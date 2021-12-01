The amendments are effective from January 2, 2022
Government10 hours ago
Dh1 million cash prize to be given out every week in December
UAE4 hours ago
Heavy vehicles banned from using four bridges connecting mainland to island until Dec 4.
UAE4 hours ago
US ief medical adviser says it's difficult to know whether the new variant will lead to severe disease
coronavirus3 hours ago
The global exposition has been rolling out a slew of special passes and offers since it kicked off on October 1 this year
UAE Holidays9 hours ago
The iconic Dubai Shopping Festival will kickstart the calendar from December 15
UAE Attractions13 hours ago
Multi-day pass offers unlimited entries until December 31
Expo 20209 hours ago
New figures track the country's progress in key sectors
Year of the 50th10 hours ago
Doctors, nurses, delivery drivers and cleaners are among those who will be on duty so others can celebrate the golden jubilee
Year of the 50th11 hours ago
The amendments are effective from January 2, 2022
Government10 hours ago
UAE has suspended travel from seven countries in Africa amid new Covid-19 Omicron variant concerns.
coronavirus16 hours ago
The period of extension will be until January 31, 2022
Gulf8 hours ago
The temporary suspension is in effect until further notice
Travel8 hours ago
Parts of the country have been recording heavy showers over the last three days
Weather10 hours ago
Participating families brought local crafts and traditional meals to the celebration
Year of the 50th6 hours ago
Saoud Saqer bin Hamoodah has led many initiatives to encourage youth to join hands in nation building
UAE10 hours ago
Pupils were prepared for the exams as schools had provided guidance and practice on how to attempt the papers
Education11 hours ago
Event was organised to encourage and educate people on the importance of living a healthy life
UAE12 hours ago
'We are looking forward to having a much bigger and brighter show than last year'
Year of the 50th12 hours ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,788.19 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets18 hours ago
The dollar index slipped 0.21% to 96.14.
Markets18 hours ago
Realty consultancies expect rentals to continue to rise in early 2022
Property1 day ago
This year 23 units at the Bulgari Resorts & Residences were sold for Dh649 million
Property1 day ago
The global exposition has been rolling out a slew of special passes and offers since it kicked off on October 1 this year
UAE Holidays9 hours ago
The iconic Dubai Shopping Festival will kickstart the calendar from December 15
UAE Attractions13 hours ago
Multi-day pass offers unlimited entries until December 31
Expo 20209 hours ago
New figures track the country's progress in key sectors
Year of the 50th10 hours ago
Dh1 million cash prize to be given out every week in December
UAE4 hours ago
Heavy vehicles banned from using four bridges connecting mainland to island until Dec 4.
UAE4 hours ago
US ief medical adviser says it's difficult to know whether the new variant will lead to severe disease
coronavirus3 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 18 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 15 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Ms.Georgina Daisy Ricks and Mr.Yousef Al Ali
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Fees will be reactivated on Saturday, December 4
Transport1 day ago
Let's getaway and celebrate
UAE1 day ago
Motorists face fine for parking in residents-only parking spaces.
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Countries around the world have closed borders after the emergence of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in southern Africa
coronavirus1 day ago
Passengers can book now, and change flights later “with no additional costs”
Year of the 50th1 day ago
The goal is to delay the new variant's arrival in the country
coronavirus12 hours ago
Russian president is the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin
Europe9 hours ago
UAE has suspended travel from seven countries in Africa amid new Covid-19 Omicron variant concerns.
coronavirus16 hours ago
The period of extension will be until January 31, 2022
Gulf8 hours ago
The temporary suspension is in effect until further notice
Travel8 hours ago
Parts of the country have been recording heavy showers over the last three days
Weather10 hours ago
Move part of efforts to improve ties with Tehran
Government3 hours ago
Delhi Capitals have retained Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje
Cricket3 hours ago
Parag Agrawal will be the new chief executive officer of Twitter
Tech17 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The month long National Day festivities are still going strong at Global Village to celebrate UAE’s Golden Jubilee and will peak from 1st to 4th December.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
The 13-minute movie charts the nations journey over 50 years
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Decision follows Cabinet meeting by Dubai Ruler chaired at Expo 2020 on Monday
Government1 day ago
Let's getaway and celebrate
UAE1 day ago
Dubai Ruler's decision reflects the country’s humanitarian values
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Participating families brought local crafts and traditional meals to the celebration
Year of the 50th6 hours ago
Saoud Saqer bin Hamoodah has led many initiatives to encourage youth to join hands in nation building
UAE10 hours ago
Pupils were prepared for the exams as schools had provided guidance and practice on how to attempt the papers
Education11 hours ago
Event was organised to encourage and educate people on the importance of living a healthy life
UAE12 hours ago
'We are looking forward to having a much bigger and brighter show than last year'
Year of the 50th12 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
A few of the many organisations and initiatives that Mahzooz contributes to as part of its robust CSR policy.
