Fireworks, hearty meals, spa treatments: 11 ways to spend Eid Al Fitr in UAE if you are away from family, loved ones
There are plenty of options for those living alone to enjoy the festive atmosphere during the long weekend
There are plenty of options for those living alone to enjoy the festive atmosphere during the long weekend
Police officer posed as a customer to bust operation and caught the accused red-handed
The 11-year-old daughter of Bollywood actors Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan has been in the spotlight since birth because of her famous family
Police forces, various authorities in the country gear up for public holidays and tighten security across the Emirates
The Japanese government also announced that starting May 8, travellers no longer need to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test
25 astronomers from 13 countries have issued a joint statement regarding the sighting of the crescent
Depending on when the Moon is sighted, residents could enjoy up to five days off to celebrate this year
Residents are advised to carry their identification to avoid delays and hurdles at airports
April 20 is the 29th day of Ramadan; the sighting of the moon would signify the end of the holy month and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr
PARTNER CONTENT
Studying in the UK is an opportunity of a lifetime for any student dreaming of studying abroad.
PARTNER CONTENT
Exclusive Interview with Avi Bhojani
PARTNER CONTENT
Whether you are gaming or designing 3D worlds, an RTX laptop is your best asset
PARTNER CONTENT
With Eid al Fitr just around the corner,
PARTNER CONTENT
He fell at a height of around 6,000m while descending from Camp III on the Annapurna mountain in Nepal
Residents can enjoy either four to five days of free parking this year, depending on when the Moon is sighted to signal the start of the Islamic festival
The staff highlight that after a full day of fasting, communal eating to end the fast was the high point of the day
They can barely sleep as they worry for the safety of their loved ones who live are too afraid to step out of their homes to buy food and basic necessities
Many hedge funds, crypto companies, venture capital firms have established their presence in the country, thanks to a number of new reforms and legislations
The incident took place inside a school where aid was being distributed
Mist may form over some coastal areas; the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf, Oman Sea
The announcement was made in a statement posted in Korean early Thursday morning on Fantagio's official Twitter page
They are deployed to inspect public parking spaces and send data back to inspectors, control room
The country's moon-sighting committee will meet on Thursday, April 20, to determine whether Eid is on Friday, April 21, or Saturday, April 22
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims all around the world. It comes after a month of fasting where believers abstain from several things, including food and water, from dawn to dusk.
The celestial event is special because it is a combination of annular and total solar eclipses, and only occurs a few times every century
It features a host of family-friendly experiences, including a one-of-a-kind natural history museum, an African lake-themed aquarium, and large outdoor areas
25 astronomers from 13 countries have issued a joint statement regarding the sighting of the crescent
Police forces, various authorities in the country gear up for public holidays and tighten security across the Emirates
There are plenty of options for those living alone to enjoy the festive atmosphere during the long weekend
Residents are advised to carry their identification to avoid delays and hurdles at airports
Residents can enjoy either four to five days of free parking this year, depending on when the Moon is sighted to signal the start of the Islamic festival
Depending on when the Moon is sighted, residents could enjoy up to five days off to celebrate this year
Experiencing long spells of the flu earlier this year, he had almost given up on the idea of fasting this Ramadan – but a day before it began, he changed his mind
The experience is focused on applying ‘design thinking’ with guidance from experts in the field
To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the authority has charted out an integrated plan to reroute the traffic to alternative roads and crossings
Other winners include Sherlon from the Philippines, who took home Dh1 million, becoming the draw's sixth guaranteed millionaire
Billed as one of region's most sustainable buildings, Beeah's sand-dune shaped headquarters is subject of upcoming documentary
Non-profit organisation FOCP’s Zakat campaign will cover shortage of funds for treatment. You need to cover shortage of moral support for your loved ones
Post-Covid, employers are increasingly insisting employees return to office as restrictions have been eased, but a majority of residents still prefer a hybrid work model
Emirates cautions travellers of a busy period for outbound travel from Dubai from April 20 onwards
Stability is led by maintaining prices and receding effects of imported inflation globally, while locally, rents and wages are expected to contribute to this trend
Netflix has finally called time on the movies-by-mail subscription
Spain is the EU pilot project for disbursing grants from the largest stimulus package in the bloc’s history
New stores open as Indian consumers increasingly look to upgrade devices
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Imtiaz Developments has plans to launch the second phase of their residential development Westwood Grande by Imtiaz, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.
