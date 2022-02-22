The video shows the 'real life Iron Man' suiting up from inside the museum before riding an elevator to the very top of the 77-metre structure
UAE Attractions21 hours ago
The 77-metre modern architectural marvel invites people to experience the technologies and trends that will shape the future of humanity
UAE Attractions10 hours ago
The Civil Defence team in Dibba Al Fujairah rescued the girl
Emergencies10 hours ago
Birla will address a special session of the UAE Federal National Council on Tuesday
UAE7 hours ago
New traffic surveillance cameras will monitor drivers speeding, jumping red lights and breaking lane rules
Transport10 hours ago
UK PM says the country was moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility
coronavirus8 hours ago
The prosecution is also hearing testimony from witnesses in the case
Crime13 hours ago
Air India Express’ directive is in line with the protocol followed in Abu Dhabi by the national carrier Etihad Airways
coronavirus12 hours ago
Rescue team carried out the mission in the Riffa area
Emergencies10 hours ago
The statement added that he had informed the French and German leaders of his decision
Europe8 hours ago
Non-compliance with the order can be punishable with a fine of Dh100,000 and even imprisonment
Government13 hours ago
Echoing the dimly lit Batcave, the pavilion is set to transport visitors into the heart of the eagerly anticipated Matt Reeves’
Expo 202012 hours ago
The two-day visit, starting on Wednesday, was planned before the current crisis over Ukraine
World10 hours ago
The Dubai Ruler wished the ambassadors success in their missions to boost cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries
Government11 hours ago
Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document
Crime6 days ago
12-year-old had endured persistent pain in the stomach, lacked appetite, and suffered weight loss
Health6 days ago
State bears costs of appointing lawyer if they are unable to appoint one for themselves due to financial constraints.
Legal6 days ago
Customers in the Emirates can order and get delivery on the same day.
Fashion6 days ago
Karak tea lovers said they were unhappy with the price rise
UAE1 week ago
On Sunday, the gold was trading at $1,897.36 per ounce.
Markets1 day ago
IMF commends UAE’s successful efforts to address the effects of Covid-19
Economy3 days ago
Intensive efforts for digital transformation and investment in information technology infrastructure have contributed to enabling business innovation within the health insurance sector
Business5 days ago
Consumers are now more comfortable navigating the world through a digital lens, experts said
Business5 days ago
The interview comes in the wake of the UAE’s introduction of corporate tax on business profits from June 1, 2023.
Economy18 hours ago
Line-up includes festivals during Ramadan, Eid and Diwali
UAE17 hours ago
After its opening ceremony on February 22, the museum will receive visitors starting from February 23
UAE Attractions16 hours ago
Activists say the results send a clear message to governments meeting this month to press ahead with an ambitious treaty to tackle plastic waste.
Environment6 minutes ago
UN's Rosemary DiCarlo reiterated that the UN was committed to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
World10 minutes ago
Partly cloudy forecast for Tuesday.
Weather27 minutes ago
Country is steadily heading toward self-sufficiency in food by betting big on technology and innovation
UAE13 hours ago
There will be a significant decrease in temperatures
Weather1 week ago
The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a verdict issued by the Court of First Instance
Crime1 week ago
Authorities recently significantly relaxed PCR testing requirements for travellers
Aviation1 week ago
Despite the challenges, 61 per cent of residents say they are happy with the change
Life and Living1 week ago
Dubai -
Romances can brew in strange places, under extraordinary circumstances. Call it serendipity or a meeting place for soulmates — Cupid’s arrow can strike anywhere. And what better time to uncover ‘love spots’ than on Valentine’s Eve?
Long Reads1 week ago
Emojis can be implanted as a time-saving tactic.
Long Reads1 week ago
Smileys and thumbs ups were earlier used for effect; now they are used for communication. We find out if an emoji can indeed be worth a thousand words.
Long Reads1 week ago
In Pradeep Magazine’s Not Just Cricket, his life story is squarely distilled through the prism of circumstances.
Long Reads1 week ago
Physically and emotionally, what does it do to women who become mothers late in life? Are there choppy waters to be navigated — or is that just a social bias?
Long Reads2 days ago
Some say being a long-time ‘loyal’ employee has its benefits; some say being a job hopper is the only way you can be a smart careerist.
