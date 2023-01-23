Kohli, who has made a rousing return to form, is now only three hundreds away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI tons, 49
Kohli, who has made a rousing return to form, is now only three hundreds away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI tons, 49
Authority posted a safety video on their social media and shared tips for safe driving during rain
The parliamentarian has also applauded the alliance for promoting trade and tourism between the two nations
The victim had borrowed the money from his friend who called him to her place and refused to let him leave until he handed over the amount
The National Centre of Meteorology denied reports about an earthquake in the UAE so far
Flydubai flight FZ 1830 from Warsaw Chopin Airport was diverted "as a precaution", the airline said
An expert also outlined the weather forecast during the Holy Month, which falls in spring this year and includes possible rainstorms
Travel agents recommend residents to book the seats earlier to get better fares, especially for larger families
Rising healthcare costs are the single biggest challenge for insurance companies and employers in the UAE
Linda Cars, one of the fastest growing car dealerships in the market, has expanded its footprint with the opening of a new showroom in the Al Quoz area, bringing first class service and high-quality car brands to customers in the metropole of Dubai.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
While real estate agents are still key in the home buying process, buyers are increasingly looking to do more research online before involving the experts.If you're not active, engaging and networking online, then you're missing out.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Chef Tala Bashmi will dazzle guests with dishes that evoke nostalgia and embrace innovation
PARTNER CONTENT
The Ministry of Energy confirmed the outage in a tweet
Authorities say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was found in the van he used to flee the spot
Humidity levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The early registration period is available through the EmaraTax platform from January 2023 to May 2023 for certain categories of companies operating in the Emirates
Project’s work included improving entrances and exits of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan street by connecting it with the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Road
Unlicensed facilities conducting tourism activities should obtain a licence before March 25
What is the procedure long-term residency permit holders must follow to make any changes to the document?
Property prices in the emirate continue to rise as the market experienced massive growth in 2022
Since the dressage community is small, and trainers are hard to find in the Emirates, it prompted Shamsa to start show jumping
The CM assured SRK of no untoward incidents during the protests against his upcoming film
With multiple stars gracing the event, take a look at who all showed up from the Indian film and fashion industry
What is the procedure long-term residency permit holders must follow to make any changes to the document?
Atlantis The Royal 'grand reveal' party continued well into the night as Swedish House Mafia kept the crowd on their feet
This year, she also gave out special loyalty awards to employees who have been part of her five-year-journey to celebrate her success with them
The cases varied between piracy, commercial fraud, counterfeiting, sorcery, and forgery
Since the dressage community is small, and trainers are hard to find in the Emirates, it prompted Shamsa to start show jumping
An electronic registration portal that lets owners and operators register their residential units for short-term rentals
The value of the marriage grant is Dh70,000, it disbursed in one payment to those who are eligible
Project’s work included improving entrances and exits of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan street by connecting it with the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Road
Video posted by the authority shows how the officers conducted the air rescue
Two couples that separated after 56 years and 49 years were the longest marriages registered in the same period
The digital service - 'Opportunity of Hope' - provides medical care and guidance in a way that ensures total confidentiality
Family expresses gratitude for love and compassion during the trying time
The parliamentarian has also applauded the alliance for promoting trade and tourism between the two nations
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Gulf to remain official lubricant and fuel partner to McLaren Automotive
PARTNER CONTENT
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
There are plenty of interesting, distracting and possibly even thrilling style developments lined-up for the year
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
Say hello to new-and-improved AI assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla
It’s an unusually wide-open year for the Academy Awards. Here are the predictions of what will make the cut on Tuesday
While working from home does have numerous benefits like better work/life balance and time to pursue passion projects, studies have showed its downside too
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
Every New Year comes with the promise of new beginnings and hope of better days. So it was when 2022 dawned, but a war in Europe altered the global mood, adding to existing challenges. Leading individuals passed on, but the year also saw some joys and silver linings
