Children's council members visit schools, organise workshops and awareness campaigns to deal with the subject
Education2 hours ago
The tourist attraction will open again in September
UAE Attractions3 hours ago
Around 300 vacancies listed online across different roles
Aviation10 hours ago
Ahamed Rafeeque won over Dh23,000 during the first-of-its-kind incident
UAE5 hours ago
Sinopharm was the first mass vaccine to be used in the country
coronavirus58 minutes ago
70 grants will be awarded across 43 educational institutes
Europe1 hour ago
The 96-year-old royal visited the Emirates twice, in 1979 and in 2010
UAE56 minutes ago
4WD vehicle equipped with cameras will be used to prepare the maps
Transport1 hour ago
Abdelwafi Atif, CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius, and Sangeetha Ramkelawon, Deputy CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius
PARTNER CONTENT 9 hours ago
The cash-winning platform continues to entice new and experienced users by opening two offline shops at Abu Dhabi International Airport
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Service station food has been gradually raising the bar but now Emarat and PINZA! really aim to spoil their customers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Kshama Bindu will tie the knot with herself in a traditional ceremony on June 11
Asia3 hours ago
Oil rates crossed the Dh4 mark for the first time since price deregulation in August 2015
Energy1 day ago
The 7-member jury also ruled in favour of Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit against ex-husband
Newsmakers20 hours ago
Here's what the jury had to deliberate in the highly publicised trial
Entertainment11 hours ago
Ministry has also blocked websites that advertise and promote electronic tobacco products
UAE1 day ago
Over 162.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus6 hours ago
The star was noticeably absent when the jury announced he had triumphed in his defamation trial against ex-wife
Entertainment11 hours ago
British monarch has witnessed the entirety of the Emirates' history during her inspiring tenure
World4 hours ago
Heatwave, water scarcity reduce supply of several varieties of the king of fruits
UAE9 hours ago
Bollywood superstar, who is the emirate's brand ambassador since 2016, visits the 'most beautiful building on earth'
UAE8 hours ago
Community comes together to mark the day by hanging Union Jack-coloured buntings, making cupcakes and life-size replicas of monarch
UAE7 minutes ago
The company aims to protect its customers through a specific payment process where they will not be exposed to market volatility
Business28 minutes ago
Asus' Zenbook models have always been commended for having solid performance while putting an emphasis on size, portability, and battery life.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 hours ago
Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser and interpreter to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University, looks back in wonder about the inspirational leadership of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy lives in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Long Reads6 days ago
The edition will be launched at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair on May 28
Books1 week ago
Zakaria Doleh makes a splash at sea daily and his quaint Chinese pagoda-shaped house is now a landmark
Spotlight1 week ago
Virus was detected in a 29-year-old visitor
UAE1 week ago
The country is among the first few to approve the innovative drug
Health5 days ago
Country offers condolences to the US government and families of the victims
UAE5 days ago
Here are the visa requirements, Covid rules and cost of each travel package
Travel1 week ago
Studies suggest genetics, lifestyle changes, dietary habits and stress as some factors for the condition
Health1 week ago
The UAE has been the third largest export market of India for wheat
Economy1 week ago
Fans will arrive in Qatar in the morning and depart in the evening, with no hotel accommodation required
Aviation1 week ago
Gone are the days when summer months in the UAE were considered slow for businesses.
Younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both investment-driven and emotional reasons
Long Reads1 week ago
wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of its founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads1 week ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads3 weeks ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Our relationships with our brothers and sisters are perhaps more complicated and ego-centric than we’d like to admit. What keeps them going?
Long Reads4 days ago
The true success of the mega star lies in a Top Gun character that was introduced to the world 36 years ago. To understand Cruise, you have to gauge his avatar in the 1986 flick and its 2022 sequel
Long Reads5 days ago
The taxi service is roaring back in favour, much to the delight of the purists
Long Reads1 week ago
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities in country
Entertainment10 hours ago
The historical film also stars Akshay Kumar.
Movies1 day ago
The new record was achieved with a support cast of nearly 500 people.
Local Events10 hours ago
The late singer performed in the country on several occasions.
Music1 day ago
There are four types of misprints that tend to evoke hilarity
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words4 hours ago
Round-up of the must-try spots around town
Food Listings4 hours ago
Sculptural shapes and organic forms create a beautiful balance of modern and feminine energies in a space
Home4 hours ago
If you are able to practise these, you have found the most sustainable way to the abundance of longevity
Wellness4 hours ago
Kitchen classics: Raw appeal
Recipes4 hours ago
Take a moment and think of the words you use regularly in your day-to-day conversations and even with yourself
Wellness4 hours ago
With a strong message on parental control, the series explores how it can spiral out of hand, leading to dark areas
Writer's Corner4 hours ago
Indian novelist makes a strong case for how non-English literary world can be just as vibrant
Books4 hours ago
A mountainous community from north-eastern Nepal, who carry vast loads up the treacherous terrains of the Himalayas for their foreign clients.
Lifestyle4 hours ago
School is increasingly becoming a place you have to unlearn from. Why?
Parenting4 hours ago
The collaboration will focus on areas including patient and healthcare worker safety, rapid diagnosis, antimicrobial resistance as well as upskilling capabilities
Business3 hours ago
The RPA includes several initiatives such as the automation: of server vulnerability status update, data caching service monitoring of Dewa’s virtual Artificial Intelligence (AI) employee, work clearance application (WCA) process, GIS (Geographic Information Systems) Monitoring System, Bank Guarantee Statement (bank offers), and Domain Naming System Scanning.
Business4 hours ago
The company aims to protect its customers through a specific payment process where they will not be exposed to market volatility
Business28 minutes ago
Access Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio) have partnered with Web3 identity platform and NFT domain name provider Unstoppable Domains to provide free crypto domains to all women residing in the UAE capital.
Business1 hour ago
Countries to raise yield by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August
Energy1 hour ago
The event includes the launching of their new project Verdana, located within the Dubai Investments Park, with prices starting from Dh1.7 million.
Business1 hour ago
Asus' Zenbook models have always been commended for having solid performance while putting an emphasis on size, portability, and battery life.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 hours ago
Official says this was a serious violation endangering the lives of passengers on board
Aviation9 hours ago
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.57 per cent to $114.46 per barrel
Business10 hours ago
The Pole will equal Venus Williams' record for the longest women's winning run since 2000 if she beats either Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan in Saturday's final
Sports1 hour ago
The two-time World Cup winners will play friendlies in Abu Dhabi as part of their preparations
Sports4 hours ago
The UAE team are confident of qualifying for the inaugural ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup
Cricket3 hours ago
It was Ukraine's first competitive match since the start of the country's conflict with Russia
Football19 hours ago
Kohli, still looking to end his two-year wait for a century across formats, endured a poor IPL season with 341 runs from 16 matches at 22.73
Cricket23 hours ago
The camp will see budding players learn the craft from none other than Mohammad Azharuddin, one of India's greatest batsmen
Cricket1 day ago
Croatian also creamed 88 winners in the four-hour 10-minute tie against seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev
Sports20 hours ago
The mayhem outside the Stade de France stadium ahead of the final, raised questions over the capacity of Paris to host the Olympic Games in 2024
Sports19 hours ago
The Spaniard is still on track for a record-extending 22nd men’s Grand Slam title
Sports20 hours ago
The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims
Videos1 week ago
For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special
Food1 week ago
The present Ruler of Abu Dhabi, he is the third son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the Founding Father of the nation and the first President of the UAE.
Videos1 week ago
A sandstorm hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Tuesday, reducing visibility to less than 500 metres in some areas
Videos1 week ago
As a result of his regular interaction with the public, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has left Emiratis, expats impressed by his simplicity, humility and his down-to-earth nature
Videos2 weeks ago
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced
Videos2 weeks ago
Prosecutors say the 71-year-old author was facing financial ruin, but continued to pay into 10 separate life insurance policies
Offbeat2 weeks ago
The buyer says she plans to keep the farmhouse from the iconic horror movie open to the public
Offbeat5 days ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat1 week ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat1 week ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat2 weeks ago
