From first female Dubai Police officer in 1960 to women in all departments: How force has empowered thousands
Force sees 69 per cent jump in number of female employees who received scholarships
Dr Ebtesam Almazrouei is first Emirati to hold a PhD in artificial intelligence for wireless communication engineering and computer science
Sales outlets to charge consumers 25 fils per single-use plastic bag from October 1
Why the right position is more than just salaries and offices
Celestial body's rise signals end of sweltering summer heat in ancient Arab Drour calendar
Definition of the latest social media fad changes whether one supports or dismisses it; here is what you need to know
Over 181.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Celestial event also traditionally signals start of country's hunting season
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
As we approach the last few weeks of the summer break
With more and more people winning big and changing their destiny, the platform provides the perfect chance to win money while having fun.
The victim handed them over to the accused to sell on social media
One of their own dogs was able to donate its blood to save the abused Saluki
The emirate offers a wide range of pursuits, from snorkelling to jet-skiing
Kerala Pravasi Associations seek urgent interim relief concerning tariffs
Every resident has to obtain one, irrespective of age
Health sector is putting in extraordinary efforts to keep people safe
One entered the profession in 2005, with his brothers soon following suit
They dropped slightly at the opening of markets on Wednesday
The service will be provided from August 25 to 28
The prequel that drops Monday in the UAE brings in more diversity but don't worry, the dragons are still around
Due to its altitude and strong winds, Al-Namas escapes the worst of the increasing heat
Despite the fierce battles between the two bitter rivals, the India-Pakistan clashes did manage to do something magical for the South Asian community in the UAE
A penthouse on the Atlantis The Royal Resort & Residences was sold for Dh180 million last year
Police identify suspect after reviewing surveillance camera footage
A large percentage of people surveyed feel safe in the country
Federal entities to stop using eDirham platform as a payment method in next three months
Users can pay for services using international payment options
Contributions to Dirham Al Khair have amounted to more than Dh7.5 million since its inception
A new trailer for the film was shared Tuesday.
More residents, tourists to head out for dune bashing during winter months
162 drivers were punished for the offence in the first six months of 2022 alone
The actor is busy promoting the highly anticipated 'Brahmastra'
Owners of the restaurant admit they had 'no idea' who he was
Honor 70 Review – One of the best vlogging phones of 2022
Franklin Templeton's investment professionals across asset classes focus on the second half of the year and share where income-seeking investors may find opportunities
How the city graduated from Starbucks to artisan coffee in a matter of years
A UK university recently decided to axe its English Literature course because of concerns over employability of those who graduate in the subject
Increasingly, there’s a realisation that hardline ambition — long regarded as the preserve of success — is burning us out and that we need more out of life than the ‘secure’ trappings that come with always being on a mission to ‘achieve’
How mutual funds can play the crucial role of an essential investment toolkit for young parents preparing to fulfill their children’s dreams
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
The two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations
Chefs and sandwich aficionado are happily experimenting with the next level of the light meal. We get to the bottom of the slice of bread, baguette, torta, et al
Ahead of Friendship Day on August 7, we take a look at the shifting nature of bonds between individuals and how they cannot be taken for granted
In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party
Honor 70 Review – One of the best vlogging phones of 2022
vivo’s new T series impresses with turbo charged performance for gamers & premium photography
Full line-up of Back To School essentials, packed with new items and features. Most extensive line-up of character-led merchandise. All at unbeatable value
AZCO Group
The Bollywood actor allegedly fat-shamed his wife during a live YouTube video
The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30
Fans can catch the concert online as well.
On August 17-18, the clinic was stationed at Suhaila Suburb Council
Scientists call for a switch from oral vaccines to injectable ones to prevent the spread
It is a punishable crime, offenders will be fined Dh5,000 and could be imprisoned
As we approach the last few weeks of the summer break
The finest of these creations, which can take eight days to make, contain over 8,000 stitches and are crafted with the finest Italian wool
Warning signs of a heart attack are chest pain associated with radiating pain in the arms, nausea and vomiting
Afternoon tea has long been a ceremonious experience, bringing us together over a charming, artistic setting
The patient was fighting oropharyngeal cancer
Countries' natural partnership is a force for good, says Indian consul-general to Dubai
This is the latest example of creators lending their online stage to a cause
Ren also drew attention to the importance of the company's traditional focus on information and communications technology
His latest was a set of moves to acquire a large stake in news channel NDTV
It depreciated four paise to 79.87 versus the US dollar
It was Abdul Rahman Bukhatir's vision that helped UAE become one of the best cricket destinations in the world
Few people know that the Asian Cricket Council's first office was also set up at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
New 'porpoising' measures arrive for Belgian Grand Prix
Stokes decided to prioritise his mental health after suffering from a series of panic attacks following the death of his father almost two years ago
United's win for their first points of the campaign left Liverpool without a victory from their opening three games
The UAE beat Singapore by 47 runs in the qualifiers on Monday
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
She took to social media to explain her unusual decision
Three-toed footprints uncovered after a river flowing through Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas dried up
Some men unsuccessfully attempted to capture it with a makeshift lasso
He refused to accept the compensation offered
Husband and wife were apprehended at their home after one buyer registered a case against them
Arch rivals India and Pakistan prepare for a mouth-watering clash in an Asia Cup blockbuster on August 28