Most Popular

  1. Covid in UAE: Now, no PCR test needed to get green status on Al Hosn app

    coronavirus1 day ago

  2. UAE citizenship for expats: Who can apply and how

    UAE1 year ago

  3. Covid-19: UAE lifts travel ban for vaccinated citizens

    coronavirus1 day ago

  4. UAE-India travel: Kerala eases quarantine rules for international passengers

    Travel19 hours ago

  5. UAE reports today's Covid-19 cases, recoveries

    coronavirus20 hours ago

  6. Apple plans to debut new low-cost 5G iPhone in March

    Tech1 day ago

  7. UAE: Impounded cars sold for as little as Dh2,000 at public auctions

    UAE2 days ago

  8. India's richest man buys country's most expensive car

    Asia18 hours ago
Long Reads

We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge  often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.

Long Reads1 week ago

Long Reads

New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.

Long Reads1 week ago

Long Reads

As symbols, messengers or metaphors, birds have long figured in literatures and cultures. Over 180 species have become extinct globally and there is increasing awareness, but with more birds facing threat, the scale of the challenge dwarfs efforts to protect them on the ground.

Long Reads2 days ago

PARTNER CONTENT

Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation

PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago

Business

The event was attended by top industry experts like Motilal Oswal, managing director and chief executive officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL); Ved Jain, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI); and Dileep Sanghani, chairman, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), as a guest of honour.

Business1 day ago

Videos

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Videos1 month ago

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.20 INR
1 AED 47.20 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,639.03 AED
24K219.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex
PARTNER CONTENT

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK launched in Valentine's Day campaign entitled "Love Your Way." The campaign aims to encourage people to show and express their love in their own unique way - saying that only wrong way is "no way."

PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago