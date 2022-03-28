Transport locked down in Shanghai.
coronavirus3 hours ago
Transport locked down in Shanghai.
coronavirus3 hours ago
He feels well and will continue to work
coronavirus56 minutes ago
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy and dusty at times
Weather3 hours ago
The two ministers affirmed that UAE-Israeli relations are steadily growing and evolving in many sectors
UAE10 hours ago
President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the new negotiations, saying he hoped they would bring peace “without delay”
World3 hours ago
It aims to give the inmates a chance to change for the better and start life afresh
Ramadan 20221 hour ago
The Oscars ground to a shocked silence after Smith smacked the comedian onstage after he made a joke about Smith’s wife.
Entertainment2 hours ago
Taking its title from the acronym for child of deaf adult, the movie also won for best adapted screenplay, and best supporting actor.
Entertainment1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Babyshop, the Middle East's premier store for stylish kids and savvy parents, offers an array of 'best-in-market' prices across all categories with a wide range of essential items.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
She claimed that she was forced into early retirement and demanded for her job back
Legal15 hours ago
In the event you are eligible for overtime, then you may request your employer for additional pay.
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
The Dutchman, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half a second ahead of Leclerc, who keeps the championship lead
F19 hours ago
With India resuming international flights from March 27, travel between the UAE and India is back to pre-pandemic levels.
coronavirus21 hours ago
An employee may establish an entity or be a partner or shareholder in an existing entity, provided the employer issues a no objection certificate.
Legal22 hours ago
The minister said India’s film industry will reach $30 billion in the next two years
Expo 202019 hours ago
Families can use the Smart Pass digital platform to purchase subsidised food products and even get them delivered at home
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
In the event you are eligible for overtime, then you may request your employer for additional pay.
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
Russia and Ukraine failed to make a breakthrough in their first top-level talks
World13 hours ago
She claimed that she was forced into early retirement and demanded for her job back
Legal15 hours ago
The summit will host more than 4,000 participants from 190 countries
Government14 hours ago
Addressing the rally, Khan claimed he was the subject of a 'foreign conspiracy' aimed at dislodging his government
Asia12 hours ago
Moscow recently said it was focusing its military resources on capturing the eastern Donbas region
World12 hours ago
The strikers are also demanding the government halt its plans to monetize state assets
Asia3 minutes ago
Beat your Monday blues with our guide to the best activities and events
Entertainment12 minutes ago
Last week, the Taliban backtracked on an announcement that high schools would open for girls
MENA48 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says
Ramadan 20223 days ago
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture's programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its values
Arts and Culture3 days ago
The project will be activated by the end of the year
Legal3 days ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime5 days ago
Only one rider allowed to ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike
Transport1 day ago
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
UAE3 days ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE3 days ago
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Expo 20203 days ago
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE3 days ago
Traffic violations and accidents increased during pandemic due to demand for online food delivery services
Transport3 days ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads1 week ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads1 week ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads1 day ago
The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?
Long Reads2 days ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads3 days ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan also shared the superstar's viral post.
Movies21 hours ago
Embrace the final day of the weekend with our guide to fun-filled events and activities.
Entertainment1 day ago
The actress was at the world fair's Pakistan Pavilion recently.
Local Events23 hours ago
It was a perfect evening that celebrated mothers and their inspiring journeys.
Local Events22 hours ago
The surgery, which takes over an hour, leads to a faster recovery
Wellness1 day ago
The disease caused approximately 419,000 deaths in 2018
Health1 day ago
New healing resort a short drive from Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala
Wellness2 days ago
This comes as part of achieving the UN’s sustainable development goals and the WHO’s strategy to subdue this disease
Health13 hours ago
The oldest man to be conferred with the Padma Shri award, Swami Sivananda is a monk from Varanasi.
World22 hours ago
'We immediately did an ECG and the results showed evidence of heart attack'
Emergencies22 hours ago
Sri Lankan food is distinct from other cuisines in the Indian subcontinent and is known to be spicy and aromatic
Food1 day ago
Djiby Sow is fondly known as the 'man with the magical fingers'
Arts and Culture2 days ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words3 days ago
'We wanted to show that she is not alone in this fight; the entire school is with her'
Health3 days ago
The 2022 edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) will play a key role in the UAE move to step up FDI flow as the second largest Arab economy expects to catapult itself into a higher trajectory of growth to realise its ambitious goal of more than doubling the size of its economy to Dh3 trillion by 2030 from Dh1.4 trillion
Economy17 hours ago
The proceeds will go towards a museum preserving the history of South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle
Cryptocurrency17 hours ago
Metaverse and its impact on the future of business will also be discussed at the summit tomorrow
Economy14 hours ago
The new entity will be named PVR Inox Limited with the branding of existing screens to continue as PVR and INOX, respectively
Business16 hours ago
Sanaullah Abbasi, director-general of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan, says 19 out of 20 cyber breaches could not have taken place if human error was eliminated or contained to an extent
Business16 hours ago
The number of flights to and from India will reach 3,250 flights per week
Aviation17 hours ago
More than 300 local and international jewellery and gold companies and brands took part in this year’s five-day edition
Business18 hours ago
“If the bulk of Russian energy exports is off the market for the remainder of 2022, a global economic downturn seems unavoidable,” economists Lutz Kilian and Michael Plante wrote in a study posted by the Dallas Fed
Economy18 hours ago
India can double its GDP in about 7-8 years if it grows at eight per cent, which is feasible as the country has sustained a growth rate of 8.5 per cent earlier for a long time
Economy18 hours ago
The Italian produced a masterclass aboard American galloper Country Grammer to win the Dubai World Cup, for the fourth time
Dubai World Cup9 hours ago
This year's renewal of the Dubai World Cup meeting was unlike any other in its 26-year history
Dubai World Cup9 hours ago
Bangalore lost to Punjab Kings by five wickets
Cricket9 hours ago
Chasing 178 for victory, Lalit (48) and Axar (38) lifted Delhi from a precarious 104-6 with an unbeaten stand of 75
Cricket15 hours ago
The Dutchman, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half a second ahead of Leclerc, who keeps the championship lead
F19 hours ago
A magical fourth victory in the 2,000-metre contest for both trainer Baffert and jockey Dettori
Primer1 day ago
It was a stunning result for the home team after being outplayed in the first two drawn Tests
Cricket13 hours ago
The radio station will also provide live ball-by-ball coverage of this year's Asia Cup and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Cricket16 hours ago
The tournament will feature England, South Africa and the UAE
Cricket13 hours ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos2 months ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos2 months ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
The Business Class is strategic in its positioning, and it invites its stakeholders to witness a parade from dress circle seats: that drill that takes place onboard after they get seated
Offbeat3 days ago
At least 19 films starring Reeves were removed from Tencent, the Chinese video platform
Entertainment10 hours ago
International online commentators compared the video to the movie 'Top Gun' or the South Korean K-pop hit 'Gangnam Style'
Offbeat1 day ago
Jayshree M Sundar’s book 'Don't Forget 2004: Advertising Secrets of an Impossible Election Victory' captures the defining moment, where the challenger Congress scripted an unexpected victory against the rival BJP, even though the tide has changed in the ruling party's favour since then
Offbeat2 days ago
The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction
Markets2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.76 INR
|1 AED
|48.60 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,138.15 AED
|24K
|235.50 AED