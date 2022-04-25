There is no hate in UAE, say expats as they celebrate Easter at the Russian Orthodox Church in Sharjah
UAE10 hours ago
There is no hate in UAE, say expats as they celebrate Easter at the Russian Orthodox Church in Sharjah
UAE10 hours ago
"We look forward to enhancing our long-standing strategic partnership," says the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
UAE8 hours ago
Shareefah Al Hosani saves a portion of her earnings throughout the year so she can afford to make the dishes during Ramadan
Ramadan 202210 hours ago
The shuttles will run from April 30 to May 1
Transport14 hours ago
Sheikh Khalifa wishes the French president continued success in achieving more progress and prosperity for his country's citizens
UAE7 hours ago
The holiday will be from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8
Ramadan 202215 hours ago
The first projections show the incumbent president securing 58.2 to 57.6 per cent of the vote
Europe9 hours ago
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirms that the UAE continues its efforts to enhance Arab cooperation
UAE7 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Till date, the company has raised over US $80 million across three funding rounds and continues to treble revenue YoY
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The month-long Ramadan in the UAE is approaching the halfway mark as those practicing Islam count their blessings and partake in the spirit of giving this Holy Month.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 showcases Asus making innovative products for different categories. Hot on the success of their ROG Flow X13.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The man travelling from Dubai was also concealing gold bars
Asia14 hours ago
Tariq's friend, who is a joint winner, will fund his sister’s wedding with the money
UAE18 hours ago
UAE law on cybercrime prohibits raising donations electronically without obtaining licence
Crime18 hours ago
'We share dishes from our native countries, celebrate UAE's multiculturalism'
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
Can I be forced to work on my day off?
Legal19 hours ago
More than 154 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus17 hours ago
Can I be forced to work on my day off?
Legal19 hours ago
Win a 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8 in next week's Eid-special Mega Raffle Draw
UAE19 hours ago
Tariq's friend, who is a joint winner, will fund his sister’s wedding with the money
UAE18 hours ago
An elite group of UAE citizens and youth will be in charge
UAE13 hours ago
'We share dishes from our native countries, celebrate UAE's multiculturalism'
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
Contribute sums of Dh10, Dh50, Dh100, Dh300 or Dh500
Ramadan 202213 hours ago
Dr Muneeb Shah, who is popular for debunking skincare myths, talks about his rise to fame during a visit to Dubai
Entertainment14 hours ago
Tesla boss says he has $46.5 billion in financing ready to buy Twitter
Tech8 minutes ago
'I wish Emmanuel Macron new successes for the benefit of the French people'
World29 minutes ago
Bryansk is located about 380km southwest of Moscow
World40 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
The British national plans to spend the prize money on his honeymoon
UAE2 days ago
The Ministry of Finance will issue Treasury bonds to raise Dh1.5 billion in May
Business3 days ago
The event, which runs until April 24, will also showcase works of 970 Emirati authors
Books3 days ago
The equipment can help identify cancers and determine the severity of strokes
Health3 days ago
DIFC unveils 3-year plan for full digital transformation through advanced technologies to increase the efficiency of dispute resolution
Legal16 hours ago
The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development financed the project at a cost of $6.36 million
UAE12 hours ago
The vehicle will also be seized for 15 days
Transport2 days ago
Okunawa suffers from Situs Inversus Totalis, in which her organs are positioned abnormally
Health2 days ago
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's promotion will run until April 30
UAE2 days ago
Looking for things to do this long weekend?
Food Listings3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads1 week ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads1 week ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads1 day ago
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads2 days ago
It is 20 years since the iconic Bend It Like Beckham was released. It reflected change and continuity in an increasingly multicultural Britain, going on to inspire generations of Asian women footballers, and challenge stereotypes, while continuing to move audiences across the globe
Long Reads3 days ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
The celebrity designer reveals what inspired the outfit that is making waves on social media.
Movies1 day ago
Is it about a new film, or the trailer for the highly anticipated 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?
