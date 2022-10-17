Police have launched an investigation into the incident
Police have launched an investigation into the incident
Videos on social media show him performing, then suddenly turn and begin making his way towards the back of the stage, where he fell in full view of spectators
Police are searching for the married man who locked his house and is now absconding
Abu Dhabi will aim to be the region’s most competitive industrial hub by investing Dh10 billion across six transformational programmes
The Abu Samra crossing, with improved facilities and free parking, could now receive 4,000 travellers per hour
The grounded airline says it is ready to start operations within weeks amid reports that its new management has succeeded in resolving key issues
Travel experts from around the world list their favourite spots across America, Europe, Africa and Asia
Upon serving the stipulated notice period, an employee is eligible for unpaid salary, gratuity and repatriation costs to their home country, amongst others
Xiaomi 12T Series, Xiaomi TV Q2 Series and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro now available in the UAE
The coming two months will feature eight fantastic performances hit the stage including Travis, Riverdance, Peter Bence and The Magic of Rob Lake.
Astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri will also host a story-telling session at Museum of the Future and shed light on his journey to space
The total number of districts in which they are permitted will be 21, and the total length of tracks dedicated to them will rise from 185km to 390km
Allowing people to work wherever they like increases well-being, productivity, retention, says expert
Watch the football star train live at Al Nahyan Stadium for less than the price of a chicken shawarma dinner
They have been sentenced to six months in prison and will be deported after serving their sentence
The amendments include reorganising of the sale of used car activity and car auctions by modifying the geographical areas permitted to practice these activities
This comes on the heels of Gitex Global 2022, where government entities presented latest technological innovations and services
Ulfah Al Kaabi has played soccer, basketball, karate and other sports since childhood, but found this new passion only recently
Police informed residents of the installation through a post on Twitter
Several sports bars around the emirate are offering UAE cricket enthusiasts special deals
Upla village council land records mention 32 acres of land in the name of all monkeys residing in this rural area
It is more economical to travel from the UAE to watch the tournament
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
The courts are also adopting remote litigation, self-registration, and video-conferencing for cases
The UAE President expresses his country's solidarity with Turkey’s government and its people
He demanded compensation for food, clothing and others when she was under his guardianship until the time she got married
She said that he wanted to invest it in real estate and promised that he would share some of the profits with her
Truss faces a mutiny inside the governing Conservative Party that leaves her leadership hanging by a thread
The UAE batsmen failed to convert their starts as the team lost their opening game to the Netherlands
Tigray forces say efforts to bring about a cessation of hostilities underscore the gravity of the humanitarian catastrophe
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
Gamers and content creators can own, experience and have the chance to win the world's fastest and most advanced GPU on a first come, first served basis
The recent study by Dell Technologies emphasises businesses build a culture that treats people as the greatest source of innovation
Five insider tips you must know before applying for a course at any top global university
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
The actor said he will continue to call out falsehoods written about him
The doll marks the 40th anniversary of one of her most iconic songs
The film is an ode to the bravery of women who spoke out against the former entertainment mogul
The two visited the Khaleej Times office to talk about their latest collaboration in Dubai
Healthcare chain aims to provide accessibility and affordability with full-scale Web 3.0 rollout
The Just Stop Oil campaign group had been holding protests for the last fortnight in London
Michelin-lauded chef Antonio Guida's Italian fare compliments the fine service
Research estimates that 22 per cent of those who were hospitalised with Covid-19 experienced temporary hair loss
Hakuna Matata (no worries); the artists may be playing animals on stage, but they’re telling a story everyone can identify with (and how!)
The health authority urges whoever may have obtained the products made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals to not use them
Squirting water in six different directions, the pill once swallowed will allow a doctor to remotely examine the insides of patient over a virtual call
Going OTT with reels
To see is a gift and protecting the vision has become Dubai-based student Noah’s top priority as he strives to raise awareness on the importance of eyecare
The agreement came within the framework of the NAFIS program, the federal initiative that aims to raise the competitiveness of Emirati citizens and provide them with job opportunities in the private sector
Analysts and energy experts see volatile oil market in near future and said crude prices will fluctuate on geopolitical tensions, Russia-Ukraine crisis and potentially tight supply due to US refinery maintenance
Jeff Maggioncalda, the CEO of the leading American edtech company, outlines ambitious expansion plans for the region
Oman, Bahrain also back move to cut two million barrels per day to stabilise oil market
Most economists believe that there’s a relationship between economic slack and the inflation rate. In other words, the hotter the economy is running, the higher — other things equal — inflation will be
Developed with Fitbit, Google’s first smart watch takes a page from Apple’s playbook by requiring loyalty to its brand
Saudi defence minister says the decision by Opec+ to cut oil output was taken unanimously and for purely economic reasons
The Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen and MD in the firm’s Private Client Services practice talks about a raft of issues, including the future of tax and consulting
Aayan, a talented left-arm spinner, made his international debut against Bangladesh last month in Dubai
The UAE batsmen failed to convert their starts as the team lost their opening game to the Netherlands
Chasing 112, the Netherlands reached home with three wickets and just one ball to spare
Jurgen Klopp's men are still 10 points behind City and 14 adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal
Former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews says the team was not ready for the bouncy wicket in Australia
Barcelona, who spent heavily in the summer to try and catch up with their rivals, now trail them by three points
The result left Arsenal on 27 points from 10 games, four ahead of Manchester City lost to Liverpool on Sunday
Cummins acknowledged multi-format players like him could not play every match and saw logic in having a captaincy committee and dividing the role
Lawyers are seeking five-year jail terms for the 30-year-old footballer and his father
Rohit made Drushil's day even more memorable by signing some merchandise for him
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
'Bina completed her DNA profiling, which suggested that she was of Goan origin, as her profiling 99.5% matched with Goan people', her attorney said
Product website reads that the scent features 'the Essence of Repugnant Desire'
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota, wins annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California
Partially damaged and covered with a hard glue-like layer, the legendary artist's work had been considered missing for over 100 years
Upla village council land records mention 32 acres of land in the name of all monkeys residing in this rural area
The duo's debate on who was the better cricketer suddenly turned into a violent brawl, causing a stir on Twitter
Hordes of nostalgic milennials — who seemed to have misunderstood the news about the Warner Bros merger — pour their hearts out on social media, bidding farewell to the beloved kids’ channel
Page Six quoted a Hypebeast report to say that these would retail at around $1,800 — as against a mere $4 for what the chips cost
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
Music lovers can also bid for David Bowie's Major Tom spacesuit from the 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, and more
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University