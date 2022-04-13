Service has several benefits, including passport safety and speedy services
The financial and commercial hub is under pressure to try to contain China's biggest outbreak
Bilal ibn Rabah, an Abyssinian and African-Arab companion of the Prophet (PBUH), has the distinction of being the first muezzin in Islam.
The utility services provider’s shares jumped 21.7 per cent to Dh3.05 in the first couple of minutes of opening the trade
'We'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me'
All of the victims are expected to survive their injuries: Police
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas
'Working with scientists to better understand their current spread as well as any potential impact they may have'
Al Ghurair Properties Ramadan Offer
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
Pink-coloured visa sticker on passports earlier served as primary residency document
The utility service provider attracted Dh315 billion in demand for the IPO
This will allow vehicle owners to save 30 fils on SMS
Last week, a number of vehicles were damaged in a blaze that broke out in Al Qusais Industrial Area 1
Key focus of the campaign is to provide long-term solutions that combat malnutrition and hunger and reduce others’ reliance on humanitarian aid
Police said they would issue at least another 30 fines for people who attended gatherings
Traffic patrols cordoned off the street leading to the burned vehicle for the civil defence personnels
Technology giant to launch #MealsForReels campaign across Mena region and beyond
They collided when one partly dislodged from cable
Incident was not currently being investigated as an act of terrorism
Data shows exponential increase in the number of institutions offering the best of Western higher education in the Emirates
Revenue will be shared between CA and former and current players
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
It is in line with the government's digital agenda
Actions to be taken include practical and field training for veterinarians and carrying out a series of workshops
The service is live now for schools that start their academic year in April
They warn that there is also a real cost to delaying treatment
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
The actress recounts the emotional making of the late actor's slice-of-life swansong.
For the first time, the singer-songwriter wrote a couple of songs fully in Spanish.
Break your fast at one of these top spots around the country
The film will now release on April 22.
Over 1 million titles will be on sale, with prices starting from Dh2
Last week, Rashid Hospital performed the first operation using this technology on a 20-year-old patient
GeForce RTX 30-Series laptops
According to UNESCO, the Emirate is the only city in the Mena region that has issued a framework for cultural statistics
The combination of mango, mint and a tinge of spice is refreshing and one of the best drinks in summer
Selected from over 24,000 nurses from 184 countries, out of these 10 finalists, one nurse would win the grand award
The statement comes after Mohap recently issued a warning about the drug
The new service will be launched on April 15 and brings the number of destinations served by the carrier in the Kingdom to seven
Region’s largest shipping and integrated logistics company continues to deliver on its growth strategy, a critical enabler of ADNOC’s broader expansion plans.
Dilmah hosts School of Tea Programme with over 300 participants.
Oil group March output rises 57,000bpd, lagging pledged hike
The IMF report comes as nations around the world are considering the best way to regulate the $2 trillion crypto market, with the level of oversight varying greatly from one country to another
The Abu Dhabi market is expected to see steady rise this year after a modest recovery in 2021
Between October and December 2021, over 3.7 million videos were removed for violating YouTube’s community guidelines
Dube struck an unbeaten 95 as Uthappa hit 88 in a third-wicket partnership of 165 to drive Chennai to 216-4 against RCB in Mumbai
The men defeated Singapore, while the women lost to Thailand A
There is no easy formula for the former champions to effect a turnaround
Diego Simeone’s team need their attack to wake up if they want to overcome the 1-0 first-leg loss to Manchester City in quarterfinals
Hardik's unbeaten 50 went in vain after he steered his side to 162-7
What's making the difference for RCB is that their old and new players have delivered, writes Ayaz Memon
West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite thinks more teams may employ the tactic in Twenty20 cricket
History augurs well for Native Trail who is 2-2 at the Rowley Mile track
Spectators gave Woods a standing ovation for his astonishing return to golf 14 months after a car crash that left him hospitalised for weeks
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
They are facing a total penalty of nearly $160,000
The 62-year-old, who was found guilty of fraud, became 'heir' to the Singh family's fortune shortly after meeting them
The private collection is estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros
The game was interrupted for a few minutes as security chased the fan
The robbers posed as government officials attached with the irrigation department
