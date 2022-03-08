Sheikh Hamdan tweeted that Meta would manage its Mena operations from the Emirate
Tech6 hours ago
The meeting saw the signing of MoUs to boost cooperation between the two countries
UAE51 minutes ago
Travel agents in the UAE are expecting a healthy return to business operations in the months to come
Travel1 hour ago
The collection is a tribute to the Arab world’s deeply rooted history presented in abayas as fashion items
Tech2 hours ago
As per astronomical calculations, April 2 will mark the first day of Ramadan in 2022
Ramadan 20226 hours ago
Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and its products combined, at around 7 million barrels per day
World8 hours ago
The law requires reporting any car accident to police regardless of its intensity
Transport4 hours ago
The scheme applies to non-Muslim expats and unmarried Muslims from non-Muslim countries
UAE5 hours ago
A complete Covid-19 guide on visiting and travelling around Abu Dhabi.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 35,815
coronavirus8 hours ago
In this day and age, they have left no professional field unoccupied — with passion and overwhelming success
UAE10 hours ago
The patient had to undergo CT scans, magnetic resonance imaging and tissue biopsies before undergoing a series of surgeries
Health8 hours ago
Cebu Pacific celebrates 26th anniversary with resumption of daily Dubai-Manila flights.
coronavirus11 hours ago
Don't miss the opportunity to celebrate the women in your life today with these top options.
Local Events15 hours ago
Cebu Pacific celebrates 26th anniversary with resumption of daily Dubai-Manila flights.
coronavirus11 hours ago
As an Indian it becomes my duty to help our fellow Indians during this difficult situation: Dr Thumbay Moideen
Education8 hours ago
In an accident, a car crashed into a police patrol and flipped over in the middle of Emirates Road
Emergencies6 hours ago
The site will have a general practitioner, medical laboratory technician, nursing staff, and a donation assistant
UAE7 hours ago
Clinton hoped for humanitarian corridors for Ukrainians to escape the conflict and sanctioning of the gas and oil coming out of Russia
UAE7 hours ago
Fancy numbers on offer include 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit plates.
Transport1 day ago
Would a US-only ban on Russian oil hurt Moscow?
Americas1 hour ago
The initiative ‘Takkah’ was announced at a special ceremony organised for women leaders at the headquarters of Hotpack in Dubai to the celebrate the day.
Business3 hours ago
24K price in UAE could hit Dh245 per gram this week
Markets2 days ago
As per astronomical calculations, April 2 will mark the first day of Ramadan in 2022
Ramadan 20226 hours ago
Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and its products combined, at around 7 million barrels per day
World8 hours ago
The law requires reporting any car accident to police regardless of its intensity
Transport4 hours ago
The scheme applies to non-Muslim expats and unmarried Muslims from non-Muslim countries
UAE5 hours ago
The meeting saw the signing of MoUs to boost cooperation between the two countries
UAE51 minutes ago
Travel agents in the UAE are expecting a healthy return to business operations in the months to come
Travel1 hour ago
The collection is a tribute to the Arab world’s deeply rooted history presented in abayas as fashion items
Tech2 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Qurat Ul Ain Chairperson Drehomes Real Estate talks about her journey and the strength of following one's dreams
PARTNER CONTENT 13 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mediclinic at Home
PARTNER CONTENT 14 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A rare and complex stem cell surgery saved Mr Moses Kuria, a Kenyan politician, from bilateral foot amputation, restoring his ability to walk and his zest for life
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A revolutionary device powered by best-in-class camera, ultra-long battery and superior flagship performance; designed to bring The Power of Magic to people around the world
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Services to resume from March 27
Aviation6 hours ago
As an Indian it becomes my duty to help our fellow Indians during this difficult situation: Dr Thumbay Moideen
Education8 hours ago
A complete Covid-19 guide on visiting and travelling around Abu Dhabi.
coronavirus9 hours ago
In this day and age, they have left no professional field unoccupied — with passion and overwhelming success
UAE10 hours ago
Don't miss the opportunity to celebrate the women in your life today with these top options.
Local Events15 hours ago
A total of 8,055 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.
coronavirus11 hours ago
In total, the CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to about 135 destinations.
coronavirus15 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 35,815
coronavirus8 hours ago
In this day and age, they have left no professional field unoccupied — with passion and overwhelming success
UAE10 hours ago
The patient had to undergo CT scans, magnetic resonance imaging and tissue biopsies before undergoing a series of surgeries
Health8 hours ago
Cebu Pacific celebrates 26th anniversary with resumption of daily Dubai-Manila flights.
coronavirus11 hours ago
Despite already unprecedented Western sanctions, Putin has pressed on with his military advance
World16 minutes ago
Updated recommendations came from an 18-member advisory group that focuses on the impact of 'variants of concern'
World40 minutes ago
Zelensky, while thanking Western countries for their retaliation against Russia, also noted that NATO had failed to accede to his demands
World45 minutes ago
Meet the International Female Riders and Grit Girls
Spotlight1 day ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Authorities collected $10.8 million worth fines from individuals on tax evasion and money laundering
UAE5 days ago
The RTA chief praised the meritorious services rendered by these employees during their career in the Government of Dubai
Government5 days ago
The seriously injured girl was rescued by authorities on Tuesday night.
Emergencies5 days ago
The board also approved an amendment to the bank’s notifications regarding maximum fee limits imposed on licensed financial institutions
Jobs6 days ago
Cebu Pacific celebrates 26th anniversary with resumption of daily Dubai-Manila flights.
coronavirus11 hours ago
As an Indian it becomes my duty to help our fellow Indians during this difficult situation: Dr Thumbay Moideen
Education8 hours ago
In an accident, a car crashed into a police patrol and flipped over in the middle of Emirates Road
Emergencies6 hours ago
The site will have a general practitioner, medical laboratory technician, nursing staff, and a donation assistant
UAE7 hours ago
Clinton hoped for humanitarian corridors for Ukrainians to escape the conflict and sanctioning of the gas and oil coming out of Russia
UAE7 hours ago
Fancy numbers on offer include 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit plates.
Transport1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.
Certain top notes of perfumery took roots in Kannauj, an understated — and underrated — town in northern India
Long Reads1 week ago
The magic of music has long enthralled us, but some numbers are special: they are hard-wired into the system, you can never have enough of them, even after decades they can come back in vivid detail.
Long Reads1 week ago
Physically and emotionally, what does it do to women who become mothers late in life? Are there choppy waters to be navigated — or is that just a social bias?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Some say being a long-time ‘loyal’ employee has its benefits; some say being a job hopper is the only way you can be a smart careerist.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads2 days ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads3 days ago
Cultural dislocation is a modern-day reality, and its central themes are longing and distance from the family. It’s a cocktail of social identities that an individual seeks
Long Reads5 days ago
Even as we get more scientific in our approach towards life, our aesthetic sense remains unadulterated. At least, for the time being
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Growing ecology - a third of Danes prefer organic milk
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
What is organic milk?
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
On the occasion of Women's Day, the sportswoman talks about the challenges of endurance racing and how she stays motivated
Local Events23 hours ago
She spoke to City Times about why gender is irrelevant in the workplace and how women have to work harder to prove themselves.
Life and Living14 hours ago
Critically acclaimed Filipino band will be playing two unreleased songs exclusively for the world fair March 9 at the Jubilee Stage
Local Events5 hours ago
On International Women's Day, I look at women in the world of music who have inspired me most.
Life and Living15 hours ago
'The 15 viruses are known threats that have not been addressed by many large drugmakers'
coronavirus15 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A rare and complex stem cell surgery saved Mr Moses Kuria, a Kenyan politician, from bilateral foot amputation, restoring his ability to walk and his zest for life
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
A recent event led by female doctors celebrated the contributions of women in the low-income category
Health1 day ago
The collection is a tribute to the Arab world’s deeply rooted history presented in abayas as fashion items
Tech2 hours ago
The patient had to undergo CT scans, magnetic resonance imaging and tissue biopsies before undergoing a series of surgeries
Health8 hours ago
The legendary cricketer died of natural causes
Health10 hours ago
'I have decided to share my story -- hoping it would help any other family overcome their challenges and think of them as opportunities instead'
Health11 hours ago
'Lions of Punjab' gives readers an insight into the Indian state's history and civilisation
Books2 days ago
Dermatologists say that the skin disease affects 11% of adults i the country as well
Health3 days ago
The study was released ahead of International Women’s Day
Health3 days ago
The initiative ‘Takkah’ was announced at a special ceremony organised for women leaders at the headquarters of Hotpack in Dubai to the celebrate the day.
Business3 hours ago
What does sustainability mean to women, and how do they contribute to this movement? Is there a women perspective to it?
Business3 hours ago
Would a US-only ban on Russian oil hurt Moscow?
Americas1 hour ago
Travel agents in the UAE are expecting a healthy return to business operations in the months to come
Travel1 hour ago
The oil sanction does not apply to Russian natural gas, which accounts for some four percent of UK supply
World1 hour ago
The collection is a tribute to the Arab world’s deeply rooted history presented in abayas as fashion items
Tech2 hours ago
We’ve been in the Middle East for more than 75 years and the region is of great emphasis for us to ensure we aggressively drive growth, says Laxman Narasimhan
Business5 hours ago
He is based between Dubai and London and has also served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain
Business5 hours ago
The 35-year-old bowling all-rounder now captains the UAE women’s team and she is now just one step away from taking the country to the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup
Sports22 hours ago
The tennis world No.1 had signed for Brisbane Heat in the inaugural Women’s Big Bash League and later on went on to win the Brookwater Golf Club women’s title
Sports22 hours ago
The Australian cricketer died in Thailand on Friday at the age of 52
Sports23 hours ago
A total of 1,187 runs were scored over five days and only 14 wickets fell in what Australia’s Steve Smith called a “pretty benign, dead wicket"
Sports2 hours ago
It was a day when the Argentine vividly illustrated the spirit of the new World Rally-Raid Championship, stopping for more than 20 minutes to assist overnight bikes leader Michael Docherty after his heavy fall, before resuming to take the overall lead
Sports22 hours ago
Pep Guardiola's men open up six-point lead over title rivals Liverpool
Sports1 day ago
Pogačar’s triumph comes on top of Yousif Mirza’s victory in the UAE Time Trial Championship, bringing UAE Team Emirates’ seasonal successes to 13
Sports1 day ago
Several winners on Super Saturday also had their jockeys dreaming of success on the big night
Horse Racing2 days ago
Pogačar’s triumph comes on top of Yousif Mirza’s victory in the UAE Time Trial Championship, bringing UAE Team Emirates’ seasonal successes to 13
Sports1 day ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos1 month ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos2 months ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos2 months ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos2 months ago
Aaron Raphael began kicking a football when he was just over 10 months old
Offbeat5 days ago
Former chief executive of NSE, Chitra Ramkrishna, shared sensitive details with a 'godman' created by her protege
Offbeat1 day ago
Most of the funds will be used for the animal rescue
Offbeat1 day ago
British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has also announced that it is renaming its version of the dish
World3 days ago
These days, since everything is about equal rights (as it should be), there are lists and lists of gender-neutral names. But even here, other than Brooklyn or Jordan or Kerry, most of the names sound either too girlie or too mannish
Writer's Corner5 days ago
|1 AED
|20.91 INR
|1 AED
|47.60 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,314.31 AED
|24K
|241.25 AED