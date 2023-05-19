The private hyper-car collection showcases over 50 cars on a rotational basis
The private hyper-car collection showcases over 50 cars on a rotational basis
New regulations were set to boost traffic safety, especially during emergencies and unstable weather conditions
Last week, the Emirates Group reported its most profitable year ever
Sharjah Police call on guardians to ensure children's safety at all times
As the travel industry bounces back from the Covid impact, companies are making an effort to give back to their heroes
Many people drive into these areas without realising how quickly water levels can rise and their vehicles can get caught in the strong currents, experts say
It boasts special views, modern amenities, and comfortable seating, providing a cosy and luxurious experience to residents and visitors alike
Italian hospitality firm Arsenale will develop train with distinct Emirati culture and heritage that will take passengers on a scenic journey across the UAE
Mediclinic Parkview Hospital
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
American Hospital Dubai provides necessary care and resources to Cath lab patients
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Protecting lives, health, and wealth for over 830,000 clients in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
Looking to make some extra cash while helping a friend in their real estate journey? Look no further.
PARTNER CONTENT
Multiple productions have already been filmed at the location, including Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'
Barcelona president had earlier said that the club will 'do everything possible' to bring Argentine superstar back in the close season
The scrutiny over physical transformations of female celebrities needs to stop
They were found to have conducted illegal economic activities valued at Dh510 million
He announces that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury
It is now prohibited to gather near valleys during unstable weather, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Interior earlier today
UAE Central Bank has been taking a number of initiatives
'These visitors feel respected for their culture and language, making them feel at ease while exploring the market,' says one salesperson
From exploring a new snow park to hanging out with crocodiles, here are some activities that the entire family can enjoy
The celestial treat, which can be seen with the naked eye, only appears for a short window of time
The locomotive will consist of 15 luxury carriages and passengers will experience Emirati culture and heritage through the scenic journey
Renowned for their exceptional skills in crafting artistic and distinctive furniture and cabinetry while encompassing all facets of carving, marquetry, and patinas, Moissonnier inaugurated its flagship showroom in Dubai, dubbed as Moissonnier Home.
Did you know? Manchester City is owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court
Notes to help cut through the confusion of what to keep in mind when buying a second-hand vehicle
A number of hotels and resorts in the UAE are offering packages that are rooted in promoting health and well-being
Movies aren’t the only thing to watch. The film festival has made red carpet waves since “being seen” became mainstream.
From improving composition to repositioning the subject in a photo, Magic Editor will make your job easy by using generative AI, Google says
A trip to the salon is inevitable after you see these nail art designs
Visitors to this 1-kilometre-long climate-controlled street will be able to watch it rain, and even snow, on demand — all while enjoying a hot cup of coffee
He says, 'Govt is committed to providing advanced community services with integrated policies, high-quality services, and easy access for all beneficiaries'
Over the next 10 years, travel and tourism will create 121,000 jobs in the country, averaging 12,100 a year
Al Fardan Exchange also gave away a Nissan Patrol car, more than half a kilo of gold during the biggest Ramadan Campaign
Roads and Transport Authority extended the delivery service to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah
A report says the travel and tourism sector in UAE represents nearly 10 per cent of the total economy
The third edition of Dubai Pod Fest brought together some of the best podcasters, audio content creators, and leading organizations in the industry
KT special report: For many UAE nationals, fishing is a part of their identity, something they inherited from their past and will pass on to their future
It’s an ultra-low-cost security net that protects workers if they lose their jobs
The abundance of other fountain shows throughout the Emirates ensures that the magic of dancing fountains will continue to enchant audiences
Mercury could drop to 18ºC in internal areas
The private hyper-car collection showcases over 50 cars on a rotational basis
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
How can companies create scalable, resilient and agile supply chains that can quickly respond to global disruptions and uncertainty?
PARTNER CONTENT
HONOR continues to surprise us all! The smartphone maker has come out with the next iteration of its popular Magic Series flagship line, the all-new HONOR Magic5 Pro.
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
PARTNER CONTENT
If you're interested in the stock market but don't know where to begin, you're not alone.
PARTNER CONTENT
A closer look at the world's thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone that's taking the market by storm
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
is not just another smartphone, and there are many reasons why.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Technology is revolutionising the world and shaping the future in ways we have never imagined before.
PARTNER CONTENT
The ‘Queen of Couture Cakes’ will be in city to oversee special cakes for King Charles' coronation
A hotel in Yas Island is offering packages that include two tickets each
He gave a shout out to fans on Instagram
May 4 is an informal commemorative day observed annually to honour the famous film franchise
Thirteen models sashayed down the catwalk wearing unique, showstopping creations put together as a tribute to fashion and pastry
Exclusive: Paying tribute to legacy of Fifa World Cup, Iranian artist Fatemeh Zarei uses a rare collection of footballs as her canvas and hopes to bring her exhibition to UAE
New solution provides precision medication decision support software to doctors at the point of care, and pharmacists at the point of distribution
We asked the experts for their advice on creating a entrance perfect for your here and now
Visit this city to truly understand the history of USA
The scrutiny over physical transformations of female celebrities needs to stop
British expat Hannah Phillips was born with a rare heart condition that saw her undergo eight heart surgeries. Refusing to let her illness define her life, she is now raising awareness on Ebstein’s Anomaly
The Edwardian era was when Wodehouse entered his 20s and came of age, and a lot of his words are redolent of that era
From literature to life to leaving a legacy, Indian educator and author Sudha Murty on rising above the clutter to give life to ideas, while keeping herself firmly rooted in the cultural fabric, which forms an intrinsic part of her personality
Kitopi has rapidly expanded its operations to over 200 kitchens across five countries
Last week, the Emirates Group reported its most profitable year ever
Countries explore investment exchanges in renewable energy, tourism and FinTech
Sector's overall exposure to US and Europe remains manageable
Supreme Court says the social media giants could not be held liable by victims of terrorist attacks
He highlighted the importance of staying abreast of worldwide advancements in digital technologies
Help AG report report dives deep into the top threats over the past 12 months
|1 AED
|22.35 INR
|1 AED
|77.43 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,251.92 AED
|24K
|239.25 AED
Did you know? Nadal, who will retire at the end of 2024 season, has won both the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis titles
For the RCB to keep its hopes alive of winning the title, Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have to be on top of their game
Barcelona president had earlier said that the club will 'do everything possible' to bring Argentine superstar back in the close season
Kohli's hundred helps Bangalore beat Hyderabad by eight wickets as Klaasen's ton goes in vain
He announces that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury
Nadal's main concern was being remembered as a fine man instead of worrying about his place in the tennis pantheon
Did you know? Manchester City is owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court
Top seed Djokovic's 6-2 4-6 6-2 defeat by Rune means that for the first time in 19 years neither the Serb nor the injured Nadal will play in the Rome final
RCB is currently in the fifth spot with 12 points from as many games and faces two must-win matches to guarantee a playoff spot
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
AI artist makes a compilation of images with noteworthy people celebrating the festival
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
Teenager sustained injuries to her stomach, arm, finger, and knee and had to get 19 stitches
Its owner said that it was 'just sitting' in the factory since it is not allowed to be driven on city streets
Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
Can you imagine Spider-Man wearing a thobe? Or Iron Man in a red kurta? Iconic characters from the DC Universe, like Superman and 'Habibi Hulk', are part of the series, too