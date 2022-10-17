UAE: Residents start spending more on petrol, eating out as fuel prices dip and Covid rules ease
Consumer spending is back on track as the economy recovers and more jobs and growth opportunities come up
Consumer spending is back on track as the economy recovers and more jobs and growth opportunities come up
Punishable acts include using illegitimate means to affect the 'body, heart, mind or will of another person'
Australia lost four wickets in a dramatic last over as India won by six runs
Congress must articulate a positive and aspirational vision for the country’s future. But first, it must fix the organisational and structural deficiencies that have impeded the party’s recent election campaigns
MA Yusuffali, Joy Alukkas and Micky Jagtiani retain their place in the prestigious Forbes list of 100 richest that was topped by Gautam Adani
A total of 7,552 properties were transacted in Q3 2022 in the emirate's prime residential market, including 6,940 apartments, 316 villas, and 251 townhouses
Visitors are encouraged to use the Doha Metro and public bus services
Explained: Circumstances under which dismissals may be considered arbitrary
PARTNER CONTENT
Ehab Zawaideh
PARTNER CONTENT
The worlds of sport and investing have once again formed a bond. Connor McGregor, one of history's most successful athletes in mixed martial arts (MMA), has announced his partnership with XTB, a global market leading investment firm.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The 400-year-old Rajasthani art form comes to life in a stunning new jewellery collection that seamlessly blends traditional designs with modern sensibilities.
PARTNER CONTENT
Temperatures will dip to lows of 10°C during 'Al Wasm' season that signals the beginning of pleasant weather
The BMW rammed into a truck and was reduced to a mangled mess, leading to the passengers' falling out of the car
Vaishali Takkar, 29, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her home on Sunday
Your guide to special markets, hotel stay deals and retail promotions for festival of lights
The additional frequencies will provide passengers increased connectivity and options to and from the city
They will be able to avail visa-free entry provided that the duration of their visit does not exceed a period of 30 days
Authorities have ensured that camping sites are equipped with essential supplies and clean, safe, and secure areas in preparation for the new season
Most fans will be staying in hotels, apartments, cruise ships and desert camps booked through official portals
When the victim was examined by the forensic team, it was concluded that the injury was inflicted by the defendant
The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld an earlier ruling by the lower court which instructed the hospital and its two doctors to pay
During the consideration of the case, it was found that the lawsuit fees paid by the plaintiff was only Dh1,500, which was far below the required amount
16-year-old Aayan Khan became the youngest cricketer to play in the T20 World Cup, when he played for the UAE against the Netherlands in Australia
The Abu Samra crossing, with improved facilities and free parking, could now receive 4,000 travellers per hour
Astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri will also host a story-telling session at Museum of the Future and shed light on his journey to space
The courts are also adopting remote litigation, self-registration, and video-conferencing for cases
Abu Dhabi will aim to be the region’s most competitive industrial hub by investing Dh10 billion across six transformational programmes
They have been sentenced to six months in prison and will be deported after serving their sentence
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of mist; humidity could reach 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Police informed residents of the installation through a post on Twitter
He demanded compensation for food, clothing and others when she was under his guardianship until the time she got married
Upon serving the stipulated notice period, an employee is eligible for unpaid salary, gratuity and repatriation costs to their home country, amongst others
Drafted into the squad as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah, Shami landed yorker after yorker and ended up with three wickets in the over
Iranian-made Shahed drones quickly surpassing missiles as the remote weapon of choice because they can be put into any combat theatre in greater numbers much more cheaply
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
PARTNER CONTENT
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
PARTNER CONTENT
Xiaomi 12T Series, Xiaomi TV Q2 Series and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro now available in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The coming two months will feature eight fantastic performances hit the stage including Travis, Riverdance, Peter Bence and The Magic of Rob Lake.
PARTNER CONTENT
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
PARTNER CONTENT
The platform has gained popularity among conservatives
As the weather cools down, indulge in cultural and fun-filled activities, dining outside and more
The pioneering artist spoke his mind on a visit to the Khaleej Times office recently ahead of his show in Dubai
The 35-year-old actor admitted in his new book that there was "a spark"
The health authority urges whoever may have obtained the products made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals to not use them
Healthcare chain aims to provide accessibility and affordability with full-scale Web 3.0 rollout
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre's 'Embrace' campaign will be rolled out in collaboration with food-delivery application Deliveroo
PARTNER CONTENT
The 400-year-old Rajasthani art form comes to life in a stunning new jewellery collection that seamlessly blends traditional designs with modern sensibilities.
PARTNER CONTENT
Research estimates that 22 per cent of those who were hospitalised with Covid-19 experienced temporary hair loss
Hakuna Matata (no worries); the artists may be playing animals on stage, but they’re telling a story everyone can identify with (and how!)
The Just Stop Oil campaign group had been holding protests for the last fortnight in London
Michelin-lauded chef Antonio Guida's Italian fare compliments the fine service
Squirting water in six different directions, the pill once swallowed will allow a doctor to remotely examine the insides of patient over a virtual call
The London-listed energy major is flush with cash after recent surges in oil prices that have triggered calls for the cash-strapped UK government to massively enlarge a windfall tax on British energy giants
ADQ would own about 59 per cent of ADA’s entire issued share capital under the deal, according to ADQ
Brent crude futures rose 53 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $92.16 a barrel by 1245GMT, recovering from a 6.4 per cent fall last week
Opec+ member states lined up on Sunday to endorse the steep cut to its output target agreed this month after the White House, stepping up a war of words with Saudi Arabia, accused Riyadh of coercing some other nations into supporting the move
A total of 7,552 properties were transacted in Q3 2022 in the emirate's prime residential market, including 6,940 apartments, 316 villas, and 251 townhouses
MA Yusuffali, Joy Alukkas and Micky Jagtiani retain their place in the prestigious Forbes list of 100 richest that was topped by Gautam Adani
The pound sank further as the country, led by a caretaker government, heads into presidential elections next month with a divided parliament that has repeatedly failed to reach a consensus on a new leader
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt tore up the fiscal policy unveiled by the new government of Prime Minister Liz Truss last month
|1 AED
|22.38 INR
|1 AED
|59.33 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,055.5 AED
|24K
|199.75 AED
Chasing 161, the West Indies were bowled out for 118
16-year-old Aayan Khan became the youngest cricketer to play in the T20 World Cup, when he played for the UAE against the Netherlands in Australia
The Zimbabwe batter is in great form and he doesn't want to waste the momentum at the World Cup
Australia lost four wickets in a dramatic last over as India won by six runs
Australia were on 171-4 and needed just 16 from the last 12 balls at the Gabba to win, but lost six wickets in the last two overs
Sikandar Raza scored 82 as Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs
Opener KL Rahul (57) and number four Suryakumar Yadav (50) scored half-centuries for India
Veteran Emirati driver closes gap on Abu Dhabi team-mate Torrente with victory in Italian Grand Prix of Regione Sardegna
The result left Arsenal on 27 points from 10 games, four ahead of Manchester City lost to Liverpool on Sunday
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
'Bina completed her DNA profiling, which suggested that she was of Goan origin, as her profiling 99.5% matched with Goan people', her attorney said
Product website reads that the scent features 'the Essence of Repugnant Desire'
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota, wins annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California
Partially damaged and covered with a hard glue-like layer, the legendary artist's work had been considered missing for over 100 years
Upla village council land records mention 32 acres of land in the name of all monkeys residing in this rural area
The duo's debate on who was the better cricketer suddenly turned into a violent brawl, causing a stir on Twitter
Hordes of nostalgic milennials — who seemed to have misunderstood the news about the Warner Bros merger — pour their hearts out on social media, bidding farewell to the beloved kids’ channel
Page Six quoted a Hypebeast report to say that these would retail at around $1,800 — as against a mere $4 for what the chips cost
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
Music lovers can also bid for David Bowie's Major Tom spacesuit from the 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, and more
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University