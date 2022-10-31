By adding a new destination to its existing network, the carrier moves toward enhancing connectivity in the region
According to the Mohre website, the policy has been put in place to protect workers in the event of a company’s bankruptcy or failure to pay employees' benefits
Dressed for the occasion, students explore the world of chemistry to create bubbling cauldrons, vomiting pumpkins and other fun activities
Etisalat and du are obliged to block the traffic of illegal applications "as it falls under the prohibited content category of illegal communication services"
The amendment mentions the circumstances under which a person who is not a citizen of the UAE or of a Gulf nation can own real estate in the emirate
The Tesla chief dissolved the board of directors entirely, removing former CEO Parag Agrawal and chairman Bret Taylor from their roles
The royal will also lend his name to a public school in the Kyrgyz Republic in recognition of his humanitarian work
Premium petrol to cost marginally more for motorists
The leading pharmaceutical distributor will provide high-quality medicines at competitive prices
As one of the top property developers in the UAE, Heilbronn is unearthing new opportunities in the real estate market. Founder and Chairman
Anwar AlNouri, Consultant Medical Oncologist, highlights the metastatic breast cancer along with its prognosis, details and treatment
During its largest-ever participation as the Diamond Sponsor of Gitex Global 2022 this year, Huawei revealed the future of the digital universe demonstrating its commitment to drive sustainable development for the ICT ecosystem and support the growth of the digital economy in the region.
The company had previously announced a target window of November 9-15
Country's lowest temperatures, rainy season will follow current autumn season
An extreme sport lover, Fazza has often posted videos of him enjoying skydiving, mountain climbing, hiking and paramotor gliding among other activities
UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation receives credentials copy from new Pakistani Ambassador
Updated timings shall be available from the respective airlines, says an official statement
This year's ceremony aims to bring the nation and people together and celebrate the nation's collective future
Dubai expats express devastation, shock at Itaewon crowd surge that killed over 150 people on Saturday
Abdul Taiyyeb's passion for content creation has now gone viral
After hikes in June and July, oil prices have been slashed for three consecutive months, much to the relief of residents
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman sends condolence to the victim’s family, calls off activities for the day
Meet the Dubai resident who toils on decor to get spooky this Halloween
India should be able to win their two next matches against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh to qualify for the semis. But you cannot take anything for granted
The experienced spinner conceded 38 runs in his last three overs as South Africa beat India, pushing Pakistan to the brink of elimination
The Federal Tax Authority earlier announced that as of Sunday, October 30, the eDirham platform will no longer be accepted
This includes granting monthly allowance to inmates' families, paying tuition and housing rents, and more
Guided by the Dubai Future Labs and the Ministry of State for Artificial Intelligence, the students were able to assemble their rover prototype in three months
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will present a comprehensive plan at the annual summit, which will be held at Sharm el-Sheikh between November 6 and 18
On the trip, the children were briefed on the role of the community police in enhancing security and safety
The Dubai Fitness Challenge kicked off on Saturday, October 29 for its sixth edition, in what organisers are hoping will be the biggest event ever
His father expressed gratitude to the police for their swift and generous response and for fulfilling his child's wish
The new technology simulates any stereoscopic or three-dimensional model and creates an exact image of it
Before exploding at the end of its life cycle, the star is believed to have had a mass at least eight times greater than our sun
The emirate attracts 492 FDI projects during the first six months of 2022, an 80.2 per cent increase from the same period last year
How Sri Lanka's batsmen fare against world-class spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman is crucial
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
Romantic, floral patterns from 'Monet's Garden' encapsulate the artist's vibrant prints in effortlessly chic, modern designs from Shein
Mahzooz celebrates its upcoming 100th weekly draw by doubling its top prize to Dh 20 million
There's lots happening in town for Halloween
The film starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne releases on Netflix October 26
Attendees made aware of importance of self screening during event held in partnership with Medstar
Physicians argue that it is possible to have a fun, festive day, while keeping your children's health in control
Many headed out to running tracks and cycling lanes across the city to complete their first 30 minutes of exercise
Recognising survivors improves women's health index in the UAE
Pfizer's scientific approach provides the educational, emotional and psychological resources that can help make a real difference in outcomes for metastatic breast cancer patients.
It’s time to take a closer look at the culture of working late hours, sleep debts, erratic sleep routines and more
Quick medical intervention helped patient recover early, says expert
Hayat programme works in collaboration with several strategic partners locally and globally
The world’s leading district cooling company said the IPO subscription period, which started on Monday is expected to close on November 7 for UAE Retail Investors and on November 8 for Qualified Investors
The education provider would be offering 10 per cent of its shares to retail investors starting November 10, and 88 per cent of its shares to professional investors on November 17
Photographs, videos on social media purporting to show about 200,000 staff fleeing factory
Leaders from around the industry will share their commitment and alignment to fight climate change
The emirate attracts 492 FDI projects during the first six months of 2022, an 80.2 per cent increase from the same period last year
The Tesla chief dissolved the board of directors entirely, removing former CEO Parag Agrawal and chairman Bret Taylor from their roles
Market drivers are exclusively non-Opec countries; India alone accounts for 28 per cent of expansion
People have taken to Twitter to express concerns over the outage and warning messages they have received
Ireland, chasing Australia's 179-5, were all out for 137 in the 19th over
How Sri Lanka's batsmen fare against world-class spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman is crucial
India should be able to win their two next matches against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh to qualify for the semis. But you cannot take anything for granted
The experienced spinner conceded 38 runs in his last three overs as South Africa beat India, pushing Pakistan to the brink of elimination
South Africa responded by scoring 137-5 with two balls remaining, spearheaded by Miller's unbeaten 46-ball 59
The Ashwin who was MS Dhoni's go to bowler when he was at his peak is now bowling more defensive balls to avoid getting hit
A win always gives you confidence. We'll try to do our best in the next matches and win, the Pakistan captain said
The city's airlines, bars, restaurants, shopping malls and other attractions now hope to benefit from the inbound travel
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
Authorities warn traffickers are now hiding fentanyl in candy wrappers, manufacturing them in rainbow colours
Scores of netizens express their sentiments on social media
Jamie Carragher, former defender for Liverpool and now commentator, and Nicola Hart have been married for close to 25 years
The garter snake turned up shortly after the flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport
Suranjan Roy explained that he had been saving this money since the past few years for the sole purpose of bringing home the bike
Authorities say the facility will be sealed as a probe is launched into the incident
Image of legendary cricketer with a young Virat Kohli does rounds on social media
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive
Upla village council land records mention 32 acres of land in the name of all monkeys residing in this rural area
The duo's debate on who was the better cricketer suddenly turned into a violent brawl, causing a stir on Twitter
Hordes of nostalgic milennials — who seemed to have misunderstood the news about the Warner Bros merger — pour their hearts out on social media, bidding farewell to the beloved kids’ channel