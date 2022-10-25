Dubai's Global Village opens today: Ticket rates start at Dh18, full list of new experiences, pavilions
Scheduled to open on October 25, season 27 of the entertainment destination will be on for six months
Scheduled to open on October 25, season 27 of the entertainment destination will be on for six months
Season 27 of attraction opens tomorrow with 3,500 shopping outlets and 200 performances daily
Mosques across Dubai will host the congregational prayer, called Kusoof, on Tuesday
One must not observe the phenomenon without proper eye protection as this can cause 'permanent damage'
The two-hour celestial spectacle will begin around 2.40pm and will see the moon's shadow cast on the earth
Star performer's loved ones begin 16,000-km journey on foot to help heal her
Light to moderate winds will blow; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
Britons express mixed feelings as the country welcomes its third Prime Minister in less than two months
American Hospital Dubai welcomes its first batch of international medical interns
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Western Union is offering its best online exchange rate on its digital channels for customers in the UAE who send money into bank accounts in India.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Festivals are the perfect moment to celebrate your family and loved ones.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Over a century of providing cutting-edge solutions has made us a preferred partner for households all over the world
PARTNER CONTENT
The match was being broadcast live on Sunday evening in a local cinema hall
Don't look at the sun directly, experts say, as they list tips to protect your eyes while viewing rare celestial spectacle
Just weeks after he lost out to Liz Truss to lead the ruling Tories, Sunak pulled off a stunning reversal in fortunes
The motorist ran over a pedestrian, killing him; he confessed to the crime
Vengsarkar said it was the last-over pressure of an Indian-Pakistan clash that probably caused confusion in Babar's team
Both companies have also been fined Dh500,000 each, and have been closed down permanently
The document will be provided as an e-certificate and a physical one
The event was attended by senior officials of the local government, diplomats and businesspeople
In a statement released on Monday, it was said that the decision was made in order to ensure the safety of the students
Interior ministry announced that cars without Qatari registration numbers wishing to enter need to meet specific requirements and have special permissions
India, chasing 160, won the nail-biter in a dramatic last-ball finish
Plenty of new attractions are in store for guests this season, including the region's 'scariest' haunted house and a one-of-a-kind helium balloon ride
Celestial spectacle is expected to start at 2.42pm and end at 4.54pm
One must not observe the phenomenon without proper eye protection as this can cause 'permanent damage'
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of mist; humidity could reach 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Police informed residents of the installation through a post on Twitter
He demanded compensation for food, clothing and others when she was under his guardianship until the time she got married
The Emirates marked the festival of lights with fireworks, bazaars and special offers and hosted a range of activities, ensuring memorable experiences for community members
The authority urged the general public to stay away and not to approach the area
RTA announces treasure hunt, competitions for Public Transport Day
The final week of the festival will offer grand prizes, Bollywood performances every night, and even a performance by famed comedian Zakir Khan
Light to moderate winds will blow; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
Star performer's loved ones begin 16,000-km journey on foot to help heal her
The two-hour celestial spectacle will begin around 2.40pm and will see the moon's shadow cast on the earth
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
PARTNER CONTENT
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai Globe Soccer Awards
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The move is aimed at strengthening itself as a DMC in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The centre delivers the latest technologies and techniques under the supervision of American Board-certified physicians to aid surgery prevention and patient education
PARTNER CONTENT
Enjoy international sporting action against a backdrop of amazing music and entertainment
It will be held from November 18 to December 17
Katrina Kaif shared pictures of her Diwali outfit on Instagram
Tickets for the December 29 concert start from Dh99
PARTNER CONTENT
Festivals are the perfect moment to celebrate your family and loved ones.
PARTNER CONTENT
With the right tools, mastery of skills, high creativity quotient, and patience - you can create a masterpiece
A thyroid nodule is a palpable swelling in the thyroid gland with an otherwise normal appearance, they are common and may be caused by a variety
The document will be provided as an e-certificate and a physical one
American Hospital Dubai welcomes its first batch of international medical interns
PARTNER CONTENT
The group rode on the track in Al Qudra to raise awareness in the community
The initiative allows Thiqa card holders to receive periodic checks and supports early detection of chronic diseases
You need to be ready for having your social battery drained by people who might want things from you, especially your time, energy and attention
How to prepare a wholesome festive feast for your loved ones this festive season
his duality has existed across time, cultures, faiths and even literature, (remember Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde?)
DIFC and GEFI invite members of global finance community to join the programme
Utility receives Dh2.03 billion dividend from its subsidiary Empower
European markets closed in positive territory, despite data showing Britain and Germany heading for recession
American Hospital Dubai welcomes its first batch of international medical interns
PARTNER CONTENT
|1 AED
|22.37 INR
|1 AED
|58.67 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,048.16 AED
|24K
|199.50 AED
Vengsarkar said it was the last-over pressure of an Indian-Pakistan clash that probably caused confusion in Babar's team
Kohli turned the match on its head with two stunning back-to-back sixes against the fiery Pakistan fast bowler
Virat Kohli, the boss of chasing pulled off yet another heist against Pakistan
The UAE could be one of the ideal neutral venues for annual fixtures between India and Pakistan
With 28 needed off the last eight balls, India had a daunting task at hand but Kohli conjured two strokes that will be spoken about for a long time
The hosts suffered a crushing loss by 89 runs to New Zealand in the tournament opener on Saturday and face Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday
The 50-year-old, who leaves his post at Spanish club Villarreal, takes over from Steven Gerrard who was sacked last week after Villa slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Fulham
India, chasing 160, won the nail-biter in a dramatic last-ball finish
Key for Bangladesh is the form of ace all-rounder and captain Shakib Al Hasan
The Dubai-based Indian businessman organised a special screening of the match at his residence for a group of family friends from India and Pakistan
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
Jamie Carragher, former defender for Liverpool and now commentator, and Nicola Hart have been married for close to 25 years
Upla village council land records mention 32 acres of land in the name of all monkeys residing in this rural area
The duo's debate on who was the better cricketer suddenly turned into a violent brawl, causing a stir on Twitter
Hordes of nostalgic milennials — who seemed to have misunderstood the news about the Warner Bros merger — pour their hearts out on social media, bidding farewell to the beloved kids’ channel
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive
Authorities warn traffickers are now hiding fentanyl in candy wrappers, manufacturing them in rainbow colours
The Russian tennis legend has over 12 million fans following her every move at red carpet events, fashion shows and the world’s most exotic holiday destinations
Scores of netizens express their sentiments on social media
Page Six quoted a Hypebeast report to say that these would retail at around $1,800 — as against a mere $4 for what the chips cost
'Bina completed her DNA profiling, which suggested that she was of Goan origin, as her profiling 99.5% matched with Goan people', her attorney said
The French sporting goods retailer was launched in 1976 by Michel Leclercq, and has more than 1,600 stores across the globe