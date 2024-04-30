She was unable to process the news about her daughter’s fingers being amputated due to a medical emergency
The emirate is home to 68,500 millionaires with at least $1 million in liquid assets and 206 centi-millionaires
Kanat Al Thuraya, as the season is called, is expected to last till June 7
Here are the dont's of visiting these non-Muslim houses of worship in the Emirates
The total size of the offering remains unchanged at 900 million shares, representing 25 per cent of the company’s total issued share capital
Residents have been urged to not spread rumours during this crucial time
Food safety authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore banned four spice products from popular Indian brands after finding they contained a harmful substance
Some are leaning on the goodness of the larger community who have rallied to support and get smaller brands back on their feet
The team of U.S. Golden Visa experts will discuss the EB-5 program, its requirements, and how to successfully file an application with the U.S. immigration office
Dubai doesn't shy away from ambitious, futuristic development master plans
The National Centre of Meteorology has issued an advisory, forecasting heavy rains and unstable weather conditions in the country
Sign boards will be put up at stations and staff will be on-site to guide passengers
The Centre for Food Safety, Hong Kong has published the list of banned Indian spice variants on its website
The authority said it is working to "provide maximum aid to the affected families"
The Crown Prince will personally monitor the progress of response measures and emphasised that effective support will be given to all citizens and residents
Dolly Chaiwala shared the now-viral video from his recent visit to the iconic spot a few days ago
Motorists faced the brunt after heavy rains hits the country on Tuesday, April 16, as vehicles got stuck, leading to damages
Indulge in a grocery shopping experience that's not only quick and convenient, but also lighter on your wallet! Supermarket prices every day of the week, delivered right to your doorstep through Careem’s grocery service, Quik.
Eugene Mayne, Founder and Group CEO of Tristar Group, will continue to explore new markets and focus on growing shareholder value
In the modern industrial landscape, Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) serve as the backbone of operational efficiency, intertwining digital processes with physical machinery.
The expansion brings a transformative upgrade to the hospital's facilities
Making regular appointments with your doctor can ensure better, and more long-lasting, protection from potentially serious health problems
The three-day event is poised to offer several innovative prospects for students to broaden their horizons
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Have you been worried about your household expenditures overshooting your monthly budgets? You are not alone. Almost half of UAE residents say the 'cost of living' is the leading cause of stress, followed by personal and family financial concerns, according to a survey. Here's a look at the things that will add to your cost of living in 2024
A detailed guide on where to apply, the steps involved, and criteria for eligibility
Eating out, poor hand hygiene and erratic weather may be among causes, say medics
While the implementation of the unified tourist permit is underway, residents of the Gulf nations can continue to enjoy their current visa-free travel privileges
KT reader wants to know if it is possible to travel with a valid visa but without a renewed Emirates ID
The imam and a three-year-old child were among those killed
Nearly 4,000 Indonesians became Singaporean citizens between 2019 and 2022
The currency logged its sharpest intra-day fall in more than two weeks on Monday
The match was a complete contrast to the previous game at the venue when Punjab Kings chased down an IPL record of 262 on another hot day
UAE claimed an emphatic 10-wicket victory over the Netherlands
Nadal's reward is a last-16 clash with the 30th-seeded Jiri Lehecka
|1 AED
|22.65 INR
|1 AED
|75.75 PKR
|OUNCE
|8544.86 AED
|24K
|281.75 AED
An unidentified woman, claiming to be the basis for the series character, expressed her intention to pursue legal action against the creators
The memoir is inspired by his famed "Rocky" character's running up the Philadelphia Museum of Art's steps in the 1976 film's legendary training montage
The Indian singer could be seen apologising to the Pakistani actor for not recognising her at first instance
The singer performed for over 54,000 fans
The country has several beaches and with that comes countless options to indulge in a hearty breakfast
Clym Evernden, one of London's most influential people in the art space, details his creative process, the role of social media, and AI-generated art
Doctors urge residents to take such situations seriously: 'Sharp objects can pierce the food pipe and can migrate into areas like the chest, causing further complications,' an expert says
A Dh2-million map serving as the first printed reference to the holy city of Makkah will also available for purchase
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
One expat's boyfriend would 'fine' her thousands of dirhams every time she upset him, while another sold her car to keep up with her partner's financial demands
As per DLD data, the community shows a consistent rise in the capital value appreciation in villa configurations with seven clusters having recorded double-digit growth (comparison from 2021 to 2023)
To the Board Of Directors of National Life and General Insurance Company SAOG - UAE Branches
Ensuring consumer trust and public health through rigorous testing, certification, and industry engagement
Embarking on a journey to redefine luxury, offering unparalleled architectural expertise and design excellence
Keep your oral hygiene in check this holy month with a few adjustments to your routine
From competitive gaming to limitless creativity, tap into the power of AI with a GeForce RTX 40-series laptop
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
What happens if the employee fails to perform his duties due to circumstances beyond his control?
Countries are distancing itself from the developed economies with the intent to safeguard their own sovereign interest
Al Ghadeer has offered the highest ROI of 7.65 per cent for affordable houses
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?