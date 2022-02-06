More than 30 children died over the past 10 years after falling out of windows or balconies
UAE22 hours ago
Dusty, cloudy forecast for today.
Weather3 hours ago
They beat England by four wickets and the triumph bore resemblance to the exploits of world-class Indian U-19 teams of the past
Sports9 hours ago
Sheikh Mohammed expresses condolences on the death of Rayan
MENA9 hours ago
They also explored opportunities for increasing joint cooperation, especially in investment and economy
UAE16 hours ago
Toronto police set up road blocks throughout downtown, preventing any protesters in trucks or cars from getting near the provincial legislature
coronavirus7 hours ago
Construction nears completion, trial opening scheduled for July – August.
UAE13 hours ago
In a message to the nation, 95-year-old Queen says she wishes that when Charles becomes king, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort
World7 hours ago
More than 30 children died over the past 10 years after falling out of windows or balconies
UAE22 hours ago
Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support as her condition had worsened.
Asia13 hours ago
Erdogan said he is only experiencing mild symptoms
coronavirus16 hours ago
Shruti Nair and Anil Narasipuram were the first to hold a blockchain wedding in India
Offbeat15 hours ago
The two leaders attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Gulf17 hours ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE3 days ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport3 days ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20204 days ago
Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE4 days ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Duke of Cambridge's visit to coincide with UK National Day celebrations at Expo site.
Expo 20204 days ago
The UAE’s 9% corporate tax rate positions the country as a highly competitive tax regime, globally and regionally
Finance3 days ago
The emirate’s economy could expand by 4.5 per cent this year as almost all the major industries are seeing an upward growth trajectory this year
Economy3 days ago
Ministry announced plan to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023.
UAE4 days ago
As part of the agreement, Aldar has also secured development rights for an extra 11,200sqm of gross floor area, with an option to acquire an additional 7,400sqm for retail and commercial use
Corporate4 days ago
Sheikh Mohammed expresses condolences on the death of Rayan
MENA9 hours ago
They also explored opportunities for increasing joint cooperation, especially in investment and economy
UAE16 hours ago
Toronto police set up road blocks throughout downtown, preventing any protesters in trucks or cars from getting near the provincial legislature
coronavirus7 hours ago
Construction nears completion, trial opening scheduled for July – August.
UAE13 hours ago
Dusty, cloudy forecast for today.
Weather3 hours ago
They beat England by four wickets and the triumph bore resemblance to the exploits of world-class Indian U-19 teams of the past
Sports9 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Through expert guidance, training and/or inter-institutional cooperation, ProDominicana helps national exporters and foreign investors find better ways to do business.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Pre-orders for the beautiful foldable phone with an exquisite design and HUAWEI IMAGE camera feature start from 3rd February with gifts worth AED 1,959 on offer
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
The event coincided with the third anniversary of the signing of the historic Document on Human Fraternity
UAE20 hours ago
Shruti Nair and Anil Narasipuram were the first to hold a blockchain wedding in India
Offbeat15 hours ago
Ibrahim Mohsen Hamad was praised for his positive response
UAE22 hours ago
Professional skydiver and stuntwoman talks about how personal battles prepared her for the memorable stunt
Lifestyle2 days ago
The leaders discussed ways to bolster ties between the UAE and Belgium
Expo 202018 hours ago
The event coincided with the third anniversary of the signing of the historic Document on Human Fraternity
UAE20 hours ago
The wreck is located in an extremely dangerous zone of the Weddell Sea
Offbeat18 hours ago
Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support as her condition had worsened.
Asia13 hours ago
Erdogan said he is only experiencing mild symptoms
coronavirus16 hours ago
Shruti Nair and Anil Narasipuram were the first to hold a blockchain wedding in India
Offbeat15 hours ago
The two leaders attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Gulf17 hours ago
'Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come'
Music6 minutes ago
The nightingale of Bollywood's musical legacy will live on.
Photos24 minutes ago
Officials also gifted him a police uniform
UAE21 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
World Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
App is one of the modern national digital systems launched by govt since the outbreak of the pandemic
coronavirus4 days ago
Active Parks initiative launched to promote a healthy society and motivate the community to take up sports.
Health4 days ago
Contracts to be issued for remote work, shared jobs, flexible, temporary, part-time and full-time jobs in private sector under new law.
Government4 days ago
As many as eight out of 10 respondents were either very or extremely worried that becoming seriously ill would deplete their savings
Business4 days ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE3 days ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport3 days ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20204 days ago
Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE4 days ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Duke of Cambridge's visit to coincide with UK National Day celebrations at Expo site.
Expo 20204 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.
Long Reads1 week ago
JRD Tata will always be remembered as the stalwart who reached for the skies — in more ways than one.
Long Reads1 week ago
As Air India, and its Maharajah, readies for a second takeoff with the Tata Group, a look at what the brand has meant to millions of travellers — and followers — around the world
Long Reads1 week ago
New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.
Long Reads1 week ago
How does it feel to sell off your home — a space that’s synonymous with memories? Property transactions are financial ones, but they usually come with an attendant bagful of emotions.
Long Reads13 hours ago
Young population does not automatically guarantee economic prosperity.
Long Reads1 day ago
Bird species have been allocated symbolic meanings through folklore, rhymes and fairytales: the Cuckoo as a metaphor for a con artist, Magpies linked to sorrow, joy, girl or boy depending on their numbers, the Raptor as a threat, Swans on the lake symbolising love and romance.
Long Reads2 days ago
As symbols, messengers or metaphors, birds have long figured in literatures and cultures. Over 180 species have become extinct globally and there is increasing awareness, but with more birds facing threat, the scale of the challenge dwarfs efforts to protect them on the ground.
Long Reads2 days ago
To promote diversification with renewable energies, expand the country’s electricity supply and reduce losses in the distribution network are some of the government’s main goals.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
With different types of tourism, unexplored areas, and closer relationships with local communities, Dominican tourism is opening up to fresh and exciting options.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Following an ambitious seven-pillar strategy, the Dominican Republic is investing in a more technological, cost-efficient, sustainable and export-oriented agricultural sector.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
Bollywood actor and filmmaker Aakash Bhatia on their latest thriller out now
Entertainment1 day ago
The headline show in Dubai is part of the group's 15th anniversary international tour
Music1 day ago
Artist is part of the entertainment line up in the capital this weekend
Local Events2 days ago
The chic eatery serves Northern Chinese cuisine
Food Listings3 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health2 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health2 days ago
To date, the Make A Wish Foundation has helped more than 5,000 children in the UAE and abroad
Health17 hours ago
She was joined by Daniel L Newman and Karim Hauser to discuss the influence of East over rest of the world at Emirates Airline Literature Festival 2022
Events1 day ago
The donation will help a local NGO create wigs for cancer patients
Health1 day ago
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally
Health1 day ago
It's vital to see more people who look, speak, think like us, in the stories we read
Arts and Culture2 days ago
Love is in the air but can be in your wardrobes too
Lifestyle2 days ago
His book Barkat is an evocative portrayal of his momentous feat
Books2 days ago
New personal boundary tool will make users feel like they have nearly four feet between their virtual avatar and others
Tech1 day ago
Show apartment and completed units are available for viewing once sales begin on February 13, 2022
Property1 day ago
Startups are increasingly aligning their brand promise to tackle issues such as global waste management
Business14 hours ago
The phone will also feature an improved camera and a faster processor
Tech1 day ago
The event was attended by top industry experts like Motilal Oswal, managing director and chief executive officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL); Ved Jain, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI); and Dileep Sanghani, chairman, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), as a guest of honour.
Business1 day ago
This marks a full restoration of the airline's pre-pandemic African network.
coronavirus1 day ago
Botswana is known for its exclusive experiences, dramatic wildlife encounters, picturesque landscapes, and off-grid vacations
Business1 day ago
Following the $29 billion wipeout, Mark Zuckerberg is in the twelfth spot on Forbes’ list of real-time billionaires
Tech1 day ago
Zuckerberg lost $29 billion in net worth after Meta's stock plunged by 26 per cent
Tech1 day ago
They beat England by four wickets and the triumph bore resemblance to the exploits of world-class Indian U-19 teams of the past
Sports9 hours ago
Rohit begins his tenure as full-time ODI captain in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the first of three matches against the West Indies, after replacing Kohli
Sports9 hours ago
Sunday’s African Cup of Nations final in Cameroon will centre on two of the continent’s biggest stars, now global stars, when Mohamed Salah’s Egypt try to reclaim their lost glory against Sadio Mane’s Senegal
Sports9 hours ago
The 20-year-old came up with a stunning back nine display that earned him an eight-under 64 and a 20-under total
Sports10 hours ago
The opener, who will turn 27 this month, cracked 115 from 125 deliveries, generously peppered with 12 boundaries and five sixes
Sports16 hours ago
Mohamed Hany scored on 43 minutes to set up Al Ahly's last four match-up against Brazilian club Palmeiras on Tuesday night
Sports9 hours ago
England interim cricket director Andrew Strauss left open the possibility of Langer taking over as England coach in the wake of Chris Silverwood’s departure on Friday
Sports9 hours ago
He shot a two-under 68 to finish the third round at 12-under for the tournament
Sports10 hours ago
Tuchel could still travel later in the week should he test negative with Chelsea's Club World Cup semifinal set to take place on Wednesday
Sports15 hours ago
Over the years, his leadership style was reportedly questioned several times
Sports1 day ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos1 month ago
Insurers, local educational districts defrauded of more than $15 million
Offbeat1 day ago
Shruti Nair and Anil Narasipuram were the first to hold a blockchain wedding in India
Offbeat15 hours ago
The traveller was rescued by security personnel.
Offbeat16 hours ago
The wreck is located in an extremely dangerous zone of the Weddell Sea
Offbeat18 hours ago
The company that manufactured the masks claims wearers will be protected against the virus when they're eating or drinking
coronavirus23 hours ago
|1 AED
|20.20 INR
|1 AED
|47.20 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,639.03 AED
|24K
|219.00 AED