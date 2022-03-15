A line-up of 20 musicians will perform at five stations during the week-long celebration of global music
Music15 hours ago
Permits are mandatory for setting up the tents
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
The region’s first World Expo will end on March 31.
Expo 202015 hours ago
Schools have been instructed to make the necessary preparations to ensure a safe learning environment
coronavirus11 hours ago
The closure is for “periodic enhancements”.
UAE Attractions16 hours ago
Villa prices climb 2.1% and apartments up 0.5% last month; Palm Jumeirah remained top choice for apartments and Jumeirah Island remains preferred villa community
Property12 hours ago
Sheikh Hamdan: Our objective, as always, is to serve the people
Government15 hours ago
The passenger informed the officials and expressed his happiness and appreciation
UAE13 hours ago
The decision was taken in light of 'the stability of the Covid-19 situation and the high vaccination rate'
coronavirus15 hours ago
A line-up of 20 musicians will perform at five stations during the week-long celebration of global music
Music15 hours ago
Experts say the metaverse can be instrumental in transforming the educational landscape
Education13 hours ago
'The pandemic has made people short-tempered'
coronavirus15 hours ago
The collaboration will explore clinical trial opportunities and private sector investment opportunities.
coronavirus17 hours ago
International law requires forces to treat foreign fighters as prisoners of war, regardless of their nationality
World20 hours ago
Over 142.5 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date
coronavirus16 hours ago
The maid succumbed to her injuries after being assaulted by the employer.
Crime1 day ago
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Council recommend a screening every 10 years for individuals from the age of 40
Health5 days ago
Violations were detected through smart traffic cameras installed on all roads of the Emirate
Transport5 days ago
Grade 6 students typically have great relationships with their teachers
Education5 days ago
Malhaar Baithak to bring in the joy of spring season on March 11 at the India club
Local Events5 days ago
From March 8 to March 13, passengers can avail a one-way base fare promo
coronavirus6 days ago
Villa prices climb 2.1% and apartments up 0.5% last month; Palm Jumeirah remained top choice for apartments and Jumeirah Island remains preferred villa community
Property12 hours ago
The UAE retail e-commerce market reached a record value of $3.9 billion in 2020
Business12 hours ago
Energy-heavy Saudi Arabia’s benchmark share index fell 0.9 per cent, with oil giant Saudi Aramco down 1.6 per cent
Markets12 hours ago
UK urges Saudi Arabia to raise oil output; India indicates readiness to release more oil reserves
Energy12 hours ago
The closure is for “periodic enhancements”.
UAE Attractions16 hours ago
Villa prices climb 2.1% and apartments up 0.5% last month; Palm Jumeirah remained top choice for apartments and Jumeirah Island remains preferred villa community
Property12 hours ago
Sheikh Hamdan: Our objective, as always, is to serve the people
Government15 hours ago
The passenger informed the officials and expressed his happiness and appreciation
UAE13 hours ago
Permits are mandatory for setting up the tents
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
The region’s first World Expo will end on March 31.
Expo 202015 hours ago
Schools have been instructed to make the necessary preparations to ensure a safe learning environment
coronavirus11 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mediclinic City Hospital earns the Joint Commission International's Gold Seal of Approval® for its Breast Cancer programme certification
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
UAE's first shopping mall enhanced by new restaurants and services for customers.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
The decision was taken in light of 'the stability of the Covid-19 situation and the high vaccination rate'
coronavirus15 hours ago
The desert oasis will be closed until the end of the year
UAE Attractions16 hours ago
Pre-order ends on March 17, with availability beginning March 18
Tech1 day ago
The sportsperson, author and motivational speaker talks about fighting biases and creating a more inclusive world
Lifestyle3 days ago
Over 142.5 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date
coronavirus16 hours ago
Medics delivered the baby via caesarean section, but it showed “no signs of life”
World19 hours ago
MoFAIC affirms UAE's solidarity with Iraq in all the measures it takes to ensure its security, stability and sovereignty.
World20 hours ago
Her funeral prayers will be held today.
Gulf22 hours ago
Experts say the metaverse can be instrumental in transforming the educational landscape
Education13 hours ago
'The pandemic has made people short-tempered'
coronavirus15 hours ago
The collaboration will explore clinical trial opportunities and private sector investment opportunities.
coronavirus17 hours ago
International law requires forces to treat foreign fighters as prisoners of war, regardless of their nationality
World20 hours ago
France says the new sanctions target Russian individuals and entities involved in the war
Europe4 hours ago
Service restored after the attack blocked access to a number of websites, including government sites
MENA5 hours ago
Antonio Fresu’s high strike rate could be attributed to the astuteness of his agent, Michael Adolphson
Columns 5 hours ago
One of the accused worked as a bodyguard for the victim
Crime21 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
As an Indian it becomes my duty to help our fellow Indians during this difficult situation: Dr Thumbay Moideen
Education6 days ago
In an accident, a car crashed into a police patrol and flipped over in the middle of Emirates Road
Emergencies6 days ago
The site will have a general practitioner, medical laboratory technician, nursing staff, and a donation assistant
UAE6 days ago
Clinton hoped for humanitarian corridors for Ukrainians to escape the conflict and sanctioning of the gas and oil coming out of Russia
UAE6 days ago
The maid succumbed to her injuries after being assaulted by the employer.
