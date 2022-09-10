King Charles III says he feels 'profound sorrow' at the death of his mother, vows to continue Queen's 'lifelong service'
He makes his first address to nation as monarch on Friday
He also expresses his love for Prince Harry and Meghan during address to nation
The mourning period will begin today, Friday, September 9
He is at the centre of a large number of charity organisations active in various spheres of life
The transport system has served 1.9 billion passengers since its inaugural
The luxury ship, converted into a floating hotel in Dubai, was inaugurated by the Queen in 1967
Laying the Foundations for Digital Transformation
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
The top prize of Dh10 million was unclaimed in the draw that was held on September 3
Several of 96-year-old monarch's immediate family, including all four of her children, had rushed to her side on Thursday
Over 185.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Opener scores unbeaten half-century, while the leg spinner takes three wickets
The 73-year-old became a monarch immediately after the death of his mother on Thursday
A link has been shared for the same
As the new king ages, the Duke of Cambridge will have a much more visible public profile
The victim met him at a popular leisure spot in the emirate and thought he was a pilot
‘We are disappointed we have been unable to reach an agreement despite offering reasonable pay increases’
This year, the authority is looking to publish school reports designed specifically for parents
Airline to deploy newly retrofitted A380s starting from December
People have been requested to refrain from taking photographs
It will be located on the Creekside of Al Jaddaf area
Twenty two teachers and 11 principals were celebrated from various schools
The victim's hands and feet were tied during the robbery
The foreign ministry statement comes after North Korea said Pyongyang had passed a law allowing for preventive strikes
This initiative will improve collaboration for further growth and innovation in both regions.
It is a lead-in to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, which is being played in Abu Dhabi mid this month
When it comes to the food you love, McDonald’s UAE has the answer to all your questions
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
The two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations
How the city graduated from Starbucks to artisan coffee in a matter of years
One of the leading PSPs in MENA, Amazon Payment Services appointed Peter George as the Managing Director to head the company in the region. A year later, George reflects on the PSP’s achievements over the past 12 months
AriZona Group is successfully leading the immigration market and offers a wide range of explicit services for all of the immigration programmes created by each country
The fantasy/adventure is out in UAE cinemas today
Filmmaker is all praise for his lead stars ahead of the movie's release
The three-piece band hailing from Florida will be lighting up the stage October 2.
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Principal dancer in the Georgian State Ballet Nino Samadashvili on playing the lead
The impressive client list includes Sheikhs, Kings, Presidents and some of the most famous businesses in the world
Check out some of the best spots in the UAE offering this exquisite dish
Must-try recipes to prepare mouthwatering meals at your crib
Bigger dreams lead to bigger results. But still, many fear dreaming big
The medical profession has come a long way in recognising the healing benefits of art
An interesting mix of 90+ leading and debutante designers will showcase their latest collections from September 16-17 in Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers
The social media trailblazer makes a case for ‘building a home within oneself’ In her writings
Ayesha Al Aidaroos talks about how to make baking a success
Al Madallah is one of the fastest-growing TPA in the country with an extensive portfolio including government and private sector companies
According to draft rules, prohibition should apply to products for which forced labour has been used at any stage of their production
The DIFC-based company is planning to raise $10 million on an exclusive equity finance engagement to develop Falak Motors in the UAE.
The venture would be the salt-to-software group's latest push into technology manufacturing
META Cinema Forum brings cinema stakeholders from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, CIS Countries and Turkey to address the demand of theatre facilities and shortage of film contents in certain markets.
The binding agreements will see Mubadala and Taqa each acquire a 40% stake in two gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 1.6 gigawatts (GW) and the assumption of associated operations & maintenance activities.
The fine on the Russian subsidiary of Google is for repeated failure to delete information
|1 AED
|21.64 INR
|1 AED
|60.90 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,319.74 AED
|24K
|208.50 AED
The 21-year-old opening batsman scores unbeaten half-century as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by five wickets
He also said that some handy advice from head coach Rahul Dravid also helped
Brazilian football great Pele was among other sports stars who paid tribute
It is a lead-in to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, which is being played in Abu Dhabi mid this month
Hayden had done a stint with the Pakistan team during last year’s World T20 Cup in UAE and saw Pakistan being beaten by Australia in the semifinals
They started well but it’s in the Super Four stage that the Afghans lost their steam, having failed to win any of their three matches against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India
Batsman ends century drought as India end campaign with big win over Afghanistan
Tunisia's Jabeur also made history as the first Arab and African woman to reach the Wimbledon final in July
The batsman had been under tremendous pressure due to lean phase with bat
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Sweden's premier, British MP are among those who tagged the wrong person in their posts
He travelled for about 320km, after it became untethered and flew away while he was using it to harvest pine nuts from a tree
32-year-old said she didn't leave the house for a year after the procedure
Action will be taken against those who violate the new strict dress code
Dubai Crown Prince's post is quickly going viral
He charges 10,000 yen per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion