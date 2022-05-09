When the world was shutting down due to pandemic, the emirate was on-track and opened everything it promised
Business52 minutes ago
When the world was shutting down due to pandemic, the emirate was on-track and opened everything it promised
Business52 minutes ago
The lucky winner works as a supervisor at a construction company and earns Dh2,500
UAE3 hours ago
Financial benefits will be offered to firms that support the employment of Emiratis
Government5 hours ago
The market has grown exponentially since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an expert
Housing in UAE5 hours ago
The scheme will offer a cash amount for a limited period of time
Government5 hours ago
Step aims at creating more than 12,000 job opportunities annually for citizens
Government1 hour ago
Voting is officially over and counting has begun
UAE2 hours ago
The decision aims to enhance efforts to raise investment awareness, protect investors
Government2 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Creating Fusion Recipes Perfect for Every Palette
PARTNER CONTENT 6 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Top smartwatch released in 2022: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the must have for this year
PARTNER CONTENT 11 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The gentle wafting waves of the scented perfumes by Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est. resonates with the UAE culture of using aromatic oils and perfumes to this day
PARTNER CONTENT 11 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
AI-powered radars and smart systems make roads safer in the Capital
Transport9 hours ago
The inspectors found insects in the kitchen, dirty utensils used while cooking
Legal4 hours ago
The Hollywood superstar is seen cruising around the destination and enjoying its attractions in a new video
Entertainment5 hours ago
Over the years, the Dubai-based carrier has decked its planes with bespoke decals to promote major global events and venues
Spotlight3 hours ago
Luxurious seats with more legroom and a dedicated airport experience are in store for customers
Aviation11 hours ago
Dubai Police handled 128,000 calls during the long break
Emergencies6 hours ago
Over the summer, the carrier’s network in Europe will grow further
Travel7 hours ago
The news comes as authorities imposed a nationwide curfew on Monday
Asia7 hours ago
The airport staff in line with the safety guidelines were forced to make a difficult decision, said the statement
Asia6 hours ago
Saij Mountain Lodge is a protected and sustainably managed mountain resort
UAE Attractions6 hours ago
Medical professionals also received a musical tribute, which portrays their courage, sacrifice and resilience
Health6 hours ago
The legislator was found dead after trying to take refuge in a nearby building
Asia6 hours ago
The 7-year-old boy is still in the hospital with multiple fractures and is not a condition to be told, says Tintu Paul's cousin
UAE9 hours ago
The French president calls for forming a European Political Community that would be open to countries that haven’t joined the EU
World6 minutes ago
When the world was shutting down due to pandemic, the emirate was on-track and opened everything it promised
Business52 minutes ago
Teams will visit prisons, labour camps to independently observe and prepare reports
UAE1 hour ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Business set up consultancy Creative Zone has become something of a staple for new business owners coming to the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
Crime5 days ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy5 days ago
Based on the astronomical calculations, the next four-day-long break will fall on Eid Al Adha
UAE Holidays5 days ago
The accused was working as part of a larger gang
Crime5 days ago
Officials said they used drones to detect congestions and direct patrols at hotspots
Transport1 day ago
Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls from April 29 to May 8
UAE1 day ago
More than 1,100 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each
UAE1 day ago
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE5 days ago
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
Banking in UAE4 days ago
She was the founder of Arab Unity School
Education5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads1 week ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads1 week ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads2 weeks ago
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads2 days ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads3 days ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads4 days ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
*Clones are non-branded cartridges from alternative producers
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Craving coffee, breakfast or more? We bring you top options.
Local Events1 day ago
In his new single That That, the superstar makes a cheeky statement
Music1 day ago
Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan were a part of the team that took on the locally-assembled Emirates United
Entertainment1 day ago
The Bollywood actor and singer gets candid with City Times ahead of his star-studded football match in Dubai
Entertainment4 days ago
The total number of medical professionals in the field have steadily increased since 2019
Mental Health1 day ago
Every two years, the organisation appoints experts, which comprises regional and international experts
Health2 days ago
Healthcare specialists say they can't be followed in the long run as they affect productivity
Health2 days ago
Patients from abroad spent nearly Dh730 million in the past year despite the Covid pandemic
Health3 hours ago
Medical professionals also received a musical tribute, which portrays their courage, sacrifice and resilience
Health6 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Creating Fusion Recipes Perfect for Every Palette
PARTNER CONTENT 6 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The gentle wafting waves of the scented perfumes by Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est. resonates with the UAE culture of using aromatic oils and perfumes to this day
PARTNER CONTENT 11 hours ago
The team used artificial intelligence to analyze RPE cell morphometry, the external shape and dimensions of each cell
Health2 days ago
The 40x40 inch silk-screen Warhol is part of a series of portraits the pop artist made of the star following her death
Arts and Culture2 days ago
If you’ve always felt that art is something you wish to pursue, it’s never too late
Arts and Culture2 days ago
The partnership agreement signed with the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB) and Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI) reflect ADQ’s position as a long-term investor in the Greek economy
Business2 hours ago
Over the years, the Dubai-based carrier has decked its planes with bespoke decals to promote major global events and venues
Spotlight3 hours ago
When the world was shutting down due to pandemic, the emirate was on-track and opened everything it promised
Business52 minutes ago
The €400 million co-investment partnership, first signed in 2018, was renewed during the state visit to the UAE of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Business1 hour ago
Conference to hold key discussions on ways to develop the sector using advanced technology and digitisation
Business1 hour ago
ATM 2022 features 1,500 exhibitors, representatives from 158 global destinations
Travel1 hour ago
The visit, from May 11-15, assumes significance as both the countries have implemented the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) on May 1
Business4 hours ago
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, appointed Rashid Ali bin Obood Al Falasi as the chief executive officer of the DMO.
Business5 hours ago
Surging oil prices have also weighed heavy on the rupee with a surprise rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India last week doing little to stem capital outflows
Markets5 hours ago
Some thrive as leaders. Others appear to capitulate under the burden, writes Sumit Chakraberty
Cricket4 hours ago
This will be the first major move overseas by the Adani Sportsline that will connect and engage with global fans from across the cricketing nations
Cricket6 hours ago
The 21-year-old Norwegian has scored 61 goals in 66 league games for Borussia Dortmund since joining them in early 2020
Football3 hours ago
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing beats Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc to win the first Miami GP
F13 hours ago
The top-order batsman scored 303 runs including three half-centuries in eight matches this season
Cricket3 hours ago
Where does Rich Strike's Kentucky Derby shocker rank alongside the biggest upsets in history? Right there at the top, writes Leslie Wilson Jr
Horse Racing22 hours ago
One of Delhi's net bowlers tested positive and opening batter Prithvi Shaw was admitted to a hospital before the match
Cricket22 hours ago
Kohli got caught out in first ball of the match with a mistimed hit to short midwicket
Cricket1 day ago
Mumbai Indians have been very badly hit by the poor form of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket21 hours ago
For centuries, Lamb Ouzi has been a staple menu item for Iftar in the Arab countries. We find out how this slow-cooked delicacy is prepared
Videos3 weeks ago
In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.
Videos1 month ago
It is the KKR’s fourth game of the season while the third for Mumbai Indians.
Sport1 month ago
The Art Maze, a first-of-its-kind art gallery experience by Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri, was officially unveiled on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad on March 23.
Videos1 month ago
The Ravindra Jadeja-led team lost their third match of the season against Punjab Kings on Monday
Sport1 month ago
After a delay of two and half years, golf returned to Mauritius with the season-finale of EU Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship. With play suspended due to heavy rain on Day 1, Roger Chapman managed to top the board after a few hours of play
Videos1 month ago
Police say the man also tried to jump onto the tarmac, guide the aircraft to the gate
Offbeat3 days ago
The company is also working towards creating sleep pods and quiet rooms in the office
Offbeat2 days ago
He said he attended the weddings to hear the wedding vows 'because he was going through a divorce'
Offbeat2 days ago
Early indications were that the shipment turned up in five containers that had arrived by sea from Brazil
Offbeat3 days ago
After a month stuck at home, the bride and groom had their wedding officiated online by a US celebrant
Offbeat3 days ago
|1 AED
|21.01 INR
|1 AED
|50.59 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,877.58 AED
|24K
|226.75 AED