Movies18 hours ago
Make the most of the long Eid Al Fitr 2022 break with our guide to top staycations around the country
Entertainment1 day ago
Planning to head out of UAE for the upcoming long break? Here are some top options to check out
Entertainment2 days ago
Okunawa suffers from Situs Inversus Totalis, in which her organs are positioned abnormally
Health2 days ago
Also known as one of the most successful 'InstaPoets' of modern generation, the writer opens up about her mental health challenges and why she refuses to abide by conventional norms — both in life and her poetry
Arts and Culture2 days ago
Fred Mouawad, whose stunning jewellery collection was worn by Kristen Stewart, explains how their flagship collection ‘Flower of Eternity’ will be available online across the GCC this summer
Fashion2 days ago
This dessert infused with sweetness and tanginess of the berry balances the taste
Ramadan 202218 hours ago
The incident happened while he was cleaning a noodle cutter
Health1 day ago
Diverse cuisines give us a sneak peek into the cosmopolitan fabric of the Middle East’s most famous city
Food2 days ago
Highlights at the fair include volumes by writers who established the short story genre in the country
Books2 days ago
Whether you are fasting or not, here are some ways you can help keep up your daily routines during the Holy Month
Lifestyle2 days ago
Doctors helped remove the blood clot and his full strength was restored within 30 minutes of receiving advanced treatment
Health2 days ago
Residents of different nationalities share their must-have dishes and their history
Ramadan 20223 days ago
Sri Lanka, an island country of 22 million people, is struggling to pay for imports amid a crushing debt crisis and sharp drop in foreign exchange reserves that has fuelled soaring inflation.
Business14 hours ago
The third largest Asian economy will also add around $40 trillion to its stock market capitalisation by 2050 when it would have eradicated all forms of poverty
Business14 hours ago
Tesla boss says he has $46.5 billion in financing ready to buy Twitter
Tech8 minutes ago
Three-year extended fund facility likley to be extended for one more year; loan size to be increased to $8 billion
Business10 hours ago
This will be the group’s fourth regional listing after Bahrain Bourse, Dubai Financial Market and Boursa Kuwait
Business13 hours ago
The UAE’s economic growth is projected to accelerate from 1.4 per cent in 2021 to 4.3 per cent in 2022 and 5.2 per cent next year, according to UBS’ latest report.
Business14 hours ago
Industry executives attribute the increase in costs to an influx of foreign workers in the Emirate
Property15 hours ago
ESR law and related regulations are helpful to counter harmful tax practices and helpful to curb tax evasion
Business15 hours ago
2021 has been a year of reckoning for the UAE as it moved quickly to address the health and economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic
Business15 hours ago
Riding on Rahul's 103 not out, Lucknow Super Giants beat last-place Mumbai by 36 runs
Cricket6 hours ago
On numbers he eclipsed them all, having never lost in 33 fights with a staggering 23 of his 32 wins coming by way of knockouts, writes Leslie Wilson Jr
Sports5 hours ago
Liverpool pushed local rivals Everton towards relegation with a 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby
Football5 hours ago
Kohli, generally a prolific run-getter, has not managed to score a half-century in this season's IPL
Cricket9 hours ago
The 20-time Grand Slam winner was let down by his lack of physical form
Tennis5 hours ago
CSK will relish playing Punjab at this delicate stage of the tournament, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket6 hours ago
The panel concluded that there was no evidence that Smith racially discriminated against former player Thami Tsolekile
Cricket6 hours ago
Mexican Sergio Perez finished runner-up in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
F16 hours ago
The unbeaten fighter produced a vicious uppercut at the end of the sixth round, sending a crowd of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium into raptures
Sports20 hours ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos3 weeks ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos4 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos3 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events1 month ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events1 month ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup1 month ago
Families attending the Easter Hop were in for a surprise
Offbeat1 week ago
Walter Orthmann has a piece of advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life: Do what you love
Offbeat2 days ago
The man 'kept trying to talk' to the former heavyweight boxing champion, according to reports
Americas2 days ago
Extra products are repurposed into baskets and distributed to the needy in the country
Ramadan 20223 days ago
Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lung
Offbeat4 days ago
|1 AED
|20.68 INR
|1 AED
|49.85 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,094.11 AED
|24K
|234.00 AED