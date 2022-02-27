UAE

Soukchic - No. 1 UAE's Marketplace for Women

Soukchic - No. 1 UAE's Marketplace for Women

Introducing Soukchic, a solution for women tired of scouring countless websites in search of new products. Soukchic is the first of its kind in the UAE. It is an online marketplace dedicated to women's empowerment and providing women with the products they need.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 review

Xiaomi have traditionally been the brand with giving users an affordable smartphone with all the tapings of premium features. The Redmi Note 11 continues that pattern.

Topic What you need to know
Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

