Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth of UAE-US's strategic ties and the continuous cooperation between the two countries
UAE6 hours ago
Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air India have updated their travel protocols
Travel4 hours ago
Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh underscored UAE’s readiness to work with members of the Security Council to achieve de-escalation
UAE4 hours ago
Visitors can watch award-winning composer and singer on March 5
Expo 202025 minutes ago
Effective today, masks are no longer mandatory in open spaces
coronavirus7 hours ago
“We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on,” Ukrainian president Zelensky said in a video message
World9 hours ago
“My health is now much better, and I am very motivated to improve my financial condition," Farooq Piyara Masih said.
UAE9 hours ago
The new rules are effective today
coronavirus20 hours ago
Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth of UAE-US's strategic ties and the continuous cooperation between the two countries
UAE6 hours ago
Everything you need to know about mask-wearing rules in the capital city before stepping out this weekend
coronavirus7 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 45,640.
coronavirus4 hours ago
The report found that 74 per cent of employers in the UAE plan to increase salaries in 2022
Jobs10 hours ago
The distance of one meter between worshippers in mosques and other places of worship will continue to be maintained
UAE20 hours ago
Ukraine's army didn't specify exactly where the incident took place
World11 hours ago
Cops vow to end distribution of massage centre cards; say illegal parlours are a serious threat
Crime4 days ago
Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going to the mountains during daytime
Emergencies4 days ago
Airlines have been updating travel requirements online today.
coronavirus4 days ago
The Dubai Ruler wished the ambassadors success in their missions to boost cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries
Government4 days ago
Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document
Crime1 week ago
12-year-old had endured persistent pain in the stomach, lacked appetite, and suffered weight loss
Health1 week ago
On Sunday, the gold was trading at $1,897.36 per ounce.
Markets6 days ago
IMF commends UAE’s successful efforts to address the effects of Covid-19
Economy1 week ago
Intensive efforts for digital transformation and investment in information technology infrastructure have contributed to enabling business innovation within the health insurance sector
Business1 week ago
Consumers are now more comfortable navigating the world through a digital lens, experts said
Business1 week ago
Visitors can watch award-winning composer and singer on March 5
Expo 202025 minutes ago
Effective today, masks are no longer mandatory in open spaces
coronavirus7 hours ago
“My health is now much better, and I am very motivated to improve my financial condition," Farooq Piyara Masih said.
UAE9 hours ago
“We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on,” Ukrainian president Zelensky said in a video message
World9 hours ago
Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air India have updated their travel protocols
Travel4 hours ago
Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh underscored UAE’s readiness to work with members of the Security Council to achieve de-escalation
UAE4 hours ago
The Galaxy S22 series boasts premium features, superfast connectivity and long-lasting batteries
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Introducing Soukchic, a solution for women tired of scouring countless websites in search of new products. Soukchic is the first of its kind in the UAE. It is an online marketplace dedicated to women's empowerment and providing women with the products they need.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Xiaomi have traditionally been the brand with giving users an affordable smartphone with all the tapings of premium features. The Redmi Note 11 continues that pattern.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dubai-bound travellers will need to present an approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate that contains a QR code
coronavirus17 hours ago
Wearing of face masks in outdoor spaces is now optional
coronavirus18 hours ago
The same penalty applies to whoever interferes in a public profession
Legal1 day ago
Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital on Saturday
World10 hours ago
A freak accident on board a ship left Jaroslaw Pieczonka bedridden with three fractures to his spinal cord
UAE16 hours ago
Ukraine's army didn't specify exactly where the incident took place
World11 hours ago
Dubai-bound travellers will need to present an approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate that contains a QR code
coronavirus17 hours ago
The Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, is setting up evacuation routes from Ukraine via Romania and Hungary
Asia11 hours ago
Instead, travellers need to present an approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code
UAE20 hours ago
Everything you need to know about mask-wearing rules in the capital city before stepping out this weekend
coronavirus7 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 45,640.
coronavirus4 hours ago
The report found that 74 per cent of employers in the UAE plan to increase salaries in 2022
Jobs10 hours ago
The distance of one meter between worshippers in mosques and other places of worship will continue to be maintained
UAE20 hours ago
Zelenskiy tells the nation that contrary to reports of him trying to flee, he was staying put in the capital
World7 minutes ago
Founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago as the UAE’s first telecommunications company, the group now operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa
Business24 minutes ago
Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital on Saturday
World10 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
State bears costs of appointing lawyer if they are unable to appoint one for themselves due to financial constraints.
Legal1 week ago
Customers in the Emirates can order and get delivery on the same day.
Fashion1 week ago
Karak tea lovers said they were unhappy with the price rise
UAE1 week ago
There will be a significant decrease in temperatures
Weather1 week ago
Cops vow to end distribution of massage centre cards; say illegal parlours are a serious threat
Crime4 days ago
Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going to the mountains during daytime
Emergencies4 days ago
Airlines have been updating travel requirements online today.
coronavirus4 days ago
The Dubai Ruler wished the ambassadors success in their missions to boost cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries
Government4 days ago
Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document
Crime1 week ago
12-year-old had endured persistent pain in the stomach, lacked appetite, and suffered weight loss
Health1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Dubai -
Studies have shown that workers who stay with a company for longer than two years get paid up to 50 per cent less than new hires.
