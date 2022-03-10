Total of 48,000 Ukrainians had been evacuated through humanitarian corridors so far: Official
World6 hours ago
"I wish the event could last longer as it provided me with an experience of a lifetime," Hassan Adam said of the world fair.
Expo 20201 hour ago
The UAE underlined its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities, stressing that the security of both countries is indivisible
UAE28 minutes ago
Sophia talks about how artificial intelligence and robotics can help audit professionals.
Tech2 hours ago
Dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow has so far yielded several local ceasefires and humanitarian corridors to evacuate residents
World1 hour ago
'It is too soon to know whether Deltacron infections will be very transmissible or cause severe disease'
coronavirus4 hours ago
Uttar Pradesh is home to about a fifth of India's population and sends the most legislators to parliament of any state.
World3 hours ago
'Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments'
Tennis6 hours ago
The plane was returning Trump to his home in Palm Beach, Florida, from a New Orleans hotel.
World6 hours ago
The Dubai Virtual Asset Regulation Law presents an advanced legal framework to protect investors
UAE17 hours ago
New iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more
Tech14 hours ago
One academic institution in the UAE is offering some students free seats and scholarships
Education19 hours ago
The rover is scheduled to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022
Tech18 hours ago
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Council recommend a screening every 10 years for individuals from the age of 40
Health17 hours ago
Violations were detected through smart traffic cameras installed on all roads of the Emirate
Transport20 hours ago
Grade 6 students typically have great relationships with their teachers
Education19 hours ago
Malhaar Baithak to bring in the joy of spring season on March 11 at the India club
Local Events17 hours ago
Cebu Pacific celebrates 26th anniversary with resumption of daily Dubai-Manila flights.
coronavirus2 days ago
As an Indian it becomes my duty to help our fellow Indians during this difficult situation: Dr Thumbay Moideen
Education1 day ago
Would a US-only ban on Russian oil hurt Moscow?
Americas1 day ago
Sheikh Hamdan tweeted that Meta would manage its Mena operations from the Emirate
Tech1 day ago
The initiative ‘Takkah’ was announced at a special ceremony organised for women leaders at the headquarters of Hotpack in Dubai to the celebrate the day.
Business1 day ago
24K price in UAE could hit Dh245 per gram this week
Markets4 days ago
Mediclinic City Hospital earns the Joint Commission International's Gold Seal of Approval® for its Breast Cancer programme certification
PARTNER CONTENT 4 hours ago
UAE's first shopping mall enhanced by new restaurants and services for customers.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Qurat Ul Ain Chairperson Drehomes Real Estate talks about her journey and the strength of following one's dreams
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
A rare and complex stem cell surgery saved Mr Moses Kuria, a Kenyan politician, from bilateral foot amputation, restoring his ability to walk and his zest for life
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
The scheme applies to non-Muslim expats and unmarried Muslims from non-Muslim countries
UAE1 day ago
The RTA has launched new marine transport lines
Transport22 hours ago
As per astronomical calculations, April 2 will mark the first day of Ramadan in 2022
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket launches public appeal to find two winners.
UAE1 day ago
Several other pandemic restrictions have been eased for pupils in the capital
coronavirus22 hours ago
Allocates Dh185m during the 52-day campaign.
Ramadan 202222 hours ago
Five of the nine people who died were wearing seat belts and three people were ejected from the minivan.
World13 minutes ago
Climate change has intensified drought in the region
UAE17 minutes ago
For over 50 years Al Masaood Oil & Gas has been a leader in its field of expertise covering both upstream and downstream segments
Supplements27 minutes ago
Total active cases stand at 37878
coronavirus21 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
In an accident, a car crashed into a police patrol and flipped over in the middle of Emirates Road
Emergencies1 day ago
The site will have a general practitioner, medical laboratory technician, nursing staff, and a donation assistant
UAE1 day ago
Clinton hoped for humanitarian corridors for Ukrainians to escape the conflict and sanctioning of the gas and oil coming out of Russia
UAE1 day ago
Fancy numbers on offer include 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit plates.
Transport2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.
Certain top notes of perfumery took roots in Kannauj, an understated — and underrated — town in northern India
Long Reads1 week ago
The magic of music has long enthralled us, but some numbers are special: they are hard-wired into the system, you can never have enough of them, even after decades they can come back in vivid detail.
