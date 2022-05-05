Authorities predict fair to hazy skies
Weather4 hours ago
Authorities predict fair to hazy skies
Weather4 hours ago
Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing ex-wife for $50 million, claiming she defamed him, ruined his career
Entertainment2 hours ago
The comedian joked about worrying for his personal safety in the wake of this year's Oscars ceremony
World3 hours ago
Based on the astronomical calculations, the next four-day-long break will fall on Eid Al Adha
UAE Holidays20 hours ago
The nation will continue to strengthen military cooperation with friendly countries
UAE24 minutes ago
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
Banking in UAE11 hours ago
The newest iconic landmark emblazoned on 10 A380s
Aviation3 hours ago
This goes against previous reports that assumed the strain was more transmissible but less intense
coronavirus2 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
*Clones are non-branded cartridges from alternative producers
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Employees had protested against alleged pay cuts
UAE14 hours ago
Magical Smiles, a non-profit organisation, turned up at their doors with a feast
UAE16 hours ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy22 hours ago
The new annual subscription service offers a raft of exclusive rewards to loyal readers
UAE4 days ago
He said that although technology connects people, it was also disconnecting people from each other
Parenting16 hours ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy22 hours ago
Magical Smiles, a non-profit organisation, turned up at their doors with a feast
UAE16 hours ago
The government did not announce a replacement or say when a successor would be announced
Finance14 hours ago
Seven bidders vied for the garment worn by the late football legend in the 1986 World Cup
World14 hours ago
The microblogging site has already enabled the feature for some members
Tech1 day ago
The actions of the defendants, all in their twenties, damaged public property
Crime7 minutes ago
KT Network11 minutes ago
The nation will continue to strengthen military cooperation with friendly countries
UAE24 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Business set up consultancy Creative Zone has become something of a staple for new business owners coming to the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
The accused was working as part of a larger gang
Crime21 hours ago
Awardees include pupils from abroad and best-performing high schoolers
Education23 hours ago
Web 3.0 is here. People and businesses in the country are excited about the extended reality that could rake in billions
Tech5 days ago
Airline expects high number of travellers departing from Dubai from April 30
Aviation1 week ago
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE13 hours ago
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
Banking in UAE11 hours ago
She was the founder of Arab Unity School
Education17 hours ago
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
Crime17 hours ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy22 hours ago
Based on the astronomical calculations, the next four-day-long break will fall on Eid Al Adha
UAE Holidays20 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads1 week ago
It is 20 years since the iconic Bend It Like Beckham was released. It reflected change and continuity in an increasingly multicultural Britain, going on to inspire generations of Asian women footballers, and challenge stereotypes, while continuing to move audiences across the globe
Long Reads1 week ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads4 days ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads5 days ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads6 days ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
*Clones are non-branded cartridges from alternative producers
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
The singer takes us through her recent multi-lingual hits and what fans can expect from the upcoming concert.
Local Events19 hours ago
Artists from Malhaar to present popular compositions from Bollywood and other Sufi poets
Entertainment2 hours ago
Make the most of your long holiday with these top options.
Local Events3 days ago
The lead actors talk about the film ahead of its release.
Entertainment5 days ago
As we all know, the buzz came into being ever since Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for that sum
Writer's Corner11 hours ago
Popularly known as BeerBiceps on social media, the YouTuber who gave up his engineering career to become a full-time content creator talks about the art of asking tough questions with ease and why Dubai makes for a very content-friendly city
Arts and Culture11 hours ago
He said that although technology connects people, it was also disconnecting people from each other
Parenting16 hours ago
If the pleasure of hogging a physical storybook isn’t much different from comprehending it on the Kindle, driving around in the virtual car shouldn’t be drastically dissimilar
Writer's Corner11 hours ago
It should have flexibility, a productive environment and should be designed to fit their social status
Home11 hours ago
An obituary for car tech that has gone, going soon or is thought to go away over the next decade
Lifestyle11 hours ago
The record-breaking second season of the hugely popular Netflix show draws from every part of India, which is deemed confusing, is ultimately upto some good
Arts and Culture11 hours ago
Here's the complete line-up of the event
Food18 hours ago
Many Americans rethinking their wardrobes to balance comfort and professionalism
Fashion1 day ago
Cough, wheezing, breathlessness and chest tightness are the most common symptoms of the condition, expert says
Health1 day ago
The government did not announce a replacement or say when a successor would be announced
Finance14 hours ago
The newest iconic landmark emblazoned on 10 A380s
Aviation3 hours ago
US central bank move aimed at containing surging inflation
Americas10 hours ago
Federal Open Market Committee pushes rate above 0.75 per cent
Americas12 hours ago
Company aims to produce 75 of its A320 aircraft each month by 2025
Aviation12 hours ago
Zepto was started by two 19-year-old Stanford dropouts
Start-ups18 hours ago
Juma Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary of Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, explains how businesses can take advantage of the new UAE-India trade deal now that it is going live
Business18 hours ago
Century Financial will now offer services for t
Markets18 hours ago
Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the final
Football8 hours ago
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs
Cricket9 hours ago
Seven bidders vied for the garment worn by the late football legend in the 1986 World Cup
World14 hours ago
What SRH pace bowlers have learnt from the previous defeat will be the key to their success, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket9 hours ago
Nadal now awaits the winner of the clash between Belgian qualifier David Goffin and Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp
Tennis9 hours ago
To be in a Champions League final is never easy and to make this a third in five years is incredible, Liverpool's Andy Robertson said
Football18 hours ago
Majumdar had denied the allegations and claimed the screenshots were doctored
Cricket16 hours ago
The first ever Arab tennis player to reach the top 10 in world rankings, Jabeur is through to the second WTA 1000 semifinal of her career
Tennis15 hours ago
Four UAE players will play in the star-studded Women's Big Bash League-style event at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Cricket1 day ago
In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.
Videos3 weeks ago
It is the KKR’s fourth game of the season while the third for Mumbai Indians.
Sport4 weeks ago
The Art Maze, a first-of-its-kind art gallery experience by Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri, was officially unveiled on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad on March 23.
Videos4 weeks ago
The Ravindra Jadeja-led team lost their third match of the season against Punjab Kings on Monday
Sport1 month ago
After a delay of two and half years, golf returned to Mauritius with the season-finale of EU Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship. With play suspended due to heavy rain on Day 1, Roger Chapman managed to top the board after a few hours of play
Videos1 month ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos1 month ago
The man 'kept trying to talk' to the former heavyweight boxing champion, according to reports
Americas1 week ago
The five baby girls and four boys are still in the care of the clinic at which they were born
Offbeat1 hour ago
Kumar also instals two mini coolers and fans inside
Offbeat2 days ago
The tweets come after the billionaire's buyout of microblogging site Twitter
Offbeat1 week ago
Walter Orthmann has a piece of advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life: Do what you love
Offbeat1 week ago
|1 AED
|20.69 INR
|1 AED
|49.54 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,980.34 AED
|24K
|230.25 AED