Long Reads1 week ago
Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.
Long Reads1 week ago
Romances can brew in strange places, under extraordinary circumstances. Call it serendipity or a meeting place for soulmates — Cupid’s arrow can strike anywhere. And what better time to uncover ‘love spots’ than on Valentine’s Eve?
Long Reads1 week ago
Emojis can be implanted as a time-saving tactic.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Certain top notes of perfumery took roots in Kannauj, an understated — and underrated — town in northern India
Long Reads17 hours ago
The magic of music has long enthralled us, but some numbers are special: they are hard-wired into the system, you can never have enough of them, even after decades they can come back in vivid detail.
Long Reads1 day ago
Physically and emotionally, what does it do to women who become mothers late in life? Are there choppy waters to be navigated — or is that just a social bias?
Long Reads6 days ago
Some say being a long-time ‘loyal’ employee has its benefits; some say being a job hopper is the only way you can be a smart careerist.
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
PARTNER CONTENT 4 weeks ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola’s 'The Godfather' re-released in UAE cinemas
Entertainment1 day ago
Salman was joined by some of the greatest performers in the industry including Disha Patani and Guru Randhawa
Entertainment6 hours ago
We all have a choice, even this fast-paced era, to make time for the things we love.
Life and Living6 hours ago
Hearing on the case is scheduled for March 22
Entertainment7 hours ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 day ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 day ago
Through the lens, lightly
Writer's Corner1 day ago
A freak accident on board a ship left Jaroslaw Pieczonka bedridden with three fractures to his spinal cord
UAE16 hours ago
It searches for infectious diseases and common genetic disorders in the the couple
Health1 day ago
The Galaxy S22 series boasts premium features, superfast connectivity and long-lasting batteries
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Funds raised from the event will be donated to the UAE University in Al Ain for continuing Terry Fox funded cancer research projects
UAE1 day ago
She wouldn’t let the pandemic stop her high-end balloon décor and events company, Balloonsiaga, from taking off and soaring to dizzying heights
Lifestyle1 day ago
It’s not too late to resolve, especially when it comes to hair resolutions. We’ve got your mane covered
Beauty1 day ago
How to take care of your tresses in conscious way
Beauty1 day ago
Wearing of face masks in outdoor spaces is now optional
coronavirus18 hours ago
The CEPA will also include sanitary and phytosanitary measures, rules of origin, digital economy, SMEs, and intellectual property protection, among other relevant issues.
Business18 hours ago
Founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago as the UAE’s first telecommunications company, the group now operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa
Business24 minutes ago
Pakistan has over 20 per cent of its GDP linked with agriculture and about 64 per cent of the human resources are associated with it
Business2 hours ago
Mauritius Freeport was ranked in the Annual Global Free Zones of the Year 2021 by the fDi intelligence magazine, a specialist division of the Financial Times, as the second-best Freezone in the world and the first in Africa
Business1 day ago
The new Apple store, which is the fourth to open in the UAE, cements Al Maryah Island as Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle and business destination
Corporate1 day ago
Rapid PCR test requirement has been withdrawn but passengers do need a negative test result with 48-hour validity before departure
Aviation1 day ago
The Slovenian, a two-time winner of the prestigious Tour de France, defends his title
Sports1 hour ago
While Rublev beat Hurkacz 3-6 7-5 7-6 (7/5) in the first semifinal, Vesely won 6-7 (9/7) 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (7/3) against Shapovalov
Tennis17 hours ago
From Bobby Fischer to Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, stunning feats have been markers towards their eventual triumphs. Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa’s win over Carlsen this week may be one such marker
Sports18 hours ago
Epsom Derby-winning handler Appleby captured the feature race on the card, the G3 Dubai Millennium Stakes with Royal Fleet, and followed it up for good measure by taking the $200,000 Jumeirah Derby, the evening’s richest race, with Nations Pride
Sports18 hours ago
The son of Dark Angel warmed up for a shot at the Saudi prize, by taking the G2 Zabeel Mile in taking style
Sports17 hours ago
The headline act, of course is the bout between multiple world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux and Vincent Astrolabio with the WBC international bantam weight title on the line
Sports1 day ago
The 24-year-old Russian beat Hurkacz, the big-serving Polish, for the first time in his career
Tennis22 hours ago
Rublev wasn't asked about the message during his on-court interview immediately following the match
Tennis20 hours ago
The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for September 25 at Sochi’s Olympic Park
Sports1 day ago
The game was due to take place at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on May 28.
Football1 day ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos2 months ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos2 months ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos2 months ago
The company’s website says the rifle “also looks, feels, and operates just like Mom and Dad’s gun.”
Americas1 week ago
The packages of meth weighed more than 606kg
Americas11 hours ago
Diagrams on the truck show how to say simple phrases in sign language
Asia1 day ago
All Kohlis wore a grey suit and white sneakers
Offbeat4 days ago
Mechanic spends half a million rupees to transform his car into chopper
Offbeat1 week ago
|1 AED
|20.36 INR
|1 AED
|47.34 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,936.3 AED
|24K
|228.75 AED