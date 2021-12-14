UAE

UAE
Business
Partner Content
BitOasis to add 12 New Tokens to its Exchange Platform

PARTNER CONTENT

BitOasis to add 12 New Tokens to its Exchange Platform

BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.

PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago

The Command of English

Long Reads

The Command of English

The language may be the world’s ruling lingua franca, but it is up against an evolutionary process that could take things in different directions. Will it survive the long haul?

Long Reads3 days ago

Age of femme finance

Long Reads

Age of femme finance

Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women

Long Reads1 week ago

Partner Content
How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

PARTNER CONTENT

How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

In this day and age, when life moves at an exceptionally fast pace, there aren't a lot of businesses that work for the benefit of their customers. But there are always reliable exceptions that grow rapidly due to the bond of trust they share with their customers.

PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

PARTNER CONTENT

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.

PARTNER CONTENT 4 weeks ago

Partner Content