The emirate now boasts some 13,000 establishments — more per capita than New York City — and some are nabbing global laurels
It’s been a while since Tony Blair led Labour to that landslide election win in 1997. The party lost power in 2010 and has since remained on the opposition benches. Now after 12 years of bumpy Tory rule marked by rows and referendums, the mood music around Labour is growing upbeat
PARTNER CONTENT
In collaboration with government partners DESC and the UAE Cyber Security Council, the three-day event sheds light on entire security supply line
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
As the world advances with the use and dependency on technology, businesses need to catch up to their consumers' speed.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Global Village and Bloom World Academy offer life-changing full school scholarships worth over Dh1 million
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Launched in response to Dubai's growing affinity for the streetwear and sneaker scene, Mad Kicks takes consignment stores to the next level
PARTNER CONTENT
The moody, noirish film debuted on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival
Family expresses gratitude for love and compassion during the trying time
Deepika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 alongside the superstar in 'Om Shanti Om'
Food is great for bringing people together — other than that, of course, a meal shared with a client, a colleague, et al. in a relaxed setting is an opportunity to foster healthy work relationship
She wanted to personally express her gratitude to the UAE leadership for offering world-class healthcare facilities to everyone
The digital service - 'Opportunity of Hope' - provides medical care and guidance in a way that ensures total confidentiality
The place will also promote works of prodigy child artists
More people are preferring to pick specific workouts based on a number of factors rather than just getting into the gym and exercising
Doctors stress that regular physical activities are vital to control mood swings and stress among kids
Experts cite a case of an expat who didn't have to go through cancer treatments after her biopsy returned a positive result
Residents can seek free counselling or call to get doubts addressed, says top health official
Don’t forget to try out some delicious yet nutritious plant-based recipes before the month of Veganuary comes to an end
Bid wins include 57 association conferences, the most the city has won in a calendar year; Events will promote Dubai’s growth as a knowledge economy hub
In its latest forecast, the IEA has projected demand to rise by 1.9 million barrels per day to 101.7 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, an upgrade from its previous forecast for a 1.7 million bpd increase
New currency, which Brazil suggests calling the 'sur' (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the US dollar
Warplanes scrambled to escort the plane to Athens airport after receiving a bomb threat
Officials assure families of victims that remaining bodies will be handed over to them on Monday
Emirates is now Israel’s 16th largest trading partner
The summit will shed light on the strong impetus and promising prospects of the IPOs sector in Dubai
|1 AED
|22.00 INR
|1 AED
|62.35 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,086.77 AED
|24K
|233.75 AED
He leads Al Nassr to a 1-0 victory over Ettifaq in his first match
Dubai Capitals skipper Rovman Powell smashed a 41-ball 97 and opener Joe Root got a second successive half century to help the team post 222/3
Lynn cracked 71 off 42 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes while Hetmyer smashed 70 off 35 balls for Gulf Giants
The Gunners took another giant step towards the title when Nketiah flicked home Martin Odegaard's shot late on
Perez span a bunker shot back into the hole for birdie at No. 17 and celebrated wildly on the way to shooting 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory
The 22-year-old now has 25 Premier League goals in just 19 appearances
Welsh talent tames Emirates Golf Club course to become the first champion as Anca Mateiu is judged best girl player
Azarenka, 33, will face third-seeded American Jessica Pegula for a place in the semifinals
The Portuguese had served out the two-match ban in the Saudi Pro League and sat out the games against Al Ta'ee and Al-Shabab
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
The AI model genuinely captured the true essence of what the Indian parliamentarian is known for – his masterful English
Experience provides a glimpse of how socialising might look in our increasingly technologically mediated future
As we think about this new year and what we want our professional lives to look like, we should all take some time to reflect on who we are and what gives us meaning beyond what we do. We should think about how to nurture who we are beyond what we do
The cabin crew responded swiftly and assisted the birth during the 12-hour journey
Spike, named after the popular Tom and Jerry cartoon character, stands at 9 inches (22.86 cm) tall
The piece, made in the 1920s by the British jeweller Garrard, sold for $202,300
He had never made a cup of tea before he set foot in the UAE to work; he now has his own fan following
Be careful what you purge. Today’s decluttering victim is tomorrow’s lost object, and lost objects are forever
Gary McKee raised £1,093,000 for cancer charity and worn out 22 pairs of running shoes