The two subjects have been at loggerheads, but perhaps it’s time for the twain to “meet”
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Over 230 historic sites in various stages of degeneration across the UK were saved this year
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Being an anonymous ‘voice’ for another writer or Getting someone else to become your writing alter ego has its share of challenges and perks
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime may have presented a problem of plenty for viewers all over the world.
Long Reads4 days ago
For an accidental traveller, initial impressions foment a romance that stops short of happily ever afters
Long Reads1 week ago
What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it
Long Reads1 week ago
With a new Geographical Indication protection regime, Britain hopes food and drinks exports to nearly £25 billion
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
In this day and age, when life moves at an exceptionally fast pace, there aren't a lot of businesses that work for the benefit of their customers. But there are always reliable exceptions that grow rapidly due to the bond of trust they share with their customers.
PARTNER CONTENT 17 hours ago
Thinking of making your first crypto investment? How about unlocking a cool AED 100 bonus to get started with
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Malayalam superstar on his historical new release and his hopes for son Pranav
Entertainment1 day ago
Do you have fond memories of the first gig you attended?
Music19 hours ago
The Danish band is bringing its popular hits to Dubai on December 2.
Local Events2 days ago
Crown Prince hails city's ‘unassailable spirit’.
Health4 days ago
Chef Khulood Atiq collaborated with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism to promote local cuisine
Year of the 50th4 days ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
9 finalists would be receiving substantial monetary prize at a ceremony in Dubai
Health1 day ago
Virgil Abloh was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection
World2 days ago
GMU launches a zebrafish facility for cancer research in partnership with Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences
Health3 days ago
Diabetes screenings will be provided in all Aster and Medcare facilities
Health3 days ago
Fitbit teamed up with
Health5 days ago
Dubai will be the first city in the world to offer work from home office, says MAK, the man behind the new-age office workstations aka office on wheels or BOOSTPOD
Lifestyle5 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
The dollar index rose by 0.19% to 96.27.
coronavirus1 day ago
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,793.72 per ounce.
coronavirus1 day ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,788.19 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets18 hours ago
The dollar index slipped 0.21% to 96.14.
Markets18 hours ago
Realty consultancies expect rentals to continue to rise in early 2022
Property1 day ago
This year 23 units at the Bulgari Resorts & Residences were sold for Dh649 million
Property1 day ago
Armenia is looking to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix and reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas.
Business4 days ago
This year the #NoFilterDXB witnessed a dazzling array of replica vehicles from some of Hollywood’s most classic movies and TV shows.
Business5 days ago
Komatsu Middle East opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, in 2019.
Business5 days ago
Azharuddin praises the Emirates Cricket Board for wonderfully hosting the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League (IPL)
7 hours ago
Woods said he is acutely aware of fans' expectations of him
Golf3 hours ago
Delhi Capitals have retained Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje
Cricket3 hours ago
Ferre told the
Sports12 hours ago
Lionel Messi, who left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, won it for a record seventh time on Monday
Sports9 hours ago
The Northern Irishman had won at the Majlis Course of the Emirates Golf Club in 2009 and 2015
Sports11 hours ago
He has been in excellent form with bat and ball for Team Abu Dhabi so far, with only Rovman Powell (294) scoring more runs than the England all-rounder (259) and he has also contributed seven wickets
Sports11 hours ago
The former South Africa all-rounder was appointed in September 2019 and led Afghanistan at this year’s Twenty20 World Cup
Sports10 hours ago
The finals were held with the participation of 118 young people from 10 different countries and 12 teams
Sports10 hours ago
Abid and Abdullah stitched a 151-run opening partnership in the second innings.
Cricket17 hours ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE1 month ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus1 month ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE4 weeks ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
|1 AED
|20.35 INR
|1 AED
|46.94 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,602.33 AED
|24K
|217.75 AED