UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

World Cup 2022

Most Popular

  1. UAE: Will residents have to pay 9% corporate tax on their salary from next year?

    Business

  2. UAE: New domestic worker law comes into force today

    UAE

  3. UAE residents alert: You may see military vehicles on roads in 3 emirates today

    UAE
Partner Content
KOCCA: Elevating Korean Content

PARTNER CONTENT

KOCCA: Elevating Korean Content

With the vision of 'enriching lives with creative content', KOCCA supports various future-oriented projects to sharpen the competitive edge of the Korean content industry on the global stage

PARTNER CONTENT

The Epitome of Elegance

PARTNER CONTENT

The Epitome of Elegance

Dubai-based Mouhajer International Design sets high standards in luxury interior design

PARTNER CONTENT

Break the habit, Join the flip side

PARTNER CONTENT

Break the habit, Join the flip side

Continuing its legacy of inspiring the world and shaping the future with transformative ideas and technologies, the technology giant invites smartphone enthusiasts to indulge in pure fun with the Galaxy Z Flip4.

PARTNER CONTENT

World Cup

MORE TOP STORIES
What's Rising
Editor's Picks

UAE News

What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion
LONG READS
Scotland: A question of independence

Long Reads

Scotland: A question of independence

The Scots voted against independence in a referendum in 2014. The issue was revived when Scotland voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, but as part of the United Kingdom it followed the country out of the EU. As the next general election nears, a crisis is clearly brewing

Long Reads

Partner Content
Festive Season at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

PARTNER CONTENT

Festive Season at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Spend the festive season at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi this year. We start off our season with a Christmas Market filled with handmade goodies and ornaments as well as choirs of little ones from around Abu Dhabi schools starting with BSAK.

PARTNER CONTENT

Entertainment
Lifestyle
The Epitome of Elegance

PARTNER CONTENT

The Epitome of Elegance

Dubai-based Mouhajer International Design sets high standards in luxury interior design

PARTNER CONTENT

Break the habit, Join the flip side

PARTNER CONTENT

Break the habit, Join the flip side

Continuing its legacy of inspiring the world and shaping the future with transformative ideas and technologies, the technology giant invites smartphone enthusiasts to indulge in pure fun with the Galaxy Z Flip4.

PARTNER CONTENT

Business

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.45 INR
1 AED 60.99 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,576.64 AED
24K217.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Sports
Videos
How to start and grow your own personal brand with Maha Abuelenein

How to start and grow your own personal brand with Maha Abuelenein

She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.

Inside Dubai's 'dynamic' flight attendant training facility

Inside Dubai's 'dynamic' flight attendant training facility

We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean

Offbeat
Solo living has its downsides

Offbeat

Solo living has its downsides

In 1960, just 13 per cent of American households had a single occupant. But today it is approaching 30 per cent. For households headed by someone 50 or older, that figure is 36 per cent

Offbeat