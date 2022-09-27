New guidelines about wearing masks, social distancing, PCR tests and more explained
PCR tests are recommended for close contacts who are from the vulnerable categories
A doctor by profession, Dr MK Muneer is also well-known as a publisher, social entrepreneur, cartoonist and a playback singer
Authority launches campaign to enhance awareness of insured individuals about the benefits of the law and the privileges it provides to them
Starting Wednesday, September 28, mask wearing is optional for all "open and closed facilities and spaces", except three
It appreciated 37 paise to 81.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels
The new season will provide a wide range of unique interactive entertainment and educational experiences
The metal languished near a two and a half year low on prospects of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to tame soaring inflation
AI technology-based company is one of the key sponsors of world's biggest sporting event in Qatar
Coming of age tools have boosted the sector to a great extent
Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.
With a combined experience of more than 40 years, the new executive leadership at GEMS Royal Dubai School is committed to creating a warm and family-friendly learning environment where children feel safe, secure and happy
Police have warned motorists to be careful on the road and to pay attention to the changing speed limits
Scientists and engineers erupted in applause when their screens froze on a final image, indicating that the signal had been lost and the impact had taken place
Health officials also highlight that the number of flu cases and other communicable diseases has significantly risen in the country this year
What to do if your phone number is showing as ‘incorrect’ after logging in
The former Expo 2020 site is set to reopen on October 1 and recently welcomed school groups to tour the venue
The announcement was made during the Ministry of Health and Prevention's (MoHAP) press conference on Monday
From making lessons easier to reselling sneakers and starting an eatery, they have come a long way
Participants now get two entries into the weekly draw, raffle draw for every purchase of a Dh35 water bottle
Sheikh Hamdan's stunning video records an unmissable celestial event as the planet will not be this close for another 107 years
The new rules will be applicable from Wednesday, September 28
Expanded call capacity sets up WhatsApp as a competitor for the likes of Google Meet, Microsoft Teams or Zoom
What if the Emirates had a snowy winter or the Burj Khalifa towering amidst lush greenery?
More details about procedure for new rule, documents required announced
Three winners shared a prize of Dh300,000 among themselves; two are from India and one is from the Philippines
KT reader wants to know if there are any legal complications to start own venture while working for a company
Over 189 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Having taught Arabic for over two decades, expert Naseem Hamza Ahmed says there are four basic steps to follow
During his visit, the President will meet with the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq
The leaders also review regional and international issues
Dubai Metaverse Assembly to highlight potential of the immersive world
This is due to the massive vaccination drive against Covid-19, which made them among the first cities to recover from the pandemic
$32 billion investment to lift the nation's room inventory to 200,000 with Dubai contributes 76% of new keys
About 65 per cent of the country's population has received at least one Covid vaccine booster shot, compared to about 33 per cent in the US
The Bollywood actor looks forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the film
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
ComTech Gold becomes the first in the Mena region to get Shariah compliance certificate
The first standalone aesthetics and wellness clinic from Mediclinic to open on Fashion Avenue
The global fashion powerhouse is launching its physical pop-up, and you know it'll be packing your favorite trends and styles. So, get ready!
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
Abu Dhabi’s stunning architectural landscape and desert dunes were featured in
Soprano Marina Rebeka and saxophonist Igor Butman are also part of the impressive musical line-up.
She will perform along with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Apple Music
A day at a pool is always a good idea, but did you know that it’s the magnificent aesthetics which contribute to the experience?
British artist plans to burn 4,851 physical paintings of those who chose digital works
What if the Emirates had a snowy winter or the Burj Khalifa towering amidst lush greenery?
The rules differ for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals
Fuss-free dessert
We live in very busy times, and it can be extremely tempting to make swift judgement, based on the facts we already have at hand
It explores a crime in context of a loveless marriage, and how love doesn’t need to be the cementing factor in a relationship: secrets are a much better glue
News of the postponements fuelled a brief rally in the platform's shares, apparently on hopes of a settlement in the case
Project will leverage blockchain and decentralised hosting techniques to deliver high-quality aesthetics
The 'self-guidance' service is available in 16 languages
$32 billion investment to lift the nation's room inventory to 200,000 with Dubai contributes 76% of new keys
The second-biggest cryptocurrency, ether, rose 4% to a one-week high of $1,389
The metal languished near a two and a half year low on prospects of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to tame soaring inflation
It appreciated 37 paise to 81.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels
Afghanistan star Naveen, who took 10 wickets in nine appearances last season, joined the selection committee at the draft
The UAE will take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday
A 3,000-capacity custom-built arena awaits fans in Dubai Harbour which will host the final leg of the Legends Team Cup in November
Cummings won his 1,000th race as Godolphin trainer on Sunday
Bhuvneshwar, known for his clever bowling particularly in the final overs, has looked a shadow of himself in recent times
The team was given a rousing welcome at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by fans and the Kerala Cricket Association
Federer ended his professional tennis career at the Laver Cup in London
Sharma revealed Dean had been warned several times during Saturday's match before she decided to run her out in the 44th over
Virat Kohli scored 63 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 69 runs
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Al Thiqa Pharmacy made modifications inside the store to create a separate area to offer jabs
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'