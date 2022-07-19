The leaders discuss wide range of regional and global challenges
The leaders discuss wide range of regional and global challenges
The UK has announced that GCC nationals will be the first to benefit from its new electronic travel authorisation scheme
Experts say that airlines have been asking their customers to review their itinerary
It will explore how the revolutionary technology can be deployed across vital sectors
More rains have been forecast over next two days
This phenomenon will also be repeated in coming months with other planets
The defendant divided the house and rented it to four families
Rassem Zok, CEO of Standard Bank MENA
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
UAE is one country pressing down its effort to position itself at the forefront of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, although many other top countries are welcoming them with mixed emotions.
PARTNER CONTENT
Remote work is the future of technology industry, says expert
Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest
Views for TikTok videos featuring the city's hashtag total over 81.8 billion on TikTok
Temperatures are likely to rise further, weather agency says
The Memoranda of Understanding were in the fields of business, education and space, among others
KHDA's Rahhal programme helped them catch up in school
Fares are among the highest, travel industry expert says
The Crown Prince's friend took the video from his car
The state is proposing to be renamed in Bengali, Hindi and English
The men took advantage of the fact that the owner did not visit often
Moscow moves away from US dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions
Sheikh Mohamed extended his thanks and appreciation for the hospitality and warm welcome
The Dubai royal is a big fan of the game that has become all the rage of late
His mother had placed the tooth in milk, preventing it from drying out
It will produce over 1 million kg of leafy greens annually
Occasion also celebrates country as symbol of tolerance, says Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence
The summer campaign will run until September 30
Thousands of expats, citizens rush to cooler climes, especially the European countries, during the summer vacations
Authorities have launched an awareness campaign on traffic safety rules
The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021
The platform aims to enhance employability as well
It aims to draw a common picture of future biological risks through foresight, prediction
Sentence originally issued by a Tehran court in 2010
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
His will to win comes from hardships in his childhood in Serbia, he says
How smart financial planning and taking them to a logical conclusion works
The Englishman, who passed away on July 2, was one of the greatest theatre directors of the 20th century
Makeover tutorials and challenges have become part of Gen Z's social media curriculum. Most of these are non-verified and harmful, also wreaking havoc on impressionable young minds
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement
On the Isle of Wight is a story of India's reverse influence on the coloniser
A doctor’s bedside manners — or the lack of them — is a huge determining factor in how a patient responds to clinical treatment. And, these days, with healthcare being largely viewed as a ‘commercial operation’, medical practitioners’ ability to be emotionally invested has become a game-changer
Higher transport costs and food prices are having a cascading effect on monthly budgets
The city recently won the title of City of Culture 2025, and is on the way to rebrand itself to join global ranks of buzzing geographies of culture
Probably not. What’s it about unlimited food and beverages on offer that keeps drawing us in? Is it because our enthusiasm to savour matches up with local hoteliers, who are always on a makeover mode
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Meet the 17-year-old Ramani Meiyyammai Meiyapphan, one of the youngest affiliates with the ACCA GLOBAL accounting body
PARTNER CONTENT
The UAE Capital will reprise its role as the iconic setting of the desert planet Arrakis.
The hit-making duo have signed up to get into a pressurized capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon in a few years and perform some 20 miles above the Earth.
The actors and director Karan Malhotra interacted with City Times in a virtual press conference to promote the film.
The first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix Original, the actor about his latest web series and how OTT is helping artistes break geographical and conventional boundaries
To experience more intimacy, understanding and sharing with those you care about its important to have constructive communication skills
We’ve all been wronged at some point of time, at varying levels of unfairness. It’s only natural and healthy to feel anger or to get even, but does anything ever truly get restored by holding it within?
His mother had placed the tooth in milk, preventing it from drying out
Researchers identify biochemical signs of cell damage
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
Museum to host Richard Mille Art Prize, showcased artists could win $60,000
Coming-of-age film set in the gritty spatiality of rural Assam, explores the exuberant-yet-frail lives of a bunch of youngsters, juxtaposed against a brutally grim and patriarchal moral compass
Following the pandemic, a number of resorts in India are laying emphasis on sustainability in order to lure the discerning traveller
Luxury in the region often leaves us in awe. This summer, you can indulge in a fully immersive, sensory experience at a hotel and celebrate the joy of worldliness and the beauty of global travel
Investment fund 777 Partners ordered up to 66 of the passenger aircrafts
Experts say that airlines have been asking their customers to review their itinerary
Company will hire people sales executives, influencer marketing personnel, and media planning executives in the first leg of workforce expansion
The Reserve Bank of India says that inflation may be peaking
Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, is conducting the second edition of the programme
The platform aims to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in the UAE through flexible and convenient electric car-sharing
The increase is attributed to safety, security, ease of doing business in the emirate
|1 AED
|21.66 INR
|1 AED
|56.02 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,272.03 AED
|24K
|207.00 AED
The legendary Sri Lankan who ironically ended his career with the same number of Test wickets as Lillee, also praises Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi
Pakistan finished on 222-3 needing 120 runs to grab the lead in the two-Test series
The skipper's lean patch has led to calls for his ouster from the T20 World Cup team
Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali won the 3,000 metres steeplechase gold while Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar clinched the high jump title
Much of Britain is gripped in a heatwave with temperatures expected to threaten all-time records later on Tuesday
Shafique was batting alongside skipper Babar Azam, on 26, as the two put on an unbeaten stand of 43
Gebreslase won in two hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds, smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous mark of 2:20:57 set in 2005
The Desert Cubs are all set to play against South African academies and school teams in Pretoria and Johannesburg
The all-rounder, 31, said playing three international formats — Twenty20, 50-over ODIs and Tests — was now 'unsustainable'
Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal
Galadari Brothers organised a career fair for Emiratis at its headquarters on Thursday. Hundreds of candidates participated in the fair and applied for positions in the group's companies. The Galadari Group's fair was held from 9am to 4pm and the response has been overwhelming, according to organisers
Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts
Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Aid kits carry 20,000 masks, tens of thousands of vitamin C and fever-reducing tablets
Meta shares some of the most used emojis across its platforms
Authorities say he collided with a guardrail, suffered minor injuries
They arranged fake Bangladeshi nationality documents to procure dual citizenship
Russian businessman bought 850 restaurants in May after US fast-food giant left amid Ukraine conflict
Couple was travelling to Australia via Dubai