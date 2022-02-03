UAE

Most Popular

  1. UAE: Police arrest 45 beggars in week-long crackdown

    Crime1 day ago

  2. Look: Sheikh Mohammed receives Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Expo 2020 Dubai

    UAE1 day ago

  3. UAE: Couple divorced within 24 hours marks shortest marriage last year

    UAE1 day ago

  4. UAE intercepts, shoots down three hostile drones in fourth attack

    Emergencies18 hours ago

  5. 25 dead after high-voltage power cable snaps in Kinshasa market

    World1 day ago

  6. New UAE labour law: Six job models employees in private sector can choose from today

    Government2 days ago

  7. UAE: Month-long ban on sale of two types of fish announced

    Environment2 days ago

  8. UAE: Mosquito control programme announced; ministry issues safety guidelines

    UAE1 day ago
Memory lane: The big  nostalgia of small things

Long Reads

Memory lane: The big  nostalgia of small things

We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge  often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.

Long Reads4 days ago

Wordle: Why five-letter words are trending

Long Reads

Wordle: Why five-letter words are trending

New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.

Long Reads6 days ago

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

PARTNER CONTENT

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation

PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

Videos

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Videos1 month ago

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.32 INR
1 AED 47.86 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,635.36 AED
24K219.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Floward launches 'Love Your Way' campaign

PARTNER CONTENT

Floward launches "Love Your Way" campaign

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK launched in Valentine's Day campaign entitled "Love Your Way." The campaign aims to encourage people to show and express their love in their own unique way - saying that only wrong way is "no way."

PARTNER CONTENT 8 hours ago

