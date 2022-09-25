Some invested in property and changed their lives forever, while others got back to work as if nothing happened
Some invested in property and changed their lives forever, while others got back to work as if nothing happened
Registration can be done through the Dubai REST app
This comes about a month after she had filed for a divorce
New black marble stone records the birth and death dates of the monarch
A guide to completing the registration process through the Dubai REST app
NCM has issued red, yellow alerts and police have asked motorists to remain cautious as visibility drops
'It is better to refuse a conscription letter than to die as a war criminal in a foreign land,' he said in his evening address on Saturday
The leader was welcomed at the airport by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri
PARTNER CONTENT
Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
With a combined experience of more than 40 years, the new executive leadership at GEMS Royal Dubai School is committed to creating a warm and family-friendly learning environment where children feel safe, secure and happy
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
ComTech Gold becomes the first in the Mena region to get Shariah compliance certificate
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The first standalone aesthetics and wellness clinic from Mediclinic to open on Fashion Avenue
PARTNER CONTENT
With the complete winter calendar featured on the Visit Abu Dhabi website, residents and visitors can now start planning their adventure schedules
Besides disrupting traffic flow, it can also delay emergency response
Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the strength and depth of the relations between the UAE and Russia
Fans take to social media to share pictures and videos of duo crying together after teaming up for doubles game
She had initially written to him claiming to be the youngest iOS developer and her parents say his reply indicates that there is merit to her claim
The matches are just the third and fourth ever to be played by the women’s national team following their launch in October 2021
Anoop from Kerala won the money earlier this month and rejected a bank loan that he had previously applied for
More than half those polled feel there should be more coverage of complex religious issues
Authorities urge motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to speed limits
The police call on motorists to abide by the new rules in order to maintain safety on the road
Registration can be done through the Dubai REST app
She had initially written to him claiming to be the youngest iOS developer and her parents say his reply indicates that there is merit to her claim
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Global rights professionals can nominate themselves or be endorsed by their companies to be eligible for either of two categories
The programme was launched to enhance the readiness of Emirati female military recruits in the country
He also highlighted the great contributions of the late monarch in strengthening friendship ties with the UAE
AA-13 went for Dh4.42 million, followed by U-70, which was sold for Dh3 million
Operation Lionfish V was facilitated by pre-operational and capacity-building meetings in Abu Dhabi
Surgeons implant device in stomach to relieve patient from constant pain
Esaad Card provides a wide range of benefits across different sectors, including healthcare, education, hospitality, entertainment, real estate, restaurants and more
The newly launched Terra Journey and Alif Journey offer schools exclusive workshops on topics such as protecting animal habitats and water conservation
The storm, the strongest to hit the country this year, is expected to continue strengthening as it makes landfall northeast of Manila later in the day
'It is better to refuse a conscription letter than to die as a war criminal in a foreign land,' he said in his evening address on Saturday
NCM has issued red, yellow alerts and police have asked motorists to remain cautious as visibility drops
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
PARTNER CONTENT
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
PARTNER CONTENT
The global fashion powerhouse is launching its physical pop-up, and you know it'll be packing your favorite trends and styles. So, get ready!
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Some of the Actual beGalileo Kids Across the world
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Are you a proud owner of a Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster or maybe Audemars Piguet Royal Oak? Or maybe you're a jeweller looking for the best cleaning kit for luxury watches to offer your customers?
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
PARTNER CONTENT
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities around town
Bollywood celebrities flooded the comments section after she took to Instagram to share the adorable clip
R.Balki's film is entertaining with top-notch performances, but the screenplay loses grip halfway through
The mythological drama revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant
It explores a crime in context of a loveless marriage, and how love doesn’t need to be the cementing factor in a relationship: secrets are a much better glue
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
A day at a pool is always a good idea, but did you know that it’s the magnificent aesthetics which contribute to the experience?
British artist plans to burn 4,851 physical paintings of those who chose digital works
We live in very busy times, and it can be extremely tempting to make swift judgement, based on the facts we already have at hand
A condition that was once just associated with old age is now plaguing millions of young men and women. Even teens...
Egypt’s Ali Abdo Ali, a motorcycle maverick who is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager by day, believes that ‘Individuals are the core of any change’
Chef Marco Smerilli works at Concordia Research Station in Antarctica
WCA's 2022 Annual Conference and Exhibition will take place in person, September 25 to September 28, 2022 in Dubai at Emirates Towers.
The True Global Ventures 4 Plus Fund and Follow On Fund has invested in total US$38m including US$16m of secondaries into Animoca Brands during Q2 and Q3 2022.
There will be around 22 billion connected devices in the world by 2025.
A guide to completing the registration process through the Dubai REST app
WWK9 will display its innovative services, vast portfolio of dog training, and showcase demonstrations of security training across three days of the event.
On offer is about 550.7 million shares, representing 11 per cent of the company, according to the issued prospectus.
The startup is betting big on the UAE because it is one of the world’s most connected countries
|1 AED
|21.91 INR
|1 AED
|63.83 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,040.82 AED
|24K
|199.25 AED
The veteran pacer played her last international match at Lord's
The UAE and Bangladesh will use these two games to fine tune ahead of the showpiece which takes place Down Under from October 16 to November 13
Team Abu Dhabi star grabs second successive Grand Prix victory as Al Qemzi secures another podium finish
Fans take to social media to share pictures and videos of duo crying together after teaming up for doubles game
The left-arm spinner grabbed two wickets — Glenn Maxwell and Tim David — and conceded only 13 runs in his two overs in the must-win game for the hosts
The matches are just the third and fourth ever to be played by the women’s national team following their launch in October 2021
Nadal is also expecting his first child with wife Mery Perello soon but made the trip to London to play alongside Federer in the Swiss maestro’s final professional outing
Argentina haven't lost in 34 matches heading into Tuesday's game against Jamaica in New York
The match was reduced to eight overs a side after a wet outfield delayed the start
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Al Thiqa Pharmacy made modifications inside the store to create a separate area to offer jabs
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'