PARTNER CONTENT
OC Home, a leading home furniture and decor brand in the UAE, is excited to announce its Eid Half Back Offer on the latest collection
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
PARTNER CONTENT
Scoliosis is a deformity of the spine affecting two to three per cent of the population.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Sustainability has become a pressing issue in today's world, with a compelling need to balance current resource demands with those of future generations.
PARTNER CONTENT
From idyllic escapes to vibrant getaways, there are plenty of options to consider
Also, get the chance to win exciting prizes
There are many amazing options available to mark the festival around the country
Avail of one or more of these great options and enjoy delicious meals with your family and friends
Doctors opt for minimally invasive procedure since patient had complicated medical history with many medical conditions
Here are some tips to follow to keep your health in check amid the upcoming festivities
There are plenty of options for those living alone to enjoy the festive atmosphere during the long weekend
Attractions during the DFF include Foodie Experiences, Dubai Restaurant Week, a photography competition and the highly anticipated Etisalat Beach Canteen
Read to learn how to up your lunchbox game and pack lunches your little one just cannot resist!
Minimal yet elegant patterns are trending this festive season, as people are taking a classier approach
Reduced physical activity during spring break could be another reason why a number of children fell sick upon returning to classrooms, expert says
Her first Dubai exhibition, ‘Curated by Zahraa’, breaks down the art of fashion curation
A majority of people living with the disease first exhibit symptoms between the ages of 20 to 40
Over 70 highly skilled members, who come from 18 states of the country and collectively speak over 15 languages, will assist shoppers
Customers whose trips are affected are advised to reach out to their travel agencies or the airline's office for rebooking options
Non-residential investors accounted for 45 per cent in the first quarter of this year, marking an increase of 25 per cent
Authority estimates over 500,000 passengers to pass through AUH and over 2,800 flights serving 105 destinations in 57 countries
Netflix has finally called time on the movies-by-mail subscription
Spain is the EU pilot project for disbursing grants from the largest stimulus package in the bloc’s history
New stores open as Indian consumers increasingly look to upgrade devices
Many hedge funds, crypto companies, venture capital firms have established their presence in the country, thanks to a number of new reforms and legislations
|1 AED
|22.33 INR
|1 AED
|77.13 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,314.31 AED
|24K
|241.25 AED
City will play in the semis for the third straight year but face manager Pep Guardiola's old foe Real
In the end, the Royals fell short by 10 runs chasing the modest total set by Lucknow Super Giants
Both Milan giants are trying to become the first Italian side to win Europe's top club competition since Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010
Pogacar won the Amstel Gold classic on Sunday and the Tour of Flanders earlier this month
With three wins under its belt, including a morale-boosting two-wicket victory over a strong Lucknow Super Giants just five days ago, Punjab looks like the team to beat
It remains to be seen if his maiden IPL success catapults Arjun Tendulkar into the big league
It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches, a BCCI source said
The former New Zealand captain faced scrutiny last week when he appeared in advertisements for 22Bet India, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company
AC Milan is in the last four of the Champions League for the first time since it was last crowned king of Europe in 2007
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it
The viral video garnered praise for the Imam, who did not pause or flinch in his recitation
The businessman shared that it was just the Captcha verification procedure that stopped the chatbot from completing the process on its own
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
Some of the items were not returnable and landed at her doorstep before the order could be cancelled
In his latest surprise, Elon Musk has replaced the iconic logo — which serves as a home button on Web — with the 'doge' meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency