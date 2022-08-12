Earlier that day, he extended his greetings to the citizens on this occasion
Consumers can avail additional benefits if they pre-order the Flip4 or Fold4 before August 25
Medical centre offers nitrous oxide as alternative for kids who have to go under general anaesthetic for pediatric dentistry
The actor dropped into the
The company faces about 38,000 lawsuits claiming its products caused cancer
They also helped them clean their flooded houses
Over 179.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The women doctors of DNS Al Emarat (Doctors in Sarees) group said their united effort is a “gesture of love and gratitude” to their motherland
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
Freezone Business Activity breakdown: eCommerce-36%, General Trading-25%, Consultancy License-14%, Travel and Tourism- 10%, Logistics Company- 6%, Fintech and Crypto-9%
With summer holidays almost coming to an end, it's time to get organised for back to school with Lifestyle.
Britons endure cost-of-living crisis, inflation at highest level in decades
Ahmed flew to Switzerland for what he thought was a training programme with his coach
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum hails Emirati youth as country's protectors to mark occasion
Working on draft plan to combine engineering, medical tests into one: University Grants Commission
His honesty and keenness to hand over the precious items were appreciated
The US federal agency retrieved about 10 boxes from his property during the investigation
The company's Vice Chairman has served 18 months in jail
This year's lunar show clashes with the Perseid meteor shower
Thick black plumes of smoke were seen rising over the area
The consulate waives fees, streamlines process
Company leaders say coveted 10-year residency applications should be made more flexible
Abdul Ghafoor went viral after a short clip of him removing concrete blocks from road surfaced on social media
Programme seeks to spread culture of children's safety in vehicles
Reforms include five-year Green residency, permits for job hunters and tourists
The last supermoon of this year is called Sturgeon Moon
Roxy Cinemas to have 15 high-tech screens all equipped with premium fully reclining seating throughout
This will fund Maryam Al Hammadi's Masters in International Studies at the University of Washington
The additional evening aircraft will operate up till January 31, 2023
The workforce is upbeat overall and Sharjah’s initiative could be a shape of things to come
Every bread-making machine from the factory in Abu Dhabi carries the country's stamp
Individual sign-up for each event is Dh55, 20 per cent discount for runners who register for all three
BJP-led NDA remains voters' top choice to form central government ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult are set to join ahead of the inaugural edition
Studio-level 108MP Triple Camera with a Versatile 5G Experience
Franklin Templeton's investment professionals across asset classes focus on the second half of the year and share where income-seeking investors may find opportunities
In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party
How parents adapt to a sense of loss, grief and anxiety as their children fly abroad to pursue higher studies after the pandemic-induced disruption
Over two years ago, Covid ushered in a new set of life rules which we thought would be around for good. Now, with the world returning to (almost) normal, we are having to press the reset button all over again
Food from the island nation is finally getting the love it deserves in Dubai
Increasingly, there’s a realisation that hardline ambition — long regarded as the preserve of success — is burning us out and that we need more out of life than the ‘secure’ trappings that come with always being on a mission to ‘achieve’
How mutual funds can play the crucial role of an essential investment toolkit for young parents preparing to fulfill their children’s dreams
Chefs and sandwich aficionado are happily experimenting with the next level of the light meal. We get to the bottom of the slice of bread, baguette, torta, et al
Ahead of Friendship Day on August 7, we take a look at the shifting nature of bonds between individuals and how they cannot be taken for granted
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
iCademy Middle East Online School Enrollment Now Exceeds Most UAE Brick-and-Mortar Schools
Flagship laptops are for those who want a laptop that doesn't compromise on anything. What separates the flagship laptop from other good laptops is how it balances performance, efficiency, portability, and comfort.
The actress suffered a 'severe anoxic brain injury,' as per a statement
The Bollywood actors were at the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' premiere
From padel and a catamaran ride to a museum visit and more, there's plenty to do in the country today.
Actor along with Kalyani Priyadarshan star in this quirky action comedy
If you’re one of the long-term residents who claims to have visited Salalah before and would like to write it off as ‘been there and done that,’ then you’ll have to rethink
The recent edition of that took place on August 5 showcased influential voices from the industry, who are making their mark
Infection can cause cognitive dysfunction
There is no proven link between lack of serotonin and mental illness, say psychiatrists
In commemoration of the 75th Independence Day, we present to you the power towers of social media from India and Pakistan, who have taken the internet by storm
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
“-gate” became the preferred suffix for all sorts of controversies, not justpolitical ones
Designer Michael Lombard on his love for leather
Life's Like That is a column that envelops Suresh Pattali's musings on everyday life
The slight easing of inflation readings this week have driven global stocks higher, and capped a rising dollar
The company's Vice Chairman has served 18 months in jail
The social media company said that it would apply its civic integrity policy to the November 8 elections
The growth in the profit by Dh62.01 million attributed to the continued strong performance of the group’s manufacturing, contracting and services segment
The deal is expected to close on September 27
He hinted at it in cryptic tweet about the potential new site
She prioritised tightening financial conditions, as she pushed back market expectations
The 33-year-old shared an Instagram story where he is seen sprinting, wearing a Manchester City jersey, at an indoor facility on Thursday
The six franchises have finalised contracting players through their option to ‘Directly Acquire Players’
Hasan’s indifferent form in white-ball cricket finally forced the selectors to drop the fast bowler and include uncapped pacer Naseem Shah in the white-ball format
Cricket Australia said US$30,000 would be donated as a gesture of support after the men's squad saw the crisis first-hand
Held under the slogan “To the Summits, People of Determination”, the 2022 edition featured 280 activities, most notably sports events
The 27-year old from Dolenja vas is the latest rider to commit his future to the team alongside Tim Wellens and Felix Grosschartner
Rahul will also lead the side with Shikhar Dhawan named vice-captain
The FIA President has discussed the issue with all 20 drivers and 10 team principals within F1
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
Memoranda of Understanding were in the fields of business, education and space, among others
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Officials say they no longer have enough space, food for all 29 big cats
Ahmed flew to Switzerland for what he thought was a training programme with his coach
He said that it was the 'most vulnerable thing' he would ever share
World War II relic features the initials AH and a swastika
Store owner says they make 'can also be worn as ornaments after Rakshabandhan'
He is selling a baseball card featuring a very young Mark grinning in a red jersey and gripping a bat