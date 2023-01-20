In Davos, the Emirates has signed several partnership agreements with the World Economic Forum to enhance cooperation in strategic sectors and areas of global interest
Those who are looking to shop will be spoilt for choice, as the market gathers some well-known homegrown brands
From new fee to in-country extension being suspended, multiple processes have been revised
Three key signals that brands can tap into this year to bring actionable entertainment to life
This comes as part of several changes that have been introduced in the country's visa procedures after sweeping reforms
Tickets to the hotspot are already on sale on the company's website and app
Report says the international cricket body fell victim to a Business E-mail Compromise scam
Over the next 60 years, the plant will continue to deliver clean electricity 24/7, significantly contributing to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy
Linda Cars, one of the fastest growing car dealerships in the market, has expanded its footprint with the opening of a new showroom in the Al Quoz area, bringing first class service and high-quality car brands to customers in the metropole of Dubai.
While real estate agents are still key in the home buying process, buyers are increasingly looking to do more research online before involving the experts.If you're not active, engaging and networking online, then you're missing out.
Chef Tala Bashmi will dazzle guests with dishes that evoke nostalgia and embrace innovation
Gulf to remain official lubricant and fuel partner to McLaren Automotive
The job cuts affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions
Group includes most prominent international figures in fields of economy and business
The country is committed to fulfilling its role as a 'global convener' for climate action and will continue to support innovation in the field of sustainability, Sheikh Mohamed says
They are pleased with the strong commitment made by the leadership towards achieving a sustainable future for all residents
It was a thriller that got spectators on their toes for the most part of the game, ending with a 5-4 PSG victory
On Thursday, several ace wrestlers of the country participated in the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, that began on Wednesday
Spike, named after the popular Tom and Jerry cartoon character, stands at 9 inches (22.86 cm) tall
These heartwarming occasions have been a delight for fans to witness as the star returns to the field
The electric catamaran service operates from The Pointe
Several Bollywood celebs marked their presence at the grand event hoisted at the Ambani's residence in Mumbai
The Swiss know their chocolates by heart — yet as they take their first sip of the drink, their faces light up, saying they have never tasted anything like it
The Princess of Wales has remained a picture of composure amid the many storms the British royal family is faced with, including the recent release of Prince Harry’s new book
Police dealt with 11,000 emergency and non-emergency phone calls during New Year's holiday
'One of the main reasons why men choose to not seek help is the social pressure and stigma that forces them to portray a ‘tough’ body type,' he says
The Kazakh national has already been selected to be part of the UAE National Ice-Skating Team
This prize will be available exclusively for the coming week
An electronic registration portal that lets owners and operators register their residential units for short-term rentals
Applications are now open to the public for those aged 21 and above
The assigned committee in the emirate has transferred grants to 635 new cases, in addition to the previous 1,000 retirees
Principals have indicated a smooth beginning as children return to classrooms, with teachers supporting the transition by allowing them to rest and recharge when needed
Artificial lighting is making the night sky about 10% brighter each year, a faster rate of change that scientists had previously estimated: Study
Spanish court takes decision as it considered there was risk the accused would try to flee
Only 71 dead bodies have been recovered until Friday and the search is on for the remaining person
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers
In collaboration with government partners DESC and the UAE Cyber Security Council, the three-day event sheds light on entire security supply line
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
Say hello to new-and-improved AI assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla
Every New Year comes with the promise of new beginnings and hope of better days. So it was when 2022 dawned, but a war in Europe altered the global mood, adding to existing challenges. Leading individuals passed on, but the year also saw some joys and silver linings
The emirate now boasts some 13,000 establishments — more per capita than New York City — and some are nabbing global laurels
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
There are plenty of interesting, distracting and possibly even thrilling style developments lined-up for the year
It’s been a while since Tony Blair led Labour to that landslide election win in 1997. The party lost power in 2010 and has since remained on the opposition benches. Now after 12 years of bumpy Tory rule marked by rows and referendums, the mood music around Labour is growing upbeat
The kind of critically praised dramas that often dominate the awards season are falling flat at the box office, failing to justify the money it takes to make them
A surprising collaboration between an entertainment giant (Disney) and an avant-garde artist (Julie Taymor) birthed the most successful musical in history
As the world advances with the use and dependency on technology, businesses need to catch up to their consumers' speed.
