The initiative is in line with the capital’s efforts to make healthcare services more accessible to all community members
Flyers are opting for Eastern European cities
The victim was involved in a romantic relationship with the accused
The ace badminton player defeated Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng for the title
The Ruler of Sharjah made the announcement on Monday
A well-wisher sent volunteers a video of the forlorn husky shut out in an apartment balcony
Over 178.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Ali Jassim was among the senior-most Arab parliamentarians, with a career spanning nearly 3 decades
Freezone Business Activity breakdown: eCommerce-36%, General Trading-25%, Consultancy License-14%, Travel and Tourism- 10%, Logistics Company- 6%, Fintech and Crypto-9%
With summer holidays almost coming to an end, it's time to get organised for back to school with Lifestyle.
iCademy Middle East Online School Enrollment Now Exceeds Most UAE Brick-and-Mortar Schools
Love for stationery knows no age. Pick up Back to School supplies for you and your kids at the biggest sales of the season!
Prospective candidates are not required to register
The exercises began after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island
Judges started using AI systems to decide when, and for how long, criminals should be jailed in 2019
The fraudsters say they are texting from a new number as they have lost their old phone
Costs are expected to drop by up to 30% as Ukraine exports resume
He shot to fame earlier this week when the Crown Prince posted a video of him as an Instagram story
Spot gold was trading at $1,771.62 per ounce, down by 0.2 per cent at 9.15am
New social support programme includes food, electricity, water, and fuel subsidies
Tens of thousands of people remain in hiding one year on, fearful of being tracked with digital ID and data systems
The yellow anacondas are one of the largest snakes in the world
Child identified as young boy Kael Lim from the Philippines
A motley crew of winners of Mahzooz talk of how they kept their faith in dame luck going, despite kerfuffle over challenges of expat life in the Emirates
Probe demanded into incident where Briton was "beaten and knelt on" by bouncers and police
ESE announced an alteration to the design to provide comfort to students
The change applies to all pupils from kindergarten to grade 12
The deformity had caused him pain all his life
Amna Salem Saleh Altaee was also awarded 1 year free membership to the Royal Society of Biology, London
Inspirational website aims to bring together people from across nations
Authority explained the risks of not paying attention while driving and using mobile phones
The 9,000-km trip is the first step towards launching a regional accelerator programme for food and desert tech start-ups in the region
Royal Gulf Industries set to make Dh62.4 million investment to add state-of-the-art lead acid battery recycling unit to its industrial ecosystem
Studio-level 108MP Triple Camera with a Versatile 5G Experience
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
How parents adapt to a sense of loss, grief and anxiety as their children fly abroad to pursue higher studies after the pandemic-induced disruption
Over two years ago, Covid ushered in a new set of life rules which we thought would be around for good. Now, with the world returning to (almost) normal, we are having to press the reset button all over again
Food from the island nation is finally getting the love it deserves in Dubai
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
How mutual funds can play the crucial role of an essential investment toolkit for young parents preparing to fulfill their children’s dreams
Chefs and sandwich aficionado are happily experimenting with the next level of the light meal. We get to the bottom of the slice of bread, baguette, torta, et al
Ahead of Friendship Day on August 7, we take a look at the shifting nature of bonds between individuals and how they cannot be taken for granted
In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
Nourish your inner and outer selves by stocking up on groceries and fashionwear at unbelievable prices from Carrefour and Namshi respectively, using our coupon codes!
Flagship laptops are for those who want a laptop that doesn't compromise on anything. What separates the flagship laptop from other good laptops is how it balances performance, efficiency, portability, and comfort.
Franklin Templeton's investment professionals across asset classes focus on the second half of the year and share where income-seeking investors may find opportunities
Over the course of 15 years, the UAE-based education provider continue to deliver the highest standards of education whilst inspiring a love for learning among its students
Indulge in delectable dishes at these top spots in the country.
Actor made announcement on his social media
The guest list included Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni and more.
A tally has counted more than 25,800 cases globally
Announcement will free up federal funding and resources to fight the disease
You must break free of everything that’s holding you back and you must question these limiting beliefs that society has programmed you to believe as truth
With summer holidays almost coming to an end, it's time to get organised for back to school with Lifestyle.
Enroll in a summer reading camp, review a book, or make yourself comfortable at a library — the country is full of opportunities that are preparing a generation of readers
He says that symptoms began six months prior
A neo-Western, set in the early 1960s, where a middle-aged couple — with crackling chemistry — pick up cudgels (and guns) to rescue their grandson from a terrifying mafia-like family
The Austrian capital oozes old-world charm alongside a gush of modern, tech-driven infrastructure, making it an equally delightful destination for travellers
Satiating my hunger for arts at a dinner show in Dubai
Speculation is growing that the authority will have to announce a third successive 75 basis-point increase next month
Prospective candidates are not required to register
The company’s non-fuel business also continued to see momentum with customer-centric initiatives, increased traffic at stations, and higher food and beverage sales
DIFC is creating a hub for global and regional family-owned businesses, UHNWIs and private wealth
The airline's shares fell as much as 4.8 per cent on the news
High oil prices and increased production have been a boon for the UAE’s economy this year, along with a continued recovery from the pandemic’s impact
UAE issues new reporting requirements for real estate transactions as part of its efforts to strengthen regulatory framework
Dubai is set to perform the strongest for the remainder of 2022 as high net worth individuals and investors flock to the emirate after successful strategy against Covid-19 pandemic and recent visa reforms
Strong roster of international players have signed on to dazzle fans in the inaugural League
Ubekistan prevailed 3-1 to grab the overall lead in the ultra-competitive Open section
Victory underlines the dominance of Australia's women, who are also world champions in the 20-over and 50-over formats
Emirates' medal tally sits on an impressive three, two gold and one bronze
The Norwegian lived up to the hype since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to give the champions a perfect start to the season in the searing heat of East London
The Red Devils go down 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford
Mohammad Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad clinched the silver and bronze medals in the Men's Freestyle 74kg category and Men's Freestyle 57kg segment respectively
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
Memoranda of Understanding were in the fields of business, education and space, among others
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
Man says officers told him he was too ugly to be a singer, forced him to sign an 'apology' bond
World War II relic features the initials AH and a swastika
Store owner says they make 'can also be worn as ornaments after Rakshabandhan'
Officials say they no longer have enough space, food for all 29 big cats
He is selling a baseball card featuring a very young Mark grinning in a red jersey and gripping a bat
It was the fourth most-watched and broadcast game on the day it launched on Twitch