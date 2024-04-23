Nine hundred million shares will be made available in the IPO, representing 25 per cent of the supermarket franchise's total issued share capital
Nine hundred million shares will be made available in the IPO, representing 25 per cent of the supermarket franchise's total issued share capital
Overstayers are fined Dh50 per day, based on streamlined visa regulations that standardised penalties in 2023
The country witnessed the heaviest rains in 75 years
The affected families can contact on the number and urgent measures will be taken by Sharjah Social Services Department to help them
Residents of some areas are struggling to return to their normal lives as streets are still flooded even six days after the rains
With unprecedented water logging, several residents were forced to abandon their cars
The resident received the Abu Dhabi Award personally from President Sheikh Mohamed for her heroic action on April 19
For the first time in EMEA, digital channels account for more fraud losses than physical channels
PARTNER CONTENT
From competitive gaming to limitless creativity, tap into the power of AI with a GeForce RTX 40-series laptop
PARTNER CONTENT
Thousands of employees across the aviation sector worked together to restore operations and support guests at both DXB and DWC
Most of them are getting help from friends who live nearby while others opt to grab a meal at eateries so they could also charge their phones
With their luggage missing, the youngsters entered the competition without their UAE jerseys — but what they didn’t lack was the motivation to perform for the country
The yellow metal backtracked as geopolitical tensions abated in the Middle East, say experts
Doctors report 20% rise in cases of fever, cold and cough after rains leave some areas flooded
The Centre for Food Safety, Hong Kong has published the list of banned Indian spice variants on its website
The authority said it is working to "provide maximum aid to the affected families"
The Crown Prince will personally monitor the progress of response measures and emphasised that effective support will be given to all citizens and residents
Dolly Chaiwala shared the now-viral video from his recent visit to the iconic spot a few days ago
Motorists faced the brunt after heavy rains hits the country on Tuesday, April 16, as vehicles got stuck, leading to damages
As per DLD data, the community shows a consistent rise in the capital value appreciation in villa configurations with seven clusters having recorded double-digit growth (comparison from 2021 to 2023)
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
To the Board Of Directors of National Life and General Insurance Company SAOG - UAE Branches
PARTNER CONTENT
Ensuring consumer trust and public health through rigorous testing, certification, and industry engagement
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The team of U.S. Golden Visa experts will discuss the EB-5 program, its requirements, and how to successfully file an application with the U.S. immigration office
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Embarking on a journey to redefine luxury, offering unparalleled architectural expertise and design excellence
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Keep your oral hygiene in check this holy month with a few adjustments to your routine
PARTNER CONTENT
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Have you been worried about your household expenditures overshooting your monthly budgets? You are not alone. Almost half of UAE residents say the 'cost of living' is the leading cause of stress, followed by personal and family financial concerns, according to a survey. Here's a look at the things that will add to your cost of living in 2024
With heavy rainfall and waterlogged roads, delivery riders are grappling with challenges in fulfilling orders
Heavy rainfall, accompanied by hailstorms, is being experienced in many parts of the country
The festival falls approximately two months and a few days after Eid Al Fitr, as per the Islamic calendar's lunar-based system
While the implementation of the unified tourist permit is underway, residents of the Gulf nations can continue to enjoy their current visa-free travel privileges
KT reader wants to know if it is possible to travel with a valid visa but without a renewed Emirates ID
Dubai launched the virtual working programme in October 2020, and has quickly made its name to the top of the list
Amid easing tensions over the conflict in the Middle East, the focus will remain on the outlook for when the Federal Reserve may begin to ease policy rates
The three-term MP is facing central minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar and CPI leader Pannyan Ravindran at Thiruvananthapuram constituency
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sultan Haitham exchanged friendly conversations that underscored the strength of the fraternal relations that bind the two countries
With their luggage missing, the youngsters entered the competition without their UAE jerseys — but what they didn’t lack was the motivation to perform for the country
Medium-pace bowler Sandeep Sharma took 5-18 to help restrict Mumbai to 179-9
The former India captain was furious with the third umpire's decision and argued with the on-field umpire before walking off the field
As normalcy resumes at the airport, a few volunteers would continue to be stationed at the airport for a few more days
Thousands of employees across the aviation sector worked together to restore operations and support guests at both DXB and DWC
With their luggage missing, the youngsters entered the competition without their UAE jerseys — but what they didn’t lack was the motivation to perform for the country
Addition of A380 significantly boosts Etihad's capacity in the US market, providing connections to Middle East and Indian subcontinent
|1 AED
|22.63 INR
|1 AED
|75.68 PKR
|OUNCE
|8664.61 AED
|24K
|279.25 AED
Thousands of employees across the aviation sector worked together to restore operations and support guests at both DXB and DWC
Addition of A380 significantly boosts Etihad's capacity in the US market, providing connections to Middle East and Indian subcontinent
Amid easing tensions over the conflict in the Middle East, the focus will remain on the outlook for when the Federal Reserve may begin to ease policy rates
The Bollywood diva is set to star in Rohit Shetty's upcoming action drama alongside several superstars
One of the couple's fan pages shared the pictures and videos of the celebration on Instagram
The video began with Reynolds' Deadpool playing with a morbid toy featuring Wolverine's death
Victoria's husband, David Beckham captured the moment and treated fans with the video on his Instagram handle
Suhail underwent a six-month intensive treatment at Abu Dhabi’s Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre
The essence of Preschool Prep lies in its harnessing the distinctive curiosity of children,
The renowned chef, also known as the godfather of modern Middle Eastern cuisine has joined hands with award-winning Executive Culinary Chef Sonu Koithara for a special collaboration as part of Dubai Food Festival
The 70-year-old travelled to Emirates to visit her daughter, who lost her hand in a car accident
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
One expat's boyfriend would 'fine' her thousands of dirhams every time she upset him, while another sold her car to keep up with her partner's financial demands
Besides concerns about privacy, safeguarding their mental health, a desire to form meaningful relationships offline and explore the outdoors, have all kept such Gen Zers off these platforms
The free health checks are part of NMC’s commitment to making quality care accessible to the UAE community
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
e& UAE has consistently demonstrated its commitment to ethical business conduct and anti-bribery compliance
PARTNER CONTENT
The new series brings top-notch cameras, powerful performance, and sleek design - all within a slim and lightweight smartphone
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Shoppers can enjoy unbeatable prices and make huge savings on their purchases
PARTNER CONTENT
The donation towards the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives fund will be invested in educating millions of people across the world
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
J.K. Khalil, Cluster General Manager, MENA East at Mastercard, says the company invests in advanced technologies and innovation-driven partnerships to offer valuable payment solutions to people and businesses
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
PARTNER CONTENT
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
PARTNER CONTENT
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
PARTNER CONTENT
In the Emirates, an employee is entitled to public holidays as mentioned in the Employment Law and on dates as declared by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation
A roadmap for ultra-rich UAE families to set up family offices
Dubai developer highest ever property sales of Dh40.3 billion for 2023
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?