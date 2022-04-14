Luxury vehicles also won by Chinese and Indian nationals
UAE12 hours ago
Luxury vehicles also won by Chinese and Indian nationals
UAE12 hours ago
The Jordanian monarch recently underwent a surgery
UAE10 hours ago
The card allows access to a wide range of exclusive privileges, including discounts, and promotions during their stay in the Emirate
UAE7 hours ago
More than 500,000 participants and 30,000 events contribute to Expo 2020 Dubai’s blockbuster sporting legacy
Sports7 hours ago
Children aged below 16 years don't need to take a PCR test to travel to country
coronavirus6 hours ago
Peskov that the United States is a “country that has committed well-known deeds in modern and recent history”
World22 hours ago
Country also tops the world when it comes to residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine
coronavirus5 hours ago
Several companies in the country have rolled out initiatives to ensure the welfare of fasting riders
Ramadan 202212 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
PARTNER CONTENT 17 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
GeForce RTX 30-Series laptops
PARTNER CONTENT 19 hours ago
Al Ghurair Properties Ramadan Offer
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Children aged below 16 years don't need to take a PCR test to travel to country
coronavirus6 hours ago
The card allows access to a wide range of exclusive privileges, including discounts, and promotions during their stay in the Emirate
UAE7 hours ago
Pink-coloured visa sticker on passports earlier served as primary residency document
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 day ago
In all instances, the percentage of deduction may not exceed 50% of the pay
Legal18 hours ago
Suppliers need to submit evidence to increase prices of over 11,000 commodities, such as chicken, bread, sugar, mineral water, cooking oil among others
Economy17 hours ago
Listen to the melodious recitations of the Quran or take evening walks around the 'snack alleys of Old Dubai'
Ramadan 20224 days ago
Pioneers such as Dr Moawia will live on in the memory of Dubai society: Sheikh Maktoum
Government16 hours ago
Celebrations for Ranbir's rumoured wedding with Alia are expected to kick start today
Entertainment18 hours ago
We cook throughout the year, but the rewards multiply in the holy month: Teha
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
Suppliers need to submit evidence to increase prices of over 11,000 commodities, such as chicken, bread, sugar, mineral water, cooking oil among others
Economy17 hours ago
At least 14 others were injured
World13 hours ago
The data represents the core result of the scientific mission undertaken by the Hope Probe to explore the atmosphere on Mars
UAE15 hours ago
In all instances, the percentage of deduction may not exceed 50% of the pay
Legal18 hours ago
The platform offers customers the ability to plan their Dubai journeys and stopovers, and benefit from exclusive rates and expertly curated recommendations.
Business33 minutes ago
DeFi protocols currently offer several financial services that are analogous to traditional financial services (TradFi).
Business51 minutes ago
The visits are part of the Ministry's efforts to communicate directly with its partners in the industrial sector.
Business58 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Last week, a number of vehicles were damaged in a blaze that broke out in Al Qusais Industrial Area 1
Legal1 day ago
They warn that there is also a real cost to delaying treatment
Health1 day ago
Traffic patrols cordoned off the street leading to the burned vehicle for the civil defence personnels
Emergencies1 day ago
He had been diagnosed with DMD, a rapidly progressive form of muscular dystrophy
Health1 day ago
Country also tops the world when it comes to residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine
coronavirus5 hours ago
Children aged below 16 years don't need to take a PCR test to travel to country
coronavirus6 hours ago
Key focus of the campaign is to provide long-term solutions that combat malnutrition and hunger and reduce others’ reliance on humanitarian aid
Emirati Wise1 day ago
Data shows exponential increase in the number of institutions offering the best of Western higher education in the Emirates
Education1 day ago
The service is live now for schools that start their academic year in April
Education1 day ago
Service has several benefits, including passport safety and speedy services
UAE1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads1 week ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads1 week ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads1 week ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads4 days ago
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads4 days ago
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
Long Reads5 days ago
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Long Reads6 days ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The actress recounts the emotional making of the late actor's slice-of-life swansong.
Movies1 day ago
How food has been a lifesaver in my relationship with my husband.
Life and Living16 hours ago
The All Stars Football Club also features Bollywood stars such as Kartik Aaryan, Aparshakti Khurana among others
Entertainment12 hours ago
For the first time, the singer-songwriter wrote a couple of songs fully in Spanish.
Music1 day ago
According to UNESCO, the Emirate is the only city in the Mena region that has issued a framework for cultural statistics
Arts and Culture1 day ago
He had been diagnosed with DMD, a rapidly progressive form of muscular dystrophy
Health1 day ago
Over 1 million titles will be on sale, with prices starting from Dh2
Books2 days ago
Pioneers such as Dr Moawia will live on in the memory of Dubai society: Sheikh Maktoum
Government16 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
GeForce RTX 30-Series laptops
PARTNER CONTENT 19 hours ago
They warn that there is also a real cost to delaying treatment
Health1 day ago
Actions to be taken include practical and field training for veterinarians and carrying out a series of workshops
UAE1 day ago
Last week, Rashid Hospital performed the first operation using this technology on a 20-year-old patient
Health2 days ago
The combination of mango, mint and a tinge of spice is refreshing and one of the best drinks in summer
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Selected from over 24,000 nurses from 184 countries, out of these 10 finalists, one nurse would win the grand award
Health2 days ago
Former shareholders say delayed disclosure allowed Telsa boss to buy more shares at lower prices
Tech8 hours ago
With the weaker demand outlook and the massive release of emergency oil reserves by IEA members, the agency now sees global markets in balance for much of the year
Energy11 hours ago
The platform offers customers the ability to plan their Dubai journeys and stopovers, and benefit from exclusive rates and expertly curated recommendations.
Business33 minutes ago
DeFi protocols currently offer several financial services that are analogous to traditional financial services (TradFi).
Business51 minutes ago
The visits are part of the Ministry's efforts to communicate directly with its partners in the industrial sector.
Business58 minutes ago
The Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company said its investments in the Egyptian companies reflect ADQ’s continued confidence in the country’s strong economic potential
Finance7 hours ago
Strongest ever first quarter in terms of residential transactions with the total volume of deals reaching 7,865 in March 2022, up 83.4 per cent from a year earlier
Business11 hours ago
The start-ups are being taken on-board as part of District 2020's global entrepreneurship programme called Scale2Dubai
Business11 hours ago
The UAE recently took the top spot in the Global Entrepreneurship Index 2022
Business12 hours ago
Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal provided a rollicking start of 65 runs in the powerplay which was the highest score so far in the first six overs in the games at Pune
Sports5 hours ago
More than 500,000 participants and 30,000 events contribute to Expo 2020 Dubai’s blockbuster sporting legacy
Sports7 hours ago
Rajasthan and Gujarat have undoubtedly been the most exciting and entertaining teams so far this season
Sports5 hours ago
The son of Dubawi is now the odds-on favourite for the G1 2,000 Guineas
Sports6 hours ago
McDonald had served as an assistant under Justin Langer since 2019 and took the reins in Pakistan after Langer declined the offer of a short-term contract extension and resigned
Sports13 hours ago
The Blues won 3-2 after extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu but they went out 5-4 on aggregate
Sports6 hours ago
The Spanish side followed their stunning victory over Italian giants Juventus in the last 16 by ousting Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals
Sports6 hours ago
The men defeated Singapore, while the women lost to Thailand A
Sports1 day ago
West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite thinks more teams may employ the tactic in Twenty20 cricket
Cricket2 days ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos2 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos2 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events2 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events3 weeks ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup3 weeks ago
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Videos4 weeks ago
They are facing a total penalty of nearly $160,000
Offbeat4 days ago
The 62-year-old, who was found guilty of fraud, became 'heir' to the Singh family's fortune shortly after meeting them
Offbeat2 days ago
The private collection is estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros
Offbeat3 days ago
The game was interrupted for a few minutes as security chased the fan
Cricket3 days ago
The robbers posed as government officials attached with the irrigation department
Offbeat3 days ago
|1 AED
|20.71 INR
|1 AED
|48.62 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,226.23 AED
|24K
|238.50 AED