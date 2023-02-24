The Philippine government on Friday issued a clarification that paid leave will no longer be provided for the original holiday February 25
Paediatricians say temperature fluctuations, increased humidity and decreased immune response make kids more vulnerable
‘It encourages employees to take leave when they need it, which can lead to increased productivity and job satisfaction’
Once he reaches the orbiting station, the ISS will be his playground, where he will undertake various science experiments over the next six months
Company in Dubai that has implemented policy explains how it is implemented without affecting productivity
The Russia-Ukraine war began a year ago, leaving those from the Eastern European country stranded here
The first multi-unit operating plant in the Arab world, Barakah, has already powered more than 80 per cent of Abu Dhabi's clean electricity consumption in December 2022
It took him nearly five years to complete the ground-floor construction
From a struggling new expat to a powerful entrepreneur with a successful business empire, Adil Faridi, MD and co-founder at Faateh Group, Dubai, has a truly inspiring entrepreneurial journey
Survey commissioned by Metropolitan Homes also finds 90 per cent would purchase another property in the Emirate after selling their existing one
Two S Holding, a part of the UAE Ruling Family's sovereign and royal wealth network, has committed to a $2.5 billion equity investment in Nano Cures International Ltd, an Abu Dhabi based global healthcare technology company.
Authorities urge residents to obtain information from official sources only
One of the largest infrastructure projects in the region, the main line of the railway extends from Ghuweifat on the border of Saudi Arabia to Fujairah
The project connects 4 major ports in the country and 7 logistical areas, and will transport 60 million tonnes of goods annually
It is designed to withstand the geographical nature, climatic conditions, high temperatures and humidity in the GCC
With special evening and late night prayers, residents alter their daily schedules during the month of fasting
The Pathaan star on the beauty rituals she swears by and why she decided to launch her own self-care brand
Why the woman-centric horror comedy is having its moment in the sun
Here are all the details on how and where to apply for the papers, the total cost of the service
The Portuguese footballer joined the celebration with his Al Nassr teammates and coach Rudi José Garcia
The most siblings born on the same day is five, and there's only one-in-17.7-billion chance it can happen
He tried to lure her to the emergency exit staircase where there were no cameras, but she managed to run away
The subscription is complemented with vouchers from brands such as Nando’s, Baskin Robbins, Pizza Express and FNP UAE
A static-fire test is scheduled tomorrow for the first launch attempt on February 27
As the world’s leading film producer, India currently produces more than 1,500 films a year in about 20 languages
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
MyAster app aims to provide hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies services with direct access to an integrated portfolio of medical services
The parliamentarian has also applauded the alliance for promoting trade and tourism between the two nations
The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process and the awardees will be announced in January 2024
'Extreme Weekends' to take place at the racing area behind the Al Wathba Souq at the Festival grounds and will showcase some stunning freestyle stunts
Food delivery services are currently leading the online marketplace, crossing even pre-pandemic times
Authorities had earlier extended the last date of the reduction scheme to February 1, 2023
The Hollywood awards ceremony will take place on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
We interview former Director General of Civil Aviation Mohi-Din BinHendi about Dubai Airport and how it went from having several flights a day to being one of the busiest airports in the world.
Real estate agency sees its sales almost double while average transaction value increased by 42 per cent
Some false ideas about diet seem to linger in the mainstream like a terrible song stuck in your head
Like any other language, English has changed over time. The accent in which it is spoken is key to how someone is viewed, influenced by many factors: country or region of origin, social and educational background, working environment, friends, and your own sense of identity
It’s an unusually wide-open year for the Academy Awards. Here are the predictions of what will make the cut on Tuesday
While working from home does have numerous benefits like better work/life balance and time to pursue passion projects, studies have showed its downside too
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
On TikTok, a midsize movement is forming, but models like Jill Kortleve are rarely cast in glossy brand campaigns or on the catwalks. Why not?
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
Al Tayer delivered a speech titled 'What we offer to COP 28' at the World Government Summit 2023
The 28th edition of the leading industry event is set to be 30 per cent larger than ever before, bringing sustainability to the forefront with the launch of Gulfood Green
The residences feature a collection of 33 ultra-prime, fully furnished two- to six-bedroom residences, penthouses and villas combining outstanding design and the highest quality with seamless service, available for purchase
This marks a major milestone for the first wildlife rescue rehabilitation and release programme in the Emirate, jointly launched by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and The National Aquarium in 2020
The Hollywood awards ceremony will take place on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
From music and stand-up comedy to art and culture, we bring you the best options for this weekend
The superstar dethroned Kylie Jenner and now sits with 382 million followers on the social media platform
The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12
Getting a pink slip is not the end of the road in your professional journey
In digital age, when typing has replaced writing with hand, something as basic as signing can (sometimes) prove to be daunting
When children are fussy about food, it is the energy around food and eating they are reacting to, not the food itself
Physical activity, combined with meditation, can do wonders
The 2023 MG RX-5 is taking practical luxury to the mass market
Aqib Anwar and Nowfal Nawas' works capture nostalgia
The Pathaan star on the beauty rituals she swears by and why she decided to launch her own self-care brand
Global trade has held up well in the face of the war in Ukraine, according to the WTO’s chief economist Ralph Ossa
The former Mastercard CEO's name has been put forward after current chief David Malpass announced plans to step down early
Proposed regulations include providing the world’s first legislative framework for venture building
Company's popular brands KFC, Pizza Hut deliver strong double-digit revenue growth in 2022
Countries to work together to reduce costs, enhance supply chains, create job opportunities
The free zone is enhancing the local agrifood sector’s development in line with the country’s National Food Security Strategy 2051
Brent crude futures rose 63 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $81.23 a barrel by 1350GMT, compared with about $98 a barrel on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago
Krejcikova will take on Pegula in the second semifinal
But she faces a tough challenge against world No1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinal
On Thursday, officials of Dubai Duty Free and the WTA got together to honour Sania Mirza
The Pinoy Tennis Enthusiasts Group (Pinteg) distributed 300 tickets for Fernandez's first match in Dubai
Australian won by five runs at Newlands in Cape Town
Being a ball kid has taught me about how to focus, said Yara, a 15-year-old business and sociology student from GEMS
The 36-year-old defender won the World Cup in 2010 as well as two European Championships with Spain
Third seeded Dutchwoman Demi Schuurs and her American partner Desirae Krawczyk stayed on track for a shot at the title
Defending W2RC champion Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah looks to make it back-to-back driver and constructor titles for himself and Toyota Gazoo Racing this year
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
The food piled up quickly at the family's home after the kid used his father's phone to play some games before bed
The shop's announcement went viral, garnering nearly 9,000 shares and 15,000 reactions
Both she and a Nepali resident claim to be the owners of the house in which they are currently residing
60-year-old Brazilian man announced his 'death' on his Facebook page and invited friends and family to attend 'farewell service'
The most siblings born on the same day is five, and there's only one-in-17.7-billion chance it can happen
The babies were delivered by caesarean section at 29 weeks and still require respiratory support
She was born 'Rajamma' in 1903 to a Pulaya family in Nandankode, Trivandrum
At the home centre, ceramic vases and candleholders are being offered at a promo price of two pieces, one onion
Another couple ordered several sacks of the prized vegetable, not for a dinner spread but as souvenirs for guests
The four-year-old recently became a member of Mensa, Britain's society for high-IQ individuals