Long Reads3 days ago
Studies have shown that workers who stay with a company for longer than two years get paid up to 50 per cent less than new hires.
Long Reads3 days ago
Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.
Long Reads4 days ago
Following an ambitious seven-pillar strategy, the Dominican Republic is investing in a more technological, cost-efficient, sustainable and export-oriented agricultural sector.
Dominican Republic3 weeks ago
Issam Freiha aka icekream also drops some good advice for aspiring artists in a chat with City Times.
Music1 day ago
He will perform alongside a stellar line-up as part of Expo 2020 Comedy Club.
Local Events14 hours ago
He postponed a show in Las Vegas due to his illness.
Music20 hours ago
The film is inspired by Western Noir genres and also stars Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.
OTT16 hours ago
The rare, intricate operation is the first of its kind to be performed in the Middle East
Health1 day ago
Hand in Hand initiative was first signed in 2018.
Health2 days ago
Recent death of veteran Indian music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri puts spotlight on Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Health2 days ago
Baby was discharged in a stable condition and was seen gaining appropriate healthy weight
Health13 hours ago
New health survey of indigenous Nepali people finds clues about the prevalence and determinants of non-communicable diseases
Health14 hours ago
Boy complained of double vision, chronic headaches, and worsening academic performance
Health15 hours ago
The homegrown Emirati brand pipped iconic franchises, such as Japan’s Zuma, to win the prestigious award
Food1 day ago
Non-coverage forces patients to see other specialists leading to higher costs for insurance companies.
Health2 days ago
The city has some great options to choose from
Food Listings3 days ago
Mark Janicello, writer, director and leading actor of The Finellis Movie, on looking at life through the prism of humour
Arts and Culture3 days ago
Parties enhance existing relationship and will provide quality and sustainable engineering, newbuild supervision and vessel design to Saudi market.
Business12 hours ago
Al Rais has an extensive experience in the travel and tourism industry and spearheads the strategic direction and growth plan of his organisation.
Business13 hours ago
Investigative journalism network publishes client data; More than 18,000 accounts held more than $100 billion; Credit Suisse rejects allegations of wrongdoing but shares lose almost 3%
Finance10 hours ago
Global initiative hosts its first ministerial meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai, outlining priorities and plans for COP27.
Business11 hours ago
India will get duty-free access to its mobile phones under the CEPA, while the 40 per cent value addition norms in its imports will protect Indian players.
Business12 hours ago
High oil prices, crude production to lift UAE’s growth in 2022-23, say economists
Markets12 hours ago
The number of new investors who registered on the exchange in 2021 increased by 701 per cent from 2,362 in 2020 to 18938 in 2021.
Business13 hours ago
Country is steadily heading toward self-sufficiency in food by betting big on technology and innovation
UAE13 hours ago
Ras Al Khaimah has multiple indicators that amplifies its reputation as a viable investment destination within the UAE.
Business14 hours ago
The Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) has announced the formation of an elite judging committee comprised of experts in the field of horse racing
Sports6 hours ago
Pascal Ackermann, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, was just behind in third
Sports6 hours ago
Murray beat Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell in a dramatic three-set battle
Tennis8 hours ago
Gholam Rahiminia and Mohammed Alshehhi are competing in the men’s compound open
Sports6 hours ago
Filip Krajinovic of Serbia beat Jaziri 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-4 in the first round match
Tennis11 hours ago
UAE lost by two runs in a thrilling last-ball finish despite Vriitya Aravind's magical innings
Cricket15 hours ago
The tennis legend also spoke in glowing terms about Expo 2020 Dubai
Sports1 day ago
Jadier Herrera Montero will face Mark John Yap of the Philippines at the People's Fighters event in Dubai on February 26
Sports1 day ago
Murray beat Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell in a dramatic three-set battle
Tennis8 hours ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
Swindon Town took to their Twitter handle asking anyone to help them track the boy
Offbeat4 days ago
Mechanic spends half a million rupees to transform his car into chopper
Offbeat2 days ago
The company’s website says the rifle “also looks, feels, and operates just like Mom and Dad’s gun.”
Americas3 days ago
CCTV cameras captured the heart-stopping footage
Offbeat3 days ago
The AirAsia plane was bound to Tawau in Malaysia
Offbeat3 days ago