Long Reads1 week ago
Physically and emotionally, what does it do to women who become mothers late in life? Are there choppy waters to be navigated — or is that just a social bias?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Some say being a long-time ‘loyal’ employee has its benefits; some say being a job hopper is the only way you can be a smart careerist.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads4 days ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads5 days ago
Cultural dislocation is a modern-day reality, and its central themes are longing and distance from the family. It’s a cocktail of social identities that an individual seeks
Long Reads6 days ago
Even as we get more scientific in our approach towards life, our aesthetic sense remains unadulterated. At least, for the time being
Long Reads1 week ago
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
A revolutionary device powered by best-in-class camera, ultra-long battery and superior flagship performance; designed to bring The Power of Magic to people around the world
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Mediclinic at Home
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
The Bollywood actor hopes cinema will be back in full swing while praising the OTT format for telling good stories.
OTT22 hours ago
Critically acclaimed Filipino band will be playing two unreleased songs exclusively for the world fair March 9 at the Jubilee Stage
Local Events1 day ago
From breakfast to eco-tourism and a thrilling ride, we've got you covered with these top options.
Local Events1 day ago
I will be back, I promised myself, perhaps after a year or so.
Life and Living1 day ago
The popular food delivery service will feature Ronaldo in a number of campaigns and on-ground activations across MENA.
Food23 hours ago
The collection is a tribute to the Arab world’s deeply rooted history presented in abayas as fashion items
Tech1 day ago
It aims to encourage people to voluntarily register themselves as a donor
Health14 hours ago
The edition will also see more than 30 first-time participants
Arts and Culture15 hours ago
More than 52 paediatric kidney transplants and 393 transplants have been done in total since its launch in 2010
Health15 hours ago
The patient had to undergo CT scans, magnetic resonance imaging and tissue biopsies before undergoing a series of surgeries
Health1 day ago
The legendary cricketer died of natural causes
Health2 days ago
'I have decided to share my story -- hoping it would help any other family overcome their challenges and think of them as opportunities instead'
Health2 days ago
Signify has changed wind for the energy industry with reformed and safer techniques to financial gains
KT Network2 hours ago
On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated 38 paise to close at 76.62 against the US dollar.
Markets3 hours ago
The fire risk occurs while the vehicles are being driven or soon after they are parked.
Auto1 hour ago
ADAFSA was working on increasing competitiveness of local produce in the market.
Economy1 hour ago
Brent crude futures were up $3.10, or 2.8 per cent
Energy2 hours ago
Spot gold was down 0.35% per ounce at 9.50am UAE time.
Markets3 hours ago
The event is taking place under the endorsement of the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Consulate General of India, Dubai
UAE12 hours ago
It will take a spectacular turnaround to prevent a seventh cars triumph for Stephane Peterhansel, but the battle for victory on two wheels remains wide open
Sports13 hours ago
O’Shea and Fresu have gone toe to toe for an entire season in a fight that is shaping into one of the sport’s great rivalries
Daily updates13 hours ago
Following Blue Point’s retirement, Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby may have found his ideal successor
Daily updates13 hours ago
LAR is the first of its kind in the UAE and is open to both thoroughbred and Arabian racehorses
Daily updates12 hours ago
His body remains in Bangkok awaiting a flight back to Melbourne, where he will be buried at a private family funeral ahead of the state service
Sports12 hours ago
It is the third instalment of the 10-part boxing series titled ‘Countdown to the Middle East Crown'
Sports1 day ago
Multiple champion British handler John Gosden reveals stable star will skip $6m Dubai Sheema in favour of a big-race UK campaign
Sports1 day ago
The hugely successful star-studded cricket tournament featuring the cricketing legends also showcased Bollywood hotshots and concluded successfully amid fanfare at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Sports1 day ago
The fastest time on the 270km Al Futtaim Toyota Stage 2 was set by defending champion Nasser Al Attiyah in another Toyota Hilux, with nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb 5mins 16secs away in his Prodrive Hunter
Sports1 day ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos1 month ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos2 months ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos2 months ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos2 months ago
These days, since everything is about equal rights (as it should be), there are lists and lists of gender-neutral names. But even here, other than Brooklyn or Jordan or Kerry, most of the names sound either too girlie or too mannish
Writer's Corner6 days ago
The animals 'were concealed in the man's jacket, pants pockets', say authorities
Offbeat1 day ago
Former chief executive of NSE, Chitra Ramkrishna, shared sensitive details with a 'godman' created by her protege
Offbeat3 days ago
Most of the funds will be used for the animal rescue
Offbeat3 days ago
British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has also announced that it is renaming its version of the dish
World5 days ago