Crime1 day ago
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Council recommend a screening every 10 years for individuals from the age of 40
Health5 days ago
Violations were detected through smart traffic cameras installed on all roads of the Emirate
Transport5 days ago
Grade 6 students typically have great relationships with their teachers
Education5 days ago
Malhaar Baithak to bring in the joy of spring season on March 11 at the India club
Local Events5 days ago
From March 8 to March 13, passengers can avail a one-way base fare promo
coronavirus6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads1 week ago
Cultural dislocation is a modern-day reality, and its central themes are longing and distance from the family. It’s a cocktail of social identities that an individual seeks
Long Reads1 week ago
Even as we get more scientific in our approach towards life, our aesthetic sense remains unadulterated. At least, for the time being
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Certain top notes of perfumery took roots in Kannauj, an understated — and underrated — town in northern India
Long Reads2 weeks ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads2 days ago
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads3 days ago
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
Long Reads4 days ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads1 week ago
Qurat Ul Ain Chairperson, Drehomes Real Estate talks about her journey and the strength of following one’s dreams
Supplements6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A revolutionary device powered by best-in-class camera, ultra-long battery and superior flagship performance; designed to bring The Power of Magic to people around the world
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mediclinic at Home
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The Ukrainian artist worked throughout the pandemic on new music, coming up with a stunning album in the process.
Music1 day ago
Start your week with our guide on things to do in town
Entertainment21 hours ago
The event will be held at the Dubai Music School premises both live and virtually.
Local Events21 hours ago
Sebastian Stan is famous for playing the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Entertainment1 day ago
The sportsperson, author and motivational speaker talks about fighting biases and creating a more inclusive world
Lifestyle3 days ago
Medical professionals recommend taking the influenza vaccine, eating foods rich in vitamin-C
Health3 days ago
The baby from Socotra Islands was transferred to SSMC from another healthcare facility
Health3 days ago
Ownership of the artwork is authenticated through complex mathematical puzzles — so complex that the calculations require warehouses of computers
Tech9 hours ago
They claimed that demand for health insurance is strong in the Northern Emirates
Health2 days ago
It was held at Madinat Jumeirah and will be running until Sunday, March 13
Arts and Culture2 days ago
The British-Swedish pharma and biotechnology giant is “optimistic” about rapidly providing them
Health3 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health4 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health4 days ago
Here's your guide
Food Listings4 days ago
Countries in the Middle East are in a strong position to enable further e-commerce development thanks to high GDP per capita and internet penetration
Business8 hours ago
Ownership of the artwork is authenticated through complex mathematical puzzles — so complex that the calculations require warehouses of computers
Tech9 hours ago
Service restored after the attack blocked access to a number of websites, including government sites
MENA5 hours ago
The event being hosted by Khaleej Times will happen at Conrad Hotel in Dubai today
Business5 hours ago
Deputy Ruler of Dubai spoke about the boom of social media
Tech7 hours ago
Featuring several leading international brands and more than 800 participants from around the world
UAE8 hours ago
The rouble has depreciated significantly with the sanctions, meaning real incomes in Russia have shrunk and the purchasing power of the Russian population has significantly diminished
Economy9 hours ago
Demand for VPNs had already been on the rise in the region as Russian and Ukrainian websites fell victim to cyber attacks
Tech10 hours ago
Alice GeeVarghese Vaidyan, former CMD of General Insurance Corporation, will also be inducted as an independent director on board
Business10 hours ago
The most successful driver in F1 history also made a startling announcement when he said that he plans to change his name to honour his mother, Carmen Larbalestier
Sports6 hours ago
The tournament at the Malek Cricket Stadium got off to an electrifying start with a colourful opening ceremony
Sports6 hours ago
Event takes place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 18 and 19
Sports6 hours ago
Team UAE lead the junior division by 11 Shots
Sports6 hours ago
The world No. 322 seeks his first US PGA title and the first by any India player since Arjun Atwal’s 2010 triumph at Greensboro
Sports6 hours ago
Chasing 447 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 208 during the second session in Bengaluru after skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's valiant 107
Sports13 hours ago
At Paris-Nice, Joao Almeida secured the white jersey as best young rider of the race and UAE Team Emirates also climbed the podium for winning the team classification
Sports13 hours ago
Arsenal score 2-0 win over Leicester
Sports1 day ago
At Paris-Nice, Joao Almeida secured the white jersey as best young rider of the race and UAE Team Emirates also climbed the podium for winning the team classification
Sports13 hours ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos1 month ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos1 month ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos1 month ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
Why should my mum have a heartburn if dad gave a woman labourer 10 rupees more than what society dictates? Let him do his two cents worth to correct a system that many women have come to embrace
Writer's Corner4 days ago
In one province, elephants were treated to two tonnes of fruits and vegetables
Offbeat1 day ago
The special name honours the monarch’s 70th anniversary on the British throne
Offbeat2 days ago
The craze celebrating the victory is apparently a nod to the state minister's nickname
Offbeat2 days ago
Following customer complaints, the dish was renamed to honour the Ukrainian president
Offbeat3 days ago
|1 AED
|20.83 INR
|1 AED
|47.93 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,259.26 AED
|24K
|239.50 AED