Upon serving the stipulated notice period, an employee is eligible for unpaid salary, gratuity and repatriation costs to their home country, amongst others
Upon serving the stipulated notice period, an employee is eligible for unpaid salary, gratuity and repatriation costs to their home country, amongst others
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
His gesture serves as a token of appreciation to the force for ensuring the safety and security of the emirate
They have been sentenced to six months in prison and will be deported after serving their sentence
The total number of districts in which they are permitted will be 21, and the total length of tracks dedicated to them will rise from 185km to 390km
It is more economical to travel from the UAE to watch the tournament
Allowing people to work wherever they like increases well-being, productivity, retention, says expert
Police informed residents of the installation through a post on Twitter
PARTNER CONTENT
Xiaomi 12T Series, Xiaomi TV Q2 Series and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro now available in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The coming two months will feature eight fantastic performances hit the stage including Travis, Riverdance, Peter Bence and The Magic of Rob Lake.
PARTNER CONTENT
Muslim fan ticket holders can visit Madinah on the free visa they receive
He demanded compensation for food, clothing and others when she was under his guardianship until the time she got married
She said that he wanted to invest it in real estate and promised that he would share some of the profits with her
Light to moderate winds will blow during the day; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini is heading the UAE delegation participating in the ongoing IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings and G20 meetings
The airline launched its first A380 service in the country on the Dubai-Mumbai route in 2014
Embassy advises citizens to exercise extreme caution due to torrential rain and flooding
The Indian national draws motivation from the remarkable vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Several sports bars around the emirate are offering UAE cricket enthusiasts special deals
Schools will resume on Monday, October 24, pupils have been urged to use this time to take a step back and review their academic progress
The guidelines were developed to ensure the safety of both consumers and suppliers and improve quality standards in the tourism industry
The Indian national draws motivation from the remarkable vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Mohammad Dawood, 65, hopes to ride out to every mosque in the UAE during his lifetime
Private sector employees have the flexibility to contribute as little as Dh100 on a monthly basis and earn a profit on the amount saved, which can be availed in addition to the earned gratuity provided by their organisation
Gitex Africa Morocco will take place in Marrakech, one of the country's largest cities, from May 31 to June 2, 2023
Travellers can apply for and obtain the electronic travel document at any time and from any place and receive it via e-mail
Today, Internet City is the largest ICT hub in the region, attracting billions in investments and hosting over 1,600 technology companies
Fog or mist formations predicted over some areas
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praises efforts taken by the US
The fund was approved to construct streets around commercial and industrial lands
Once this new GDRFA service is available, Dubai residents will no longer be required to use a passport or any other document to verify themselves
Lawyers are seeking five-year jail terms for the 30-year-old footballer and his father
Avoid using under-construction tracks, authority tells residents and tourists
Region's largest food donation drive also donated to communities in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, and Cambodia
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
PARTNER CONTENT
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
PARTNER CONTENT
Gamers and content creators can own, experience and have the chance to win the world's fastest and most advanced GPU on a first come, first served basis
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The recent study by Dell Technologies emphasises businesses build a culture that treats people as the greatest source of innovation
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Five insider tips you must know before applying for a course at any top global university
PARTNER CONTENT
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
PARTNER CONTENT
The doll marks the 40th anniversary of one of her most iconic songs
The film is an ode to the bravery of women who spoke out against the former entertainment mogul
The two visited the Khaleej Times office to talk about their latest collaboration in Dubai
Priyanka shared with her followers that she doesn't follow Hasan back on Instagram
Healthcare chain aims to provide accessibility and affordability with full-scale Web 3.0 rollout
The Just Stop Oil campaign group had been holding protests for the last fortnight in London
Michelin-lauded chef Antonio Guida's Italian fare compliments the fine service
Research estimates that 22 per cent of those who were hospitalised with Covid-19 experienced temporary hair loss
Hakuna Matata (no worries); the artists may be playing animals on stage, but they’re telling a story everyone can identify with (and how!)
The health authority urges whoever may have obtained the products made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals to not use them
Squirting water in six different directions, the pill once swallowed will allow a doctor to remotely examine the insides of patient over a virtual call
Going OTT with reels
To see is a gift and protecting the vision has become Dubai-based student Noah’s top priority as he strives to raise awareness on the importance of eyecare
Sara Al Zarooni has made her mark in a male-dominated domain with grace, dignity and determination
Scan uses thermal imaging, endoscopic cameras and moisture meters to let the team see things people can't see with naked eye
Company aims to help customers in the Middle East automate, simplify complex systems
The multi-cloud application services and security company launches campaign to emphasise how cybersecurity impacts individuals
The new digital video over-the-top (OTT) platform will host a vast collection of Hollywood and Pakistani entertainment content
Jebel Ali Power Plant and Water Desalination Complex honoured at 24th WETEX
Tesla CEO expresses interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat
Jeremy Hunt says PM Truss recognises her mistakes and he is going to put them right
|1 AED
|22.28 INR
|1 AED
|59.57 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,121.56 AED
|24K
|202.00 AED
CP Rizwan's UAE team qualified for the World Cup by winning the qualifying tournament in February this year
Chasing 164, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 108
Rohit made Drushil's day even more memorable by signing some merchandise for him
After being put into bat, the Africans made 163 for seven in 20 overs as Jan Frylinck top-scored with 44 off 28 balls
Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Pakistan's first Test captain, has also been inducted into the Hall of Fame
They begin against the Netherlands on Sunday in Geelong and much will depend on their batting, led by opener Muhammad Waseem and captain Chundangapoyil Rizwan
The T20 format is one which the UAE boys fancy more than the 50-over format and it suits their temperament and style
Shadwell star finishes fourth in career swansong on Champions Day at Ascot
They kick off the global showpiece in Geelong against a Namibian team looking to spring another surprise after making the Super 12 stage on their tournament debut last year
Several sports bars around the emirate are offering UAE cricket enthusiasts special deals
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
The French sporting goods retailer was launched in 1976 by Michel Leclercq, and has more than 1,600 stores across the globe
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota, wins annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California
Partially damaged and covered with a hard glue-like layer, the legendary artist's work had been considered missing for over 100 years
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
The duo's debate on who was the better cricketer suddenly turned into a violent brawl, causing a stir on Twitter
Hordes of nostalgic milennials — who seemed to have misunderstood the news about the Warner Bros merger — pour their hearts out on social media, bidding farewell to the beloved kids’ channel
Page Six quoted a Hypebeast report to say that these would retail at around $1,800 — as against a mere $4 for what the chips cost
'Bina completed her DNA profiling, which suggested that she was of Goan origin, as her profiling 99.5% matched with Goan people', her attorney said
Music lovers can also bid for David Bowie's Major Tom spacesuit from the 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, and more
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it