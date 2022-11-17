Liverpool star Mohamed Salah voted TikTok Fans' Player of the Year
Action was taken against the firm after a complaint was filed by a female
Relief from value-added tax is available only to a natural person, be it an Emirati or an expatriate
The new experience is scheduled to open to the public in Q4 2023
Work will resume on Monday, December 5
The earthquake took place at 5.59pm
UAE Vice-President congratulates Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and hopes for tournament's success
Full list Emirati and expat toppers who have been offered scholarships in prestigious universities and financial rewards
Patient undergoes complex kidney cancer robotic surgery with success
As the UAE gears up for the National Day celebrations, Emirates Draw has two special announcements to honour 51 glorious years of the nation.
The first-of-its-kind educational website is meant for every student and teacher in the UAE
WAHED Coin, the native cryptocurrency of the WAHED ecosystem, is to be listed on LBank on December 5. The asset powers a growing array of features within WAHED's next-generation investment hub.
All public parking spaces are monitored by inspection teams to ensure that they are not misused
A video of Abbas Khan Bhatti Khan posted online shows him directing traffic till the police arrive
The event kicks-off on November 18 and will continue until March 18
The emirate's police has also issued over 9,000 fines to jaywalkers crossing roads in undesignated areas, noting that they also contribute to road accidents
The visa, that is issued for 10 years, enables eligible expats to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits
Breathtaking performances, unique technologies and projections in store for all those who call the emirates home
The emirate received over 16 million tourists in the year before the pandemic began, making it the fourth most visited city in the world
Dubai has set up Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority for regulating digital assets market outside of certain jurisdictions such as DIFC
Police have said this is the second such incident to occur this year
Residents collect funds to repatriate body to Uganda for funeral
The 10-day official countdown for the country’s first ever journey to the moon begins today
Manager loses over Dh18,000 to fraudsters running fake Airbnb site
Aerial formation saw an A380 and seven Hawk jets flying in a 'V' formation near the iconic Burj Khalifa, other landmarks
The programme, set to kick off next year, will operate in collaboration with countries all across the Arab world
The event will be held over three days under the theme 'Shaping the Future of the Media Industry'
In his speech, Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates believes that a balanced approach is the most successful in achieving sustainability
For the second year in a row, the Sharjah event named as the world's largest book fair in terms of buying and selling of copyrights
Dubai Ruler meets dignitaries and heads of government entities at a majlis in Zabeel Palace
Total active cases stand at 18,531
Dubai Metro will operate from 3:30am and will be the easiest way to travel to and from the start point
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed several issues of mutual interest with Mohammed bin Salman
Witnesses says they could not reach victims to offer help due to intensity of the blaze
Ministry hopes these endeavours would contribute to establishment of peace between the two countries
Shining on the water's edge, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island welcomes you with bright, open spaces - embracing expansive views of the skyline and the sparkling waves of the Arabian Gulf.
Mediclinic Middle East (MCME) has agreed to a partnership with BUDDI AI and its UAE operating partner Digi7 to integrate the industry leading CODING.AI solution across all MCME hospitals and clinics in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
The announcement comes along with the unveiling of five new locations and a new mobile service option for all car makes and models in the UAE
Allegiance shows why Dubai should be a top choice for investors and how Emirates welcomes international investors with pleasure.
Football fever is rising across the globe and as people are gearing up to watch and enjoy FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, TrueWin is giving its users the golden chance to win big by playing football online
Interested in learning how to invest from two of the world's best traders?
Swifties flooding ticketing sites described crashes, outages, and other snafus
Eng. Anas Al Madani, founder of the speciality coffee brand, on the larger impact of the city's cafe culture
Original franchise star Anne Hathaway's casting is yet to be confirmed
The book is part of a trilogy which reinvents real-life historical figures as an 18th century Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson
The disease demands regular blood sugar monitoring and following a healthy lifestyle
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column on language
The latest edition of wknd. conversations saw the importance of fitness amidst the Dubai Fitness Challenge
Often, taking the road less travelled leads to growth, breaks status quo and can be immensely rewarding
The third — and presumably final — season of Four More Shots Please! has its cringey moments, but is also breezy-easy time pass with a smattering of nuances and an open-ended finale
The art season is only beginning in the UAE, and what we are witnessing is a commitment towards a green, feasible world
Personality-driven dressing is gripping menswear along with a love for colour
What is it like to be in company of yourself? And could it lead to introspection?
Audi’s stylish new SUV coupe moves to the tune of electricity
There is global recognition that India is a leader in the renewables and emerging fuels sector, minister says
Appointment of the new head comes days after former India chief Ajit Mohan stepped down to pursue another 'opportunity'
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says the taxes combined would raise £14 billion next year
500MW solar PV project signifies a new era of sustainable clean growth
Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) brings together 200+ business professionals
Traders fear the budget will worsen Britain's cost-of-living crisis
Agreement to boost genomic sequencing, bioinformatics in Indonesia
Argentina will begin their campaign on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia in Group C
Salah has been nominated with French Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and Manchester City's Erling Haaland for the Best Player of the Year Award
His bid for an unprecedented eighth drivers' world title at the Yas Marina circuit last December was thwarted by incorrect decisions by race officials
We need fearless cricketers who can express themselves and play an aggressive brand of cricket in the shortest format
Kontaveit will join a field that includes players like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek in the World Tennis League
The dominating 5-0 win by Argentina underlined why the South American powerhouse are a firm favourite to win the Fifa World Cup in Qatar
The 17th session of the Dubai International Sports Conference too will be held on Thursday
Around five billion eyes are expected to be glued to the mega event in Qatar; top brands such as Samsung, LG, Hisense, Xiaomi, Nikai have seen a hike in demand
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
He shows up on a red carpet in New York City in a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother Maye Musk
Suranjan Roy explained that he had been saving this money since the past few years for the sole purpose of bringing home the bike
Authorities say the facility will be sealed as a probe is launched into the incident
The “well-used” brown suede Birkenstocks set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals
Until its collapse last year, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico spent six decades tuned to the radio stations of the heavens. There is no plan to rebuild it, and astronomers are in mourning
Fossilised bone fragments of a father, teenage daughter and other related Neanderthals were found alongside stone tools and butchered bison bones
The upcoming clash will take place on Sunday, November 6
Image of legendary cricketer with a young Virat Kohli does rounds on social media
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive