategic initiative during a panel discussion ahead of COP26 Summit.
UAE4 days ago
Doctors perform complex surgery to rescue man in nick of time
UAE9 hours ago
The pumpkins are available at leading supermarkets, including Spinneys and Carrefour
UAE10 hours ago
Fertiglobe expects to distribute a dividend of at least Dh735 million ($200 million) for second half of 2021 and Dh1.468 billion ($400 million) for financial year 2022
Markets11 hours ago
Adnoc becomes first major oil and gas company to decarbonise its power at scale through a clean power agreement.
Business1 day ago
The region constitutes almost 61% of the international order book, data shows
Business1 day ago
Abu Dhabi ranks fourth globally in the outlook due to continued focus on high-quality healthcare and sustainability
MENA2 days ago
Charles has spent most of his life campaigning on environmental issues
Europe5 hours ago
The AI-equipped lunar rover named Rashid will be sent to the moon next year with the aid of ispace’s Lunar Lander
UAE7 minutes ago
Deal permits poorer countries to gain access to generic versions of US drugmaker's anti-viral medication molnupiravir
coronavirus6 minutes ago
Participants in the study will receive three vaccinations, each two weeks apart and will be closely monitored for side effects and immune response
Health5 hours ago
The world fair offers a platform to explore new partnership opportunities between participating nations, the Dubai Ruler said.
Expo 202010 minutes ago
Diwali celebrations to begin on November 4
Expo 202010 hours ago
Last month, the Russian government announced that it has allocated more than $60 million to produce a rocket and spaceship for tourist flights by 2024
UAE5 minutes ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Come winter and Amazon gets ready to help you pick all the right choices for fun outdoor trips and activities
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
From October 14th to 31st all Huawei users in the UAE can benefit from HUAWEI Service Mega Offers with up-to 50% off on smartphone select spare parts, battery replacement starting only 19AED and more.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Last month, the Russian government announced that it has allocated more than $60 million to produce a rocket and spaceship for tourist flights by 2024
UAE5 minutes ago
Deal permits poorer countries to gain access to generic versions of US drugmaker's anti-viral medication molnupiravir
coronavirus6 minutes ago
The AI-equipped lunar rover named Rashid will be sent to the moon next year with the aid of ispace’s Lunar Lander
UAE7 minutes ago
The world fair offers a platform to explore new partnership opportunities between participating nations, the Dubai Ruler said.
Expo 202010 minutes ago
Fassi's round, her personal best as a professional, included a run of three straight birdies
Golf3 hours ago
The former cricketer issued a video statement to clarify his position on the matter
Sports18 hours ago
The first service will commence from November 4
Aviation16 hours ago
Fully vaccinated citizens who have received two doses of approved Covid-19 vaccines are allowed to travel
coronavirus1 day ago
As the witching hour nears, we round up some unmissable spooktacular events happening around town
Entertainment16 hours ago
Students must present a medical report, evidence of the circumstances, and other relevant documents
Education14 hours ago
Emirate has vowed to make 25 per cent of transport autonomous by 2030
UAE12 hours ago
Dubai Public Prosecution said families cannot hire maid for six months
UAE16 hours ago
The first service will commence from November 4
Aviation16 hours ago
The MBZ-SAT will be the most advanced commercial satellite in the region for high-resolution imagery.
Government13 hours ago
Work out at Expo Fitness Village, padel tennis makes its debut
UAE12 hours ago
During Pakistan's term as chair of Abu Dhabi Dialogue, the country will focus on legal migration and universal skill development
UAE10 hours ago
Lifeline financial package includes $3 billion cash assistance and $1.2 billion worth of oil on deferred payments
World18 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
By Mo Ali Yusuf, Regional Manager MENAP, Checkout.com
PARTNER CONTENT 13 hours ago
The four-day forum runs until October 30
UAE9 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE1 day ago
V Muraleedharan met social workers, community and business leaders at the Consulate-General of India in Dubai
UAE15 hours ago
Residents are urged to keep a safe distance from them.
Government1 day ago
Emirate to become one of the first cities to do so
UAE6 hours ago
Officers to be stationed on internal roads, key highways leading to attraction to facilitate access
UAE8 hours ago
UAE Minister lauds Kingdom for bold and long-term strategic initiative during a panel discussion ahead of COP26 Summit.
