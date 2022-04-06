Authorities will soon implement measures to reduce demand for about 16 single-use plastic products, including cups, lids and cutlery
Environment8 hours ago
Passengers from several European destinations to the Emirates can book tickets for as low as Dh289
Aviation3 hours ago
The 30-day zero death milestone comes as daily infections continue to decline
coronavirus6 hours ago
Her boyfriend confessed that he strangled her with a piece of cloth after a fight over money
Crime6 hours ago
It is now the biggest initial public offering in the Middle East and Europe since the beginning of 2022
Business8 hours ago
Putin says Ukraine behind ‘crude and cynical’ provocations in Bucha
World14 hours ago
Parents will be able to view detailed information on which fees are collected
Education1 hour ago
Physical distancing requirements will be lifted inside classrooms as more rules are eased
coronavirus4 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 9 hours ago
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
PARTNER CONTENT 12 hours ago
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Travellers from the Emirates are opting for popular East European destinations that offer visa on arrival
Travel1 day ago
She says that she bought items from an e-commerce website
Crime1 day ago
People have been asked to call only for emergency cases that require urgent medical intervention
Emergencies1 day ago
The initiatives are meant to foster a sense of giving in the community
Education7 hours ago
The Bangladeshi expat spends long hours in the sun on the pavement outside his small repair shop in Al Quoz
Ramadan 20226 hours ago
'Your worldwide income is subject to US income tax, regardless of where you reside,' says an official statement
UAE10 hours ago
Operators have six months to realign their activities as per the new rule
Transport9 hours ago
Police say they were investigating and did not release the identity of the driver
World11 hours ago
The move effectively reduces the number of steps required to issue or renew one’s residency documents
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 day ago
It has seen an overwhelming demand of Dh315 billion from local, regional and international investors
Business7 hours ago
3.5 million food shipments were imported from 114 countries for world fair
Expo 20209 hours ago
Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana also said that acute shortages and blackouts could worsen over the coming days
Asia8 hours ago
Researchers investigated people that suffer from 'nomophobia', the fear of being without a mobile phone
World9 hours ago
Vehicles obstruct flow of traffic when they park in front of mosques
Ramadan 202219 minutes ago
This will support funding innovative programmes and initiatives that address the social priorities in the Emirate
Ramadan 202243 minutes ago
The initiative targets supporting underprivileged and disadvantaged communities in 50 countries
Ramadan 202244 minutes ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says
Ramadan 20221 week ago
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture's programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its values
Arts and Culture1 week ago
The project will be activated by the end of the year
Legal1 week ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime2 weeks ago
Only one rider allowed to ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike
Transport1 week ago
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
UAE1 week ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE1 week ago
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Expo 20201 week ago
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE1 week ago
Traffic violations and accidents increased during pandemic due to demand for online food delivery services
Transport1 week ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?
Long Reads1 week ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads1 week ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads3 days ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads4 days ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads5 days ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads1 week ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
The vocalist is the first female Pakistani to win a Grammy.
Music2 days ago
Hamdan Al Abri recently performed during an Earth Hour initiative in Abu Dhabi
Entertainment4 days ago
Enjoy your evenings with our top picks of Iftars to remember
Ramadan 20223 days ago
Enjoy the third day of Ramadan with our guide to Iftars and activities around the country
Entertainment2 days ago
Over-prescription of antibiotics is a major factor contributing to the increase in antimicrobial resistance
Health1 day ago
This one combines the goodness of vegetables with the creaminess of the dip
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Looking for easy ways to switch to plant-based diet or just curious to experience it? These restaurants have something for everyone
Food2 days ago
During the opening ceremony, Emirati poet Afra Atiq recited a resonating poem
Arts and Culture1 hour ago
Children’s health has become a pivotal indicator in the planning of future health strategies
Health3 hours ago
This flavourful tangy lemon chicken would taste delicious with khuboos or served over a bed of rice
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
This dish is crunchy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside and drizzled with the traditional date syrup
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Eateries in food courts can 'operate business as usual'
Ramadan 20223 days ago
“When we don’t have to worry about what our children will do without us, that’s when real change happens."
UAE4 days ago
The study indicated that in the UAE a higher proportion of investable assets, 25 per cent, is to be allocated to crypto, compared to 20 per cent globally and 18 per cent of Emiratis plan to invest in this financial product.
Business3 hours ago
New business group aims to establish a framework to promote and support the growth of local manufacturers of medicine within the UAE, GCC and internationally.
Business3 hours ago
The platform aims to enhance the techno-functional skills of individuals within the e-commerce space and improve the e-commerce talent pool of the UAE.
Business2 hours ago
The recently issued Virtual Asset Regulation Law, enforced by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), has introduced a legal framework to protect investors and regulate the industry.
Business3 hours ago
Crowd-free experiences, space, as well as rigorous health protocols have become prominent messages, experts said
Business3 hours ago
Wisskirchen handles more than 85,000 tonnes of cargo annually, including general cargo, perishables, pharmaceuticals, dangerous goods, electronics and fast moving consumer goods.
Business4 hours ago
Neo QLED features next-generation picture quality and a range of cutting-edge personalisation options
Tech5 hours ago
Third-party consultants shared data centre and storage industry trends; Customers shared their digital transformation journey powered by all-flash storage
Tech5 hours ago
Woods last played 17 months ago, in the pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters
Golf1 hour ago
City won the first leg at home 1-0, thanks to a goal from Kevin De Bruyne
Football2 hours ago
The iconic piece of sports memorabilia will be on display in Sotheby's London showroom during the bidding period
Offbeat6 hours ago
Transgender rights has become a hot talking point as sports seek to balance inclusivity with ensuring there is no unfair advantage
Sports1 hour ago
Liverpool took a firm grip of their Champions League tie with Benfica as goals from Konate, Mane and Diaz earned them a 3-1 victory in Lisbon
Football20 hours ago
Karthik added 67 runs off 32 balls with Shahbaz Ahmed as Bangalore finished with 173-6, chasing Rajasthan’s 169-3
Cricket20 hours ago
Summer Is Tomorrow received a special invitation for the American Classic following his second-place finish to Japan's Crown Pride in the UAE Derby
Horse Racing20 hours ago
Woods is ready for his highly-anticipated return to competition following a car crash last year that nearly resulted in doctors amputating his right leg
Golf1 day ago
The Emirati female racer secured her maiden overall podium finish in the Italian Formula 4 Championship in 2021
Sports20 hours ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos1 week ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events1 week ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events2 weeks ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup2 weeks ago
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Videos3 weeks ago
Breakfast with the stars was held at Meydan horserace track on Wednesday morning. Dubai World Cup fans had the chance to mingle and discuss winning probabilities right before the races on Saturday March 26.
Dubai World Cup1 week ago
Several companies pull off stunts to poke a little fun at their customers
Offbeat5 days ago
Authorities will decide whether to pursue a criminal case
Offbeat2 days ago
He was caught at a vaccination centre when he showed up for a Covid-19 shot for the second day in a row
Offbeat3 days ago
Haiburu went missing on March 16 but his family did not file any police complaint.
Offbeat3 days ago