Global Village and Bloom World Academy offer life-changing full school scholarships worth over Dh1 million
Launched in response to Dubai's growing affinity for the streetwear and sneaker scene, Mad Kicks takes consignment stores to the next level
Partnership will incentivise the country's residents for walking, with amazing rewards like staycations, experiences, electronics and a lot more
Actress opens up about her unique new movie that straddles Arabic and Indian culture
He passed away at the age of 81
The talented countertenor reveals the challenges and rewards of singing in different languages and not limiting himself to one genre
Singer-songwriter, Prateek Kuhad, who recently performed his chartbusting romantic ballads in Dubai, on why it’s an ideal time to be an independent artiste in the music industry
Residents can seek free counselling or call to get doubts addressed, says top health official
Don’t forget to try out some delicious yet nutritious plant-based recipes before the month of Veganuary comes to an end
He talks about being the first Kuwaiti to visit the world's only undersea laboratory and how he intends on making his dream come true
Understand and inculcate some practical tips to deal with the anxiety issues effectively to help yourself stay motivated, confident and pragmatic
The Indian director, whose Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat releases in February, talks about making a film that speaks to the young generation and why he doesn't want to make another
Terms we will all need to master before the new year is out
Soak in culture, music and architecture
Consumers are buying into experiences, and companies are tapping this potential
Visit focused on exchanging knowledge on integrated, sustainable, future-proof solutions
The Arab world’s visionary leadership has ensured a strong customer-driven demand as gender stereotypes and taboos are being broken to create a new egalitarian world order
Europe energy crisis forces moment of reckoning
IMF may boost forecast for global economic growth in the next few days
|1 AED
|22.07 INR
|1 AED
|62.20 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,064.75 AED
|24K
|233.00 AED
Hales was majestic and relentless as he tormented the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders bowlers during his brilliant 110 off 59 balls
Sultan A Memoir, the official autobiography of Wasim Akram, will soon hit the shelves in bookshops across the UAE
A group of six fans receive a one-of-a-kind chance to watch the matches from the Fan Pod situated close to the boundary
Vince is currently the highest run-getter with 224 runs, while Chris Jordan has picked up the most wickets, chalking up six, so far in the tournament
Ireland's Shane Lowry, the highest-ranked player in the field, sits three shots back on seven-under after a round of 70
Stefanos Tsitsipas is now the highest remaining seed at three and the Greek star stretched his unbeaten streak this year to set up a last-16 clash with Italian Jannik Sinner
These sportswomen are working day in and out to make a difference in the world
Portuguese striker scores two goals in his Saudi Arabia debut
The 45-year-old Donald leads by one from Italy’s Guido Migliozzi
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
No one was injured in the incident, authorities said in a statement posted on their Weibo social media account
As we think about this new year and what we want our professional lives to look like, we should all take some time to reflect on who we are and what gives us meaning beyond what we do. We should think about how to nurture who we are beyond what we do
Be careful what you purge. Today’s decluttering victim is tomorrow’s lost object, and lost objects are forever
Spike, named after the popular Tom and Jerry cartoon character, stands at 9 inches (22.86 cm) tall
The piece, made in the 1920s by the British jeweller Garrard, sold for $202,300
He had never made a cup of tea before he set foot in the UAE to work; he now has his own fan following
The AI model genuinely captured the true essence of what the Indian parliamentarian is known for – his masterful English
Gary McKee raised £1,093,000 for cancer charity and worn out 22 pairs of running shoes
Fan Xing underwent a short medical examination a few months after being born, which had to be done quickly so she could be reunited with her mother