UAE4 days ago
Doctors perform complex surgery to rescue man in nick of time
UAE9 hours ago
The pumpkins are available at leading supermarkets, including Spinneys and Carrefour
UAE10 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 18 hours ago
The pandemic posed a challenge like no other but after initial mistakes the health system got its act together.
Long Reads6 days ago
Subcontinental links to many precious objects housed in country manors are often not acknowledged.
Long Reads1 week ago
The countryside is host to not only rural ways of living but also history embedded in large houses and mansions built by or for leading lights of the establishment over the centuries.
Long Reads1 week ago
Social isolation, excessive screen time, and limited outdoor activities are a recipe for emotional exhaustion
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The martial art form has witnessed a rapid evolution in the UAE, riding on the back of fitness and health benefits, flattening age and gender gaps.
Long Reads4 days ago
There’s nothing quite like the movies when it comes to asking The One to be your better half
Long Reads5 days ago
Marriages may be made in heaven, but wedding proposals are finding feet in Dubai, with its easy access to venues, planners and conveniences
Long Reads5 days ago
Healthcare professionals have been working extended hours and dealing with situations when not much was known about the virus.
Long Reads6 days ago
The regulatory framework defines an investment token as either a security token or a derivative token.
Business2 days ago
Fertiglobe expects to distribute a dividend of at least Dh735 million ($200 million) for second half of 2021 and Dh1.468 billion ($400 million) for financial year 2022
Markets11 hours ago
Adnoc becomes first major oil and gas company to decarbonise its power at scale through a clean power agreement.
Business1 day ago
The region constitutes almost 61% of the international order book, data shows
Business1 day ago
Abu Dhabi ranks fourth globally in the outlook due to continued focus on high-quality healthcare and sustainability
MENA2 days ago
Yellow metal will remain under pressure and likely to sustain a downward trend in 2022
Markets4 days ago
Dozens of shops, kiosks fined for forcing consumers to buy products
Business3 days ago
Etisalat has made great strides in training a large segment of talented Emiratis on various advanced practical and scientific skills as well as hands-on experience on emerging technologies.
Business5 days ago
Fassi's round, her personal best as a professional, included a run of three straight birdies
Golf3 hours ago
Pathan added that the Abu Dhabi T10 will not only be about big hitting and boundaries
Cricket3 hours ago
The Sri Lankans could become a threat to the Aussies if they bat second in this evening game, where dew could be a decisive factor
Cricket3 hours ago
Eoin Morgan was delighted with the way his bowlers dominated the proceedings
Cricket4 hours ago
Namibia skipper Erasmus was delighted with the victory
Cricket4 hours ago
Indian captain Virat Kohli embraced Mohammad Rizwan soon after Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket win
Cricket8 hours ago
England spinner Moeen Ali struck in the powerplay and Tymal Mills dominated the death-overs to restrict Bangladesh to a below-par 124-9
Cricket9 hours ago
Pakistan held nerves in chasing 135, losing five wickets before romping home in 18.4 overs for their second win
Cricket15 hours ago
If the Lankans were difficult opponents, it only gets tougher for Bangladesh against England
Cricket15 hours ago
All about Dubai's foreign trade and why it is the fifth best city in the world in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Videos1 month ago
Who can get free flu vaccines and where? Know more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Videos1 month ago
Carrefour has launched it's first fully AI-operated store, Carrefour City+ located at the iconic Mall of the Emirates.
Tech1 month ago
The UAE leadership has announced the first of 50 initiatives today, that will kickstart the next phase of growth for the country.
UAE1 month ago
The 10th edition of the event will feature 79 experts from 11 countries and will be held under the theme 'Historic lessons, future ambitions.'
UAE1 month ago
YouTuber Jack Carleson builds custom aircraft out of LEGO. His latest work includes an Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft model.
Videos1 month ago
Doctors say early detection saved Patricia's life
Health5 days ago
In the early 1980s, a young girl grew up with similar dreams — to do good, help others and give back to this land.
Year of the 50th1 week ago
UAE-based content creator on how being faithful to a career on social media opened up avenues she didn’t know ever existed
Arts and Culture1 week ago
Their educational platforms are reaching hundreds of thousands of students around the world
Education3 days ago
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20202 days ago
|1 AED
|20.37 INR
|1 AED
|46.86 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,558.29 AED
|24K
|216.25 AED