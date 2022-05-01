UAE

  First day of Eid Al Fitr announced, Shawwal crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia

    Ramadan 202222 hours ago

  UAE: Authorities announce new speed limits for two roads

    Transport1 day ago

  UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2022 prayer timings announced

    Ramadan 20222 days ago

  UAE: Eid Al Fitr likely to fall on May 2, says International Astronomical Centre

    Ramadan 202222 hours ago

  UAE announces first day of Eid Al Fitr, Shawwal moon not sighted on Saturday

    Ramadan 202220 hours ago

  Eid Al Fitr 2022: First day of Shawwal officially announced in Australia

    Ramadan 20222 days ago

  First day of Eid Al Fitr announced in Qatar

    Ramadan 202221 hours ago

  UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for May 2022 announced

    Energy2 days ago
How to take a classic and retell the story

Long Reads

How to take a classic and retell the story

For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?

Long Reads2 weeks ago

Decoding female (toxic) 'masculinity'

Long Reads

Decoding female (toxic) 'masculinity'

Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can't help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it

Long Reads18 hours ago

How Covid propelled trillion-dollar valuations

Long Reads

How Covid propelled trillion-dollar valuations

Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also  gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion,  worth more than collective GDPs of many countries

Long Reads2 days ago

Friend request: Accept or decline?

Long Reads

Friend request: Accept or decline?

Most of us are 'friends' with a host of 'like-minded' folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances

Long Reads1 week ago

You're safe in our hands

You're safe in our hands

Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director

PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago

