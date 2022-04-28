UAE

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Review

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Review

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 showcases Asus making innovative products for different categories. Hot on the success of their ROG Flow X13.

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

The rise and rise of inflation

The rise and rise of inflation

Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like

When mum-in-law is your best friend

When mum-in-law is your best friend

It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to  make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord

Friend request: Accept or decline?

Friend request: Accept or decline?

Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances

How to take a classic and retell the story

How to take a classic and retell the story

For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?

Innovating cashless entertainment

Innovating cashless entertainment

From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry

Lenovo P11 Tablet Review

Lenovo P11 Tablet Review

Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.

DIB posts 58% jump in Q1 net profit

DIB posts 58% jump in Q1 net profit

The largest Islamic bank in the UAE and the second-largest Islamic bank in the world said net operating revenues showed robust growth of 11 per cent YoY to Dh2.467 billion compared to Dh2.226 billion in the same 2021 period

Crash landing simulation brings teams together

Crash landing simulation brings teams together

A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.82 INR
1 AED 50.31 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,969.33 AED
24K230.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex