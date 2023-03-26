The actress was severely criticised for sharing photos from her pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
Volunteers count down to moment when lights go off at Terra Sustainability Pavilion in Expo City Dubai
The Doug Watson-trained five-year-old powered through the field and won the Godolphin Mile by a stunning margin of five-and-a-half lengths
Agencies in the UAE earlier noticed a 'big improvement' in the application channels this year as procedures are eased
In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, the traveller said the parody was not aimed at mocking anyone but to highlight the 'unreasonable stringent screening at the Philippine immigration'
The Dubai Ruler was accompanied at the races by his son Sheikh Hamdan
A list of upcoming multi-starrers that could do wonders at box office
Just like every year, visitors didn't hold back in attempting to stand out – with one even wearing a fuchsia pink hat made of feathers
The Royal Ascot hero was delivered late by the incomparable Ryan Moore to deny William Buick aboard Godolphin’s Siskany on the line
Khan told the judge that he wanted to join the investigation in the cases registered against him by Lahore’s Racecourse police
Authority posts a tweet reminding the community that an hour without lights, electronics can make a big difference
The 43-year-old Panamanian rider extracted the best out of Hayyan to claim one of the biggest wins of his career
He said it was retribution for his demanding a probe into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with controversial tycoon Gautam Adani
Bollywood stars along with other personalities recently came together to celebrate the achievements of Indian players who have been making the country proud
The luxury sedan he was riding in sideswiped an SUV and crashed into a concrete wall of a subdivision in Quezon City, Manila
Legal expert advises employers to include a provision in job contract that requires employees to return confidential information at the end of their service
UAE residents marked the holy month of Ramadan on Thursday, March 23, fasting from dawn to dusk
A Dubai-bound Filipino tourist was offloaded at the Philippine airport twice after he failed to show an AoSG
Some students looked down on her, questioning her family's financial status — but Bianca kept going until she reached her goal
Here are some out-of-the-ordinary places to visit with the whole family this month
The athlete is accompanied by Dubai Police cars, ensuring he can complete his route around the Burj Khalifa safely
Some Indian curriculum students also appeared for their board exams
This will make way for the installation of expansion joints for a bridge, according to the authorities
Dr Jeramie Umali, who is Christian, started out of reverence for her Muslim colleagues in Saudi Arabia, and continued even as she moved to UAE
Entry is free and some 'mystery prizes' will be given away to random visitors upon registration at the site
According to experts, it could be the way to bridge the gap in employability and skills for students in the UAE
The recyclable material has better overall ecological balance than glass and single-use aluminium cans
The large language model can be used to create chatbots, virtual assistants, and for language translation, content generation, and sentiment analysis
Authority urged residents to report begging activities to help police combat such illegal practices
The official stresses the importance of teaching safe online practices to children
Through varied initiatives, schools try to cultivate the values of discipline, empathy and sacrifice among children, especially during this holy month
Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
It will be part of the massive expansion planned for the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy
Police warn motorists to drive carefully, pay attention to changing speed limits displayed on electronic signs
Tim Cook lauds China at a time of rising tensions between Beijing and Washington and as Apple looks to reduce supply chain reliance on East Asian country
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
The actress is seeking solace and success in culturally rich and safe environment
Snook married actor-comedian Dave Lawson in 2021
The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi
Rick Allen was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel
They can be customised to meet the needs of the patient through software and can be manufactured at an much faster rate
'It is easy to eat for Iftar and heats up quite well for Suhoor,' says Indian expat, for whom this dish is a staple during the holy month
With Ramadan underway, we are back with its weekly list of starter, main course, and dessert recipes for you to try
Ministry provides free medical tests for workers as part of efforts to curb and control the disease
He developed Ludwig Angina, a rare bacterial infection causing abnormal neck swelling and breathlessness
First edition of week-long series of events will be held between March 25-31
Emergency units at major government hospitals to operate 24 hours a day
This healthy and filling dish is packed with nutrients
In the same category, Indian and Pakistani nationals lost 34.5 and 33.9kg and won Dh7,000 and Dh3,400
Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft may also terminate licenses providing access to its search index
Intel and Moore's family philanthropic foundation said he died surrounded by family at his home in Hawaii
He says testimony of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew before a US House Committee was very concerning
High yield will ensure strong participation in the company's share sale
Gordon E. Moore could be credited for bringing laptop computers to hundreds of millions of people
The financial economy built atop low interest rates could not cope with the Fed’s change of direction
The economy based on low interest rates could not cope with sudden spike
Airlines across the world work on two schedules, and the summer leg begins on the last Sunday of March and ends on the last Saturday of October
This is by far the world's most valuable day of horse-racing with a total prize money of $30.5 million
Derma Sotogake, son of former top sprinter Mind Your Biscuits, demonstrated why he can be the first horse to complete the UAE-American Derby double
The Doug Watson-trained five-year-old powered through the field and won the Godolphin Mile by a stunning margin of five-and-a-half lengths
The winner not only surprised a quality field, but also Sheikha Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum, who has taken over the operations of Shadwell
The 43-year-old Panamanian rider extracted the best out of Hayyan to claim one of the biggest wins of his career
The Royal Ascot hero was delivered late by the incomparable Ryan Moore to deny William Buick aboard Godolphin’s Siskany on the line
The World Cup field is headed by Country Grammer, victorious 12 months ago and seeking to make history as only the second horse to win the great race twice, after Thunder Snow in 2018-2019
The legendary Italian jockey is looking to win his fifth Dubai World Cup race
For the past 31 years, Mason has devoted his life to caring for horses, a role he has enjoyed and has helped him stay resilient
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
The distinctive animal has been a part of local folklore for centuries
There are other Filipinos named Rice, Lord Voldemort, Mary Chris Mas, Macaroni, Parmesan Cheese, Abcde, and Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the incident
He saved up Rs1, Rs2, Rs5 and Rs10 coins for the last 5-6 years in order to buy his dream bike
Some tips on how to withstand the annoyance of high-pressure salespeople
The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm
Sofi Mauri posted a picture wearing a white dress and a veil on the day she married herself
The CEO of the company called Sheikh Mohammed's visit 'an honour'