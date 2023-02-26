Union strike will likely lead to processing delays and flight disruptions, including cancellations at the affected airports
From ski vacations to quality time with grandparents, memories shared online show us a glimpse into the royal family life
Excitement is running high in anticipation of the landmark journey, with liftoff expected to occur at 10.45am local time tomorrow, February 27
The mission has been given a 'Go' for launch at 10.45am UAE time on Monday, February 27
May God bless and bring you back safely, President tells Emirati astronaut as he jets off for the historic 6-month mission
Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad won the World Endurance title on Saturday
How do astronauts live, eat, sleep, rest and even use the toilet or tie a shoelace aboard the International Space Station?
Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime have emphatically picked up the gauntlet and shown that they are willing to fight for their place in tennis’ hallowed spotlight
Every creator needs their own unique mobile workstation that offers the ideal mix of power, portability, and premium features for a productive workflow.
From a struggling new expat to a powerful entrepreneur with a successful business empire, Adil Faridi, MD and co-founder at Faateh Group, Dubai, has a truly inspiring entrepreneurial journey
Survey commissioned by Metropolitan Homes also finds 90 per cent would purchase another property in the Emirate after selling their existing one
Ronan Diego de Oliviera says that the holy month can be one of the healthiest in the year with the right mindset
Ever since the former sportsman expressed his desire for Kapoor to essay the titular role, rumours that the actor will indeed do so have been circulating the Internet
KT reader asks how end-of-service benefits and procedures will differ from regular visa holders
Striving towards the era of metaverse, du UAE and Huawei sign MoU on 5.5G strategic cooperation
The building has been evacuated, according to eyewitnesses
Less than 24 hours remain for the nation to undertake the Arab world’s first long-duration space mission
A drive launched by the Emirates Red Crescent earlier this month also saw volunteers gather to mobilise supplies for affected families
Rules are detailed in the UAE Personal Status Law for Non-Muslims, which came into force on February 1, 2023
The National Search and Rescue Centre carries out the operation in cooperation with police, civil defence administration
On May 21, 2021, the emirate's Crown Prince welcomed his twins, a son named Rashid and a daughter named Shaikha
Audiences can save a lot of money if they buy tickets online, says expert
‘It encourages employees to take leave when they need it, which can lead to increased productivity and job satisfaction’
Several aspiring youngsters go through a drill in their bid to be selected for the Ball Kids programme at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
As the world’s leading film producer, India currently produces more than 1,500 films a year in about 20 languages
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
MyAster app aims to provide hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies services with direct access to an integrated portfolio of medical services
The parliamentarian has also applauded the alliance for promoting trade and tourism between the two nations
The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process and the awardees will be announced in January 2024
'Extreme Weekends' to take place at the racing area behind the Al Wathba Souq at the Festival grounds and will showcase some stunning freestyle stunts
Food delivery services are currently leading the online marketplace, crossing even pre-pandemic times
Authorities had earlier extended the last date of the reduction scheme to February 1, 2023
Arab Parliamentary Union leaders call for joint Arab action at all levels to ensure Syria returning to its Arab fold
Vishen Lakhiani says the mind, body, spirit platform is looking at establishing an office in the UAE, with a 10,000-person event
Two S Holding, a part of the UAE Ruling Family's sovereign and royal wealth network, has committed to a $2.5 billion equity investment in Nano Cures International Ltd, an Abu Dhabi based global healthcare technology company.
We interview former Director General of Civil Aviation Mohi-Din BinHendi about Dubai Airport and how it went from having several flights a day to being one of the busiest airports in the world.
On TikTok, a midsize movement is forming, but models like Jill Kortleve are rarely cast in glossy brand campaigns or on the catwalks. Why not?
Some false ideas about diet seem to linger in the mainstream like a terrible song stuck in your head
Like any other language, English has changed over time. The accent in which it is spoken is key to how someone is viewed, influenced by many factors: country or region of origin, social and educational background, working environment, friends, and your own sense of identity
It’s an unusually wide-open year for the Academy Awards. Here are the predictions of what will make the cut on Tuesday
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
While working from home does have numerous benefits like better work/life balance and time to pursue passion projects, studies have showed its downside too
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
Al Tayer delivered a speech titled 'What we offer to COP 28' at the World Government Summit 2023
The 28th edition of the leading industry event is set to be 30 per cent larger than ever before, bringing sustainability to the forefront with the launch of Gulfood Green
The residences feature a collection of 33 ultra-prime, fully furnished two- to six-bedroom residences, penthouses and villas combining outstanding design and the highest quality with seamless service, available for purchase
This marks a major milestone for the first wildlife rescue rehabilitation and release programme in the Emirate, jointly launched by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and The National Aquarium in 2020
His agency said he had applied for a termination of his enlistment postponement
The actor opened up during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Cruise caused a stir inside and outside with his presence at the show in Beverly Hills Saturday night
The Oscar-nominated actor reveals he developed 'impostor syndrome' over his portrayal of late music icon Elvis Presley
Anish Malpani’s 'social enterprise' makes eyewear from packets of chips
Hundreds of young artists showcase their skills and techniques at the event
The World Cancer Research Fund International 2020 report says the cancer is the twelfth most common cancer worldwide
The event houses 6 murals, 9 outdoor installations, and over 100 talks, panels and workshops
Laraib Anwer dives into a wellness foodie experience
When children are fussy about food, it is the energy around food and eating they are reacting to, not the food itself
Physical activity, combined with meditation, can do wonders
More than 500 of the region's most influential ICT decision makers attended the two-day IDC Middle East CIO Summit, which this year runs under the theme 'Enabling the Digital Economy's Leaders'
A ground inspection revealed that the the fan blades of the engine were damaged by the collision
More than 80,000 people, including tech executives, innovators, and regulators, are set to descend on this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
About 7,615 new licences issued and 56,474 renewed last year, according to Sharjah Economic Development Department
12 agreements signed across 9 industrial projects during third meeting of the Higher Committee for the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Developments; Projects to create 13,000 job opportunities and boost GDP by $1.6 billion in member states
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy led discussions on topics surrounding legislation, talent, opportunities and growth in the gaming industry
Bay Residences is located on Hayat Island, in Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah and comprises of 324 studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with direct access to the beach
Zverev gets his Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships campaign underway on Monday against the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka
The Czech star, runner-up here in 2021, did things that bordered on the realms of being fantastical during the tournament
Adam Yates of the UAE Team Emirates finished third
Dubai has played a major role in his career, a place where he has done his winter training and uses the facilities during other times of the year as well
The Czech world No30 ended an unforgettable week in Dubai, stunning the most dominant player in the women’s game in straight sets 6-4, 6-2
Messi appears as the favourite to add another individual award to his collection after leading Argentina to World Cup glory
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
At the home centre, ceramic vases and candleholders are being offered at a promo price of two pieces, one onion
Several videos dubbed "sushi terrorism" have emerged on social media, showing unhygienic pranks at restaurants
The shop's announcement went viral, garnering nearly 9,000 shares and 15,000 reactions
Both she and a Nepali resident claim to be the owners of the house in which they are currently residing
At least 900 cats take part in the show that drew more than 15,000 admirers
The most siblings born on the same day is five, and there's only one-in-17.7-billion chance it can happen
The babies were delivered by caesarean section at 29 weeks and still require respiratory support
She was born 'Rajamma' in 1903 to a Pulaya family in Nandankode, Trivandrum
60-year-old Brazilian man announced his 'death' on his Facebook page and invited friends and family to attend 'farewell service'
Another couple ordered several sacks of the prized vegetable, not for a dinner spread but as souvenirs for guests