Experts say that during transition periods, which typically last 6 weeks, one may experience symptoms of stress and anxiety
The act empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant and enter or search premises without a warrant along with some other actions
In a first, supervisor, tournament director, referee and chief of umpires are all women who have been assigned to an ATP tour event
He is the second Pakistan T20 World Cup player admitted to hospital during the series after fast bowler Naseem Shah, who also fell ill
The country approved a new policy to keep rate hikes of basic food items in check
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day
Customers can opt for BNPL, especially for larger purchases like home appliances
When was the last time you cleaned your timepiece? Preserve and maintain it with this exclusive watch cleaning kit from Maison Des Montres. You get a complete apparatus designed to clean your watch to perfection.
Big Ticket, the UAE's largest and longest-running raffle draw, will hold its upcoming live draw on October 3.
AI technology-based company is one of the key sponsors of world's biggest sporting event in Qatar
The quadrivalent influenza vaccine is available in all public health centres, primary healthcare clinics, and hospitals under Emirates Health Services
Children aged 12 and under and people of determination can visit the attractions for free
Event to include sports, music, entertainment and food and beverage experiences for families and rugby fans alike
Residents and restaurant owners hail how the country managed the pandemic, allowing the public to enjoy the culinary scene even during Covid time
Wearers can take advantage of personal health and fitness features that offer actionable, science-based insights to prevent cardiovascular diseases
Areas are Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south
Fans were left spellbound as the boys belted out their most popular tunes from the 90's
It will be named Optimus, an allusion to the powerful and benevolent leader of the Autobots in the Transformers media franchise
Fayis Ashraf Ali, who is currently in the Emirates for a pit stop, says one of his biggest dreams is to meet his hero Sheikh Hamdan
Businesswoman's taxi was attacked by two men on a scooter during traffic jam
The father of two is using his second chance at life to urge others to kick the habit and lead healthier lifestyles
How fragrances are made to order in a simple laboratory to create a unique aroma that determines the very essence of your individuality
Starting Wednesday, September 28, mask wearing is optional for all "open and closed facilities and spaces", except three
Emirate will welcome innovators and experts to explore and design the future of metaverse, says Dubai Crown Prince
The airline is rolling out a series of metaverse projects primarily to build the right environment for young travellers
Precautions can be taken to avoid these missteps in order to keep safe on the road in poor weather conditions
The celebration featured a musical band, the K9 team, bike patrols, and competitions with gifts and prizes
With daily caseloads hovering around the 300-mark, virtually zero deaths, several precautionary measures have been relaxed
Are radars reset automatically when allowed top speeds change in Abu Dhabi during adverse weather conditions?
According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the tenant under whose name the tenancy contract is registered must add all those staying with him/her
Police ambushed the mother and her two accomplices, who had placed advertisements on social media offering the under-two-month-old for sale
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
Coming of age tools have boosted the sector to a great extent
Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.
With a combined experience of more than 40 years, the new executive leadership at GEMS Royal Dubai School is committed to creating a warm and family-friendly learning environment where children feel safe, secure and happy
ComTech Gold becomes the first in the Mena region to get Shariah compliance certificate
Bollywood actor takes on shades of grey in new action thriller
The American musician will perform at Etihad Park
They spoke about what drew them to the women-led series streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Top-notch ingredients plated up in a no-nonsense manner is the USP of this contemporary Japanese hotspot
It is a kind of campy, high-school chick-flick version of Strangers on a Train with no murders but dollops of meanness and some quirky — and some blah — black humour
The sight of winged creatures chirping in the woods or hovering for food makes for an illuminating and rewarding experience of Mother Nature and its elements
The tale of a mythological woman, told in a contemporary world
The PosH-RacK Festive & Lifestyle Shopping Edit is back on October 1, 2022 to introduce a fresh doze of colour and vibrancy into your festive closet
Since the UAE summer is going to last longer than we thought (or think each year), it’s time to add a handful of summer dresses to our closet
The latest edition of wknd. conversations addressed the growing relevance of OTT and content creation in the entertainment industry
The lowdown on the hottest rides in town
Region’s leading ICT Value Added Distributor DVCOM is all set to unveil its most advanced solutions for on-prem as well as hybrid or cloud enabled offices at the biggest tech gathering.
The two stores will offer AI-powered vision care for customers in the GCC region
The company is well-positioned to accelerate the growing electrification of transportation, industry and building sectors
The new aircraft requires further licence to begin mass production
The platform will be introducing a new immersive media viewer which will play videos in a new full-screen view
Winning Startups will advance to global competition and will compete for share of $1 million
|1 AED
|22.00 INR
|1 AED
|60.56 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,136.24 AED
|24K
|202.50 AED
Opener makes unbeaten 88 after the Pakistan skipper scores 87 not out
The inaugural event will be held from December 19 to 24 at the Coca Cola Arena with global music superstars Tiësto and Armin Van Buren to headline opening and closing evenings of entertainment
Arsenal take on Tottenham on Saturday, while Manchester City face-off against Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday
It is a perfect opportunity for the players to test their skills ahead of the upcoming Jiu-Jitsu World Championship and Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
The 28-year-old has a stress fracture of the back, Indian media said, calling his withdrawal from the T20 World Cup in Australia a certainty
US player Hans Niemann, 19, says he is willing to play nude to prove his honesty after five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen said he had cheated in a match
Uttar Pradesh's Buddh International Circuit has already played host to Formula One, staging three F1 grands prix between 2011 and 2013
The new colours, which aims to honour and aspire to the vision of our nation, will make its debut at the T20 World Cup in Australia next month
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health