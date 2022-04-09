The lucky participants say they hope to win again in the raffle draw on April 30
UAE12 hours ago
The lucky participants say they hope to win again in the raffle draw on April 30
UAE12 hours ago
The boxing legend and UFC star to feature in exhibition event titled 'The Global Titan Fight Series on May 14
Sports6 hours ago
Russia says its forces don’t use the kind of missile that hit the station
Europe36 minutes ago
Belgian food control authorities and Ferrero are currently investigating the incident to update the list of affected products and countries
UAE8 hours ago
PM appeals to nation in his address to resist 'foreign attempt to topple the government'
Asia3 hours ago
Britain will also provide more helmets, night-vision equipment and body armour, Johnson added at the news conference
World18 hours ago
Smith had earlier tendered his resignation from the body that awards the Oscars
Entertainment1 hour ago
Authorities urge motorists to adhere to lane discipline
UAE3 hours ago
Dubai
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
The fire engulfed several cars, resulting in huge plumes of smoke
Emergencies14 hours ago
The DMT focused on adopting high-quality electrical connections that withstand all climatic conditions
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
The mode of transport has become more popular as petrol prices have been successively hiked over recent months
Transport5 days ago
Three of billionaire Gautam Adani's companies will issue preferential shares to IHC
Business13 hours ago
P Shajikuttan was rushed to the hospital with multi-organ complications just a few weeks before the ceremony
Health11 hours ago
Businesses must submit the termination in writing, detailing the reasons for the termination
Legal14 hours ago
As the Maghrib Azan is given out, the students and masters share their homemade snacks and dates with each other
Ramadan 202214 hours ago
Celebrate the holy month with these memorable offerings
Ramadan 20228 hours ago
The 15-time major champion found a massive fairway bunker with his starting tee shot Friday at Augusta National
Sports32 minutes ago
The team’s only got stronger with Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood, members of Australia’s T20 World Cup-winning team joining the squad
Sports40 minutes ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
Tablets have been installed in police stations for users
UAE1 day ago
Qualified trainers and supervisors will be appointed to provide education and training
Crime1 day ago
There is something for everyone this spiritual season
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The Iftar preparation process starts after Zuhr prayers at 3pm, and the meals are served until 8pm
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The national team scored the full mark of 12 points after winning four matches
Sports10 hours ago
The data was collected from September 1, 2021, till November 30, 2021
UAE7 hours ago
The parcels contain staples such as flour, rice, oil, sugar and dates
UAE1 day ago
Supermarkets are offering customers a range of reusable options, including jute and cloth bags
Environment1 day ago
The 'Be a Real Hero' campaign aims to raise funds for charities in the GCC and encourage recycling of electronic waste
UAE1 day ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads1 week ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads1 week ago
The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads2 weeks ago
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
Long Reads1 hour ago
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Long Reads1 day ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads6 days ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads1 week ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The social comedy revolves around an uneducated politician who dreams of being a 'tenth pass'.
OTT2 days ago
Enjoy your weekend with our guide to best Iftars and activities around the UAE
Entertainment1 day ago
The four of them along with other members of Bollywood recently partied together in Goa
Entertainment1 day ago
This is the first time the two artists will share the stage
Local Events2 days ago
HoW's stand received a huge footfall of curious readers, publishers and other visitors
Books1 day ago
Celebrated Indian TV editor/anchor’s new book Humans of Covid: To Hell And Back portrays the paradigm shift in the sector where size doesn’t matter when it comes to making a big impact
Books1 day ago
Allison Poerner on why pairing and contrasting water with foods is likely to acquire a following
Food1 day ago
Rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, this wholesome dish is full of flavour
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
The camp will be held from 5pm to 8pm
Health10 hours ago
Does your home have a powder room?
Lifestyle1 day ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 day ago
Al Dahbashi brings to his new role 17 years of experience in shaping and implementing large-scale transformational programmes across major commercial organisations.
Business10 hours ago
Around 64 per cent of shoppers across the UAE said that they get excited about trying new brands and products from abroad
Business7 hours ago
The CHF 200 million 4-year bond was issued at SARON + 54 bps and a coupon of 1.0625 per cent.
Business7 hours ago
The company’s pioneering products offer savers the opportunity to earn up to 3.33 per cent in expected returns per annum
Business8 hours ago
The three Adani companies – AGEL, ATL and AEL – are market leaders in their business sectors and span the Adani Group’s green portfolio.
Business8 hours ago
The central bank projected the economy to expand 7.2 per cent for the 2022-23 financial year, compared with a previous estimate of 7.8 per cent.
Business10 hours ago
Researchers discovered a line of code that secretly gathered personal data, including phone numbers
Tech13 hours ago
The US tech giant says the group, named 'Strontium', also attempted to attack American and EU targets
World13 hours ago
The all-rounder smashes two sixes off the last two deliveries after opener's sublime 96
Sports56 minutes ago
Sunrisers Hyderabad start as underdogs
Sports47 minutes ago
Anamoe will bid to become the first three-year-old to win the Queen Elizabeth Stakes
Horse Racing12 hours ago
Delhi Capitals lost their way after a sizzling knock from Prithvi Shaw (61 off 31) to end at 149 for 3, after Lucknow predictably decided to field first
Cricket1 day ago
Chelsea are facing the end of their reign as Champions League holders following a 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge
Football1 day ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos1 week ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos1 week ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events2 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events2 weeks ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup3 weeks ago
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Videos3 weeks ago
He was caught at a vaccination centre when he showed up for a Covid-19 shot for the second day in a row
Offbeat5 days ago
He attempted to steal nine grams in silver ornaments from the place of worship
Offbeat1 day ago
She also sold homoeopathic pellets that she fraudulently claimed would provide 'lifelong immunity' to the virus
Offbeat1 day ago
The iconic piece of sports memorabilia will be on display in Sotheby's London showroom during the bidding period
Offbeat2 days ago
Authorities will decide whether to pursue a criminal case
Offbeat4 days ago
|1 AED
|20.64 INR
|1 AED
|50.27 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,079.43 AED
|24K
|233.50 AED