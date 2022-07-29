On-field security teams are seen coordinating with the force, guiding traffic and driving rescue vehicles to multiple locations
Changes included playing up short-form video, displaying it full-screen, and recommending posts from strangers
More than 1.2 billion Aadhaar IDs have been issued, according to government data, and yet, millions of Indians do not have one
More than 20 climate scientists performed a rapid analysis of the event
Paid holiday announced for all public and private sector employees on the occasion
Crescent not sighted tonight
The world's largest economy decreases at 0.9% rate as consumer spending slows; business investment contracts; Inventories account for large decline in GDP
870 stranded people rescued so far and no deaths or serious injuries recorded
Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro for creators.
From fashion, athleisure and pharmacy to beauty products, keep scrolling down to check out the tonnes of incredible deals this summer
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
Rassem Zok, CEO of
The central bank is raising borrowing costs to try to slow spending and defeat the worst outbreak of inflation in two generations
Motorists have been asked to stay at home or use alternative roads in an emergency
Unstable conditions to persist and expected to 'gradually weaken' overnight, expert says
The delivery executive will be suitably compensated, the company says
Six winners will receive two tickets each to travel to six countries
No deaths or serious injuries were recorded, a top official said
Move comes as foreign exchange reserves fall, currency depreciates
RTA chief also commends two others for their honesty
The 35-year-old German drives for the Aston Martin team
Institutions penalised for failing to achieve appropriate levels of compliance
The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021
The platform aims to enhance employability as well
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
At Jeddah Summit, the President highlights UAE's belief that peace, dialogue and coexistence are the way to secure the future of generations
There are eight dry fish stalls, four fruit and vegetable stalls, and three commercial kiosks
High probability of stronger growth due to higher oil production and government pledge to double manufacturing sector’s size by 2031
The UK has announced that GCC nationals will be the first to benefit from its new electronic travel authorisation scheme
According to TikTok Travel Index 2022, the Emirate is emerging as the most viewed destination, with #Dubai garnering 81.8 billion views
Numbers. We use them to count, calculate and communicate. Numbers are also technology, the key to a better, more sustainable future. And numbers are art.
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
Chefs of different nationalities speak in one voice about what it takes to work in tandem to rustle up gourmet delights peppered with multicultural hues
Over the long term, it's important to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
We open our hearts to gyros, tzatziki, souvlaki, and several other signature dishes from the island nation
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement
On the Isle of Wight is a story of India's reverse influence on the coloniser
A doctor’s bedside manners — or the lack of them — is a huge determining factor in how a patient responds to clinical treatment. And, these days, with healthcare being largely viewed as a ‘commercial operation’, medical practitioners’ ability to be emotionally invested has become a game-changer
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
From a K-Pop concert to dining out and more, here are our top options for the weekend.
The Hollywood icon is back in his career-defining action hero avatar
Giselle Onanian is the author of the 'Alfie & Oak' series.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays an amnesia sufferer recovering from a purported suicide attempt.
EDM rage to perform at Agenda, Media City, tomorrow — his first live show since the Covid-19 pandemic struck over two years ago
Two historic Malaysian settlements
Attachment helps us feel secure, connected, safe and is fundamental for our existence
Through the lens, lightly
‘Having a chronic condition doesn’t mean you are dead’ believes Monsarrat
She is the first American-Indian woman to join the Hindi film industry and made her debut in 1980 with Ek Baar Phir, for which she won her first Best Actor award, and has since appeared in over 90 films
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
This series is an enjoyable trundle of everything that is feel-good and sweet-natured; even the tragedies have a way of finding a silver lining
Touring the city for an adventure-filled trip, he tells us what it takes to be on YouTube’s front foot
The Lebanese-born singer is working relentlessly on spreading the message of self-love and her vision to introduce the Arabic culture to the Western ears
The bank's net interest income rose six per cent to Dh4.718 billion in first half while non-interest income of was up four per cent to Dh1.713 billion on yoy basis
Analysts and banking experts say higher oil prices and rising interest rates will lead to strengthening profitability for UAE banks in 2022–23
Small and medium-sized enterprises can get permit without need to work from a physical location
Abu Dhabi developer acquires four commercial towers in ADGM from Mubadala Investment Company
Property developer posts 24% increase in first-half revenue as it started sales of Regalia project
The new laws allow greater flexibility to accommodate unconventional trademark patterns and provide them with legal protection, in light of the advanced technologies used in building companies’ trademarks
With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into the mega event
Tanisha, 19, is one of the youngest beneficiaries to receive the official endorsement which guarantee’s her a 10-year residency in the country
Competitors from 72 nations and territories — many of which are former British colonies — will be vying for medals in 19 sports over a jam-packed 11 days in the Midlands
William Buick on the double as Godolphin continue to dominate at Glorious Goodwood
According to reports, the League will probably have a salary cap of $2.5 million per team
City pipped Liverpool to the title by just one point on the final day of last season
Chasing a mammoth 508 for victory, tourists Pakistan were bowled out for 261 in the second session on day five in Galle with skipper Babar Azam hitting a valiant 81
Earlier, Shubman Gill was left stranded on 98 in a rain-reduced innings
The Asian Cricket Council said on Wednesday it unanimously decided to relocate the tournament scheduled Aug. 27 to Sept. 11
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
Meta shares some of the most used emojis across its platforms
The boy made a quick move without waiting for the stipulated time
She says that people love to help each other
Feline had dodged airline employees, animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier
The item was returned in seven minutes
Authorities say he collided with a guardrail, suffered minor injuries