An AFP report said Fitbit is offering refunds of $299 each for the recalled smartwatches.
Tech12 hours ago
Second prize of Dh1 million was bagged by Ajith Variyath
UAE5 hours ago
Friday, March 4, will be Sha’ban 1
UAE6 hours ago
Entities can grant employees these options, provided work flow is not affected
Government8 hours ago
Dr Al Hosani shares watershed parts of a journey filled with both successes and challenges
Spotlight9 hours ago
‘2020 UAE Security and Savings’ survey by global consultancy Mercer found that almost half of UAE expats have no plans for financial security post-retirement
UAE8 hours ago
“The second round of talks is over. Unfortunately, Ukraine does not have the results it needs yet," Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said.
World20 hours ago
On Fridays, they will remain open from 9am to 12 noon
Government10 hours ago
Golden Visa offers long-term residence to talented individuals in many fields, for five or ten years.
Visa and Immigration in UAE14 hours ago
The RTA chief praised the meritorious services rendered by these employees during their career in the Government of Dubai
Government10 hours ago
Last year, all non-government offices hiring domestic workers across the country were shut down.
Jobs15 hours ago
It is the first of its kind in the region that provides employees with a number of financial benefits.
Jobs13 hours ago
Over 138.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
coronavirus12 hours ago
High Commissioner Filippo Grandi appealed for the 'guns to fall silent' in the region
World19 hours ago
Authorities collected $10.8 million worth fines from individuals on tax evasion and money laundering
UAE9 hours ago
The RTA chief praised the meritorious services rendered by these employees during their career in the Government of Dubai
Government10 hours ago
The board also approved an amendment to the bank’s notifications regarding maximum fee limits imposed on licensed financial institutions
Jobs1 day ago
Cops vow to end distribution of massage centre cards; say illegal parlours are a serious threat
Crime1 week ago
Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going to the mountains during daytime
Emergencies1 week ago
The UAE aims to increase the level of investment coming to the country to Dh1 trillion within nine years, an increase of Dh550 billion
Business10 hours ago
IMF, in its latest report, has commended the UAE government for the way it steered the country's economy through the pandemic
Business4 hours ago
The UAE has invested heavily in innovation to accelerate the development of new military capabilities and defense technologies, including the manufacture of advanced weapons systems, prioritising technology transfer and capacity building
Business11 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Inspired by the KOREAN lifestyle AND culture, The Grace & Co. and The Gallery Grace are bringing the K-Art exhibition to Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 14 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
What is organic milk?
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Growing ecology - a third of Danes prefer organic milk
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Anna Sorokin had offered to divulge mystery man's name to anyone who gives her $10,000
UAE1 day ago
This comes as Covid rules were recently relaxed in the UAE
UAE1 day ago
'The Batman' is out in UAE cinemas on March 3
Entertainment1 day ago
Unvaccinated travellers and children aged below 12 must take a PCR test within 48 hours of their journey
coronavirus1 day ago
The country has announced $5 million in humanitarian aid for civilians
UAE17 hours ago
Anna Sorokin had offered to divulge mystery man's name to anyone who gives her $10,000
UAE1 day ago
Dubai Crown Prince chaired the Executive Council meeting, and approved the fund for foreign employees in the government sector
Government1 day ago
Raza is not happy with a mere slot in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. He wants his team to make a statement on the world stage
Cricket1 hour ago
The Russian billionaire, who has put Chelsea up for sale, ushered in an era of remarkable spending
Football1 hour ago
Australia haven't toured Pakistan since 1998 as security issues kept international teams from visiting
Cricket2 hours ago
Airlines have been updating travel requirements online today.
coronavirus1 week ago
The Dubai Ruler wished the ambassadors success in their missions to boost cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries
Government1 week ago
Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document
Crime2 weeks ago
12-year-old had endured persistent pain in the stomach, lacked appetite, and suffered weight loss
Health2 weeks ago
The board also approved an amendment to the bank’s notifications regarding maximum fee limits imposed on licensed financial institutions
Jobs1 day ago
Cops vow to end distribution of massage centre cards; say illegal parlours are a serious threat
Crime1 week ago
Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going to the mountains during daytime
Emergencies1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Dubai -
Physically and emotionally, what does it do to women who become mothers late in life? Are there choppy waters to be navigated — or is that just a social bias?
Long Reads1 week ago
Some say being a long-time ‘loyal’ employee has its benefits; some say being a job hopper is the only way you can be a smart careerist.
Long Reads1 week ago
Studies have shown that workers who stay with a company for longer than two years get paid up to 50 per cent less than new hires.
Long Reads1 week ago
Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Cultural dislocation is a modern-day reality, and its central themes are longing and distance from the family. It’s a cocktail of social identities that an individual seeks
Long Reads4 hours ago
Even as we get more scientific in our approach towards life, our aesthetic sense remains unadulterated. At least, for the time being
Long Reads5 days ago
Certain top notes of perfumery took roots in Kannauj, an understated — and underrated — town in northern India
Long Reads6 days ago
The magic of music has long enthralled us, but some numbers are special: they are hard-wired into the system, you can never have enough of them, even after decades they can come back in vivid detail.
Long Reads6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Growing ecology - a third of Danes prefer organic milk
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The Galaxy S22 series boasts premium features, superfast connectivity and long-lasting batteries
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
The new DC superhero film is a morose mood piece.
Movie Reviews2 days ago
Expect some great tunes from this talented countertenor at the event this weekend.
Local Events2 days ago
The glittering event will be held at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.
Local Events2 days ago
Everyone needs some time out from the routine of their daily lives, once in a while.
Life and Living2 days ago
The Angala moment is where you can make your best decisions, enjoy your best experiences and the highest level of awareness
Wellness6 hours ago
The 15th edition of the fair will feature over 100 exhibitors from 44 countries, including more than 30 first-time exhibitors, with doors opening on March 11 (until 13) at Madinat Jumeirah
Arts and Culture6 hours ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
Many a book-lover considers dog-earing a book to be a barbaric practice, though, and would consider you guilty of the sin of bibliclasm, the act of spoiling a book knowingly
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words6 hours ago
The complete stretch of the park will feature 50 sculptures
Arts and Culture4 hours ago
Regional chief marketing and communications officer, Accenture Middle East, Ebru Tuygun, on braking the glass ceiling
Lifestyle6 hours ago
The female trio behind the region’s largest contemporary retail art fair. Guided by principles like ‘diversity is beautiful’ and ‘art heals’, these women have succeeded in curating yet another show (third time) during the pandemic
Arts and Culture6 hours ago
NUMAISH founder Manisha Chhabra talks about the upcoming lifestyle exhibition that caters to the upcoming wedding, Ramadan and summer season, where more than 80 Designers will showcase their artistic talents on March 11-12 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers
Fashion6 hours ago
A cake was never synonymous with a birthday, which was typically celebrated with a traditional feast served on a plantain leaf laid out on the floor topped with the south Indian dessert payasam
Offbeat6 hours ago
And where you can find them
Food Listings6 hours ago
Experts noted that the UAE has built a robust digital infrastructure powered by AI to provide services efficiently and effectively
Government6 hours ago
The Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC 2022) will open its doors on Friday, March 4 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre
Business7 hours ago
Mindshift Capital will assist Rebel Girls with expansion beyond the brand’s current reach of 49 languages and more than 100 countries.
Business4 hours ago
The agreement will cover the commercialisation of oral antidiabetic and oral antihypertensive medicines to enhance care and treatment outcomes for these conditions.
Business4 hours ago
IMF, in its latest report, has commended the UAE government for the way it steered the country's economy through the pandemic
Business4 hours ago
The slowest parts of driving and parking lot etiquette are equally important parts of car ownership
Auto6 hours ago
Arab Aviation Summit 2022 highlighted the need for greater investment in technology to respond to changing passenger behaviour, and the importance of sustainability and the role of the industry in achieving Net Zero carbon emissions
Business8 hours ago
The upturn was driven by the trickle-down effect of higher oil prices and a robust tourism activity resulting from Expo 2020, according to the latest research
Business9 hours ago
The seven-time UAE champion jockey steals the spotlight
Horse Racing2 hours ago
Multiple Paralympics committees around the world had threatened to boycott the event if the Russian and Belarusian athletes were present
Sports10 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar, who played 200 Tests for India, said in a video message to Kohli that it had been 'fantastic' to watch him over the years
Cricket9 hours ago
They will compete under the Paralympic flag and not be included in the medal table, the IPC said
Sports1 day ago
As many as 24 teams competed in the popular tape ball tournament
Cricket14 hours ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos1 month ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos2 months ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos2 months ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos2 months ago
The unnamed pupil had reportedly been enrolled at the college for 11 years
Offbeat1 day ago
A cake was never synonymous with a birthday, which was typically celebrated with a traditional feast served on a plantain leaf laid out on the floor topped with the south Indian dessert payasam
Offbeat6 hours ago
These days, since everything is about equal rights (as it should be), there are lists and lists of gender-neutral names. But even here, other than Brooklyn or Jordan or Kerry, most of the names sound either too girlie or too mannish
Writer's Corner6 hours ago
Aaron Raphael began kicking a football when he was just over 10 months old
Offbeat7 hours ago
The release comes within hours of the rapper's ex-wife finalising her divorce and legal emancipation from him
Music12